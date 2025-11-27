Behind The Scenes with Motive & Method
11/25/2025 | 35 mins.
In this bonus episode, host Michael Bachelard sits down with criminologist Dr Xanthe Mallett and criminal psychologist Tim Watson-Munro for an in-depth conversation on their podcast Motive&Method. Together, they share their expert insights and unpack the investigation behind Diagnosing Murder, exploring challenges and revelations that shaped the podcast.
Episode 4: The List
10/31/2025 | 1h
Kabir and Dipika's case reaches its dramatic conclusion. And, while officials say they're not keeping track of how many shaken baby cases there are in Australia, an unlikely duo – the loved ones of people imprisoned for shaking – work night and day to find out. For exclusive content and additional reporting on the case, available to subscribers of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, visit theage.com.au/podcast/diagnosingmurder. Subscribe now to theage.com.au or smh.com.au to access the special Good Weekend investigation.
Episode 3: The Engine Room
10/24/2025 | 56 mins.
Once forensic physicians believe a child might have been shaken, their next step is to look for a perpetrator. When they call in police and child protection, the investigation starts in earnest. It all starts inside Victoria's beloved Royal Children's hospital. For exclusive content and additional reporting on the case, available to subscribers of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, visit theage.com.au/podcast/diagnosingmurder. Subscribe now to theage.com.au or smh.com.au to access the special Good Weekend investigation.
Episode 2: The Science
10/17/2025 | 1h
Doctors and lawyers can't come to a consensus on the science of shaken baby syndrome 50 years after it was first proposed as a theory. Does shaking a baby actually lead to the brain damage seen in historical and current cases? And why has the argument become so heated that some describe it as a war? For exclusive content and additional reporting on the case, available to subscribers of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, visit theage.com.au/podcast/diagnosingmurder. Subscribe now to theage.com.au or smh.com.au to access the special Good Weekend investigation.
Episode 1: The Theory
10/10/2025 | 46 mins.
One evening Kabir's baby stops breathing. When he and his wife Dipika rush to hospital, they expect their daughter will receive the best treatment possible. Instead, the doctors turn on them. For exclusive content and additional reporting on the case, available to subscribers of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, visit theage.com.au/podcast/diagnosingmurder. Subscribe now to theage.com.au or smh.com.au to access the special Good Weekend investigation.
Diagnosing Murder