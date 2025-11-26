Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopicsChristmas
PodcastsNewsIncels
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Incels
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Incels

iHeartPodcasts
NewsSociety & Culture
Incels
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Worship at the Feet of a Coward
    Jane Weiss revisits Veronica’s life and the night it was stolen, turning a national tragedy into a personal story of grief and resilience. Her account exposes the dark online subcultures that fueled the Isla Vista attack and the urgent need for awareness and action. Check us out online: www.instagram.com/kt_studios www.tiktok.com/@officialktstudios www.kt-studios.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    27:11
  • Looksmaxxing
    A growing online movement promises men confidence through transformation — but beneath the jawline tips and “self-improvement” hacks lies a darker world of shame, resentment, and manipulation. Check us out online: www.instagram.com/kt_studios www.tiktok.com/@officialktstudios www.kt-studios.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    33:20
  • I hit you because I love you
    From viral fame to criminal allegations, Andrew and Tristan Tate’s rise and reckoning exposes the darkest corners of the Manosphere—abuse, manipulation, and millions of young men drawn to an ideology where control is love, and violence is strength. Check us out online: www.instagram.com/kt_studios www.tiktok.com/@officialktstudios www.kt-studios.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    31:54
  • the 764 Network
    A hidden network of manipulation and exploitation targets vulnerable children and teenagers, turning attention and connection into control, coercion, and fear. The investigation exposes the methods and ideology behind the network, the bravery of those who came forward, and the law enforcement efforts to intervene before harm escalates further.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    35:29
  • The Manosphere
    In the online world of the manosphere, millions of men are searching for meaning. What they find instead can be darker—communities where loneliness turns to anger, and influencers like Andrew Tate redefine what it means to be a man. Online, these ideas spread fast, moving from keyboards to real life and reshaping identity, relationships, and power. Check us out online: www.instagram.com/kt_studios www.tiktok.com/@officialktstudios www.kt-studios.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    29:50

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Incels

Hidden deep in online forums, a growing subculture thrives on anger, isolation, and blame: incels, or “involuntary celibates.” Incels see themselves as rejected by women and overshadowed by so-called “Chads”—the confident, attractive men they believe they can never be. Their frustration often mutates into open hostility, harassment, and, in the most extreme cases, acts of violence. Incels takes listeners inside this unsettling world—not to sensationalize it, but to understand it. Through expert analysis, first-hand accounts, and the voices of former incels, we break down how these communities operate, why they’re growing, and the psychological traps that keep men locked in cycles of resentment. With chilling stories and deep insight, Incels reveals the human cost of a culture built on hate—and the path forward for those ready to leave it behind.
Podcast website
NewsSociety & CultureTrue Crime

Listen to Incels, The Tucker Carlson Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Incels: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/2/2025 - 10:11:36 PM