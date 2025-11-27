Open app
Diagnosing Murder
Diagnosing Murder

The Age and Sydney Morning Herald
True Crime
Diagnosing Murder
Latest episode

6 episodes

  • Diagnosing Murder

    Behind The Scenes with Motive & Method

    11/25/2025 | 35 mins.

    In this bonus episode, host Michael Bachelard sits down with criminologist Dr Xanthe Mallett and criminal psychologist Tim Watson-Munro for an in-depth conversation on their podcast Motive&Method. Together, they share their expert insights and unpack the investigation behind Diagnosing Murder, exploring challenges and revelations that shaped the podcast.

  • Diagnosing Murder

    Episode 4: The List

    10/31/2025 | 1h

    Kabir and Dipika's case reaches its dramatic conclusion. And, while officials say they're not keeping track of how many shaken baby cases there are in Australia, an unlikely duo – the loved ones of people imprisoned for shaking – work night and day to find out. For exclusive content and additional reporting on the case, available to subscribers of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, visit theage.com.au/podcast/diagnosingmurder.

  • Diagnosing Murder

    Episode 3: The Engine Room

    10/24/2025 | 56 mins.

    Once forensic physicians believe a child might have been shaken, their next step is to look for a perpetrator. When they call in police and child protection, the investigation starts in earnest. It all starts inside Victoria's beloved Royal Children's hospital. For exclusive content and additional reporting on the case, available to subscribers of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, visit theage.com.au/podcast/diagnosingmurder.

  • Diagnosing Murder

    Episode 2: The Science

    10/17/2025 | 1h

    Doctors and lawyers can't come to a consensus on the science of shaken baby syndrome 50 years after it was first proposed as a theory. Does shaking a baby actually lead to the brain damage seen in historical and current cases? And why has the argument become so heated that some describe it as a war? For exclusive content and additional reporting on the case, available to subscribers of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, visit theage.com.au/podcast/diagnosingmurder.

  • Diagnosing Murder

    Episode 1: The Theory

    10/10/2025 | 46 mins.

    One evening Kabir's baby stops breathing. When he and his wife Dipika rush to hospital, they expect their daughter will receive the best treatment possible. Instead, the doctors turn on them. For exclusive content and additional reporting on the case, available to subscribers of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, visit theage.com.au/podcast/diagnosingmurder.

About Diagnosing Murder

For decades, families in Australia and overseas, have been accused of one of the worst crimes imaginable. Diagnosing Murder is an investigative podcast about parents who've had their children taken away, sat in the dock and even done time in prison. All for something they insist they didn't do – shake their baby. Can we trust the science behind shaken baby syndrome? Or are innocent people being locked up for a crime they never committed?
True Crime

Diagnosing Murder: Podcasts in Family

