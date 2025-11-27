Doctors and lawyers can't come to a consensus on the science of shaken baby syndrome 50 years after it was first proposed as a theory. Does shaking a baby actually lead to the brain damage seen in historical and current cases? And why has the argument become so heated that some describe it as a war? For exclusive content and additional reporting on the case, available to subscribers of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, visit theage.com.au/podcast/diagnosingmurder. Subscribe now to theage.com.au or smh.com.au to access the special Good Weekend investigation.Subscribe to The Age & SMH: https://subscribe.theage.com.au/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.