Join Joann and Allison interview Christine of Misfit Dahlias. The three of us discuss Christine's upcoming sale that includes her very first dahlia introduction, Misfit Kaleidoscope, how she is selling for several local hybridiziers and some discussion around the current dahlia market. To find out more about Christine and what she is up to, head over to her website www.misfitdahlias.com or follow along on social media @misfit_dahlias.
--------
31:01
Joann and Allison: Breaking Down What We Want from Dahlia Sellers
Join Joann and Allison discuss the results of a social media post about what buyers want from dahlia stores. What is important to us as buyers and how we can collectively make it easier for people to tuber shop with confidence.
--------
29:45
Joann and Allison: Considerations for Dahlia Sales
Join Joann and I discuss our experiences with buying dahlia tubers and cuttings online and how it doesn't always go as planned. Following this episode, The Dig on Dahlias podcast is taking a winter break. We will be back for Season 2 in January 2025. Thank you for spending the year with us. We wish you a wonderful holiday season!
--------
25:48
ADS Nationals Wenatchee: Jenica with Dahlias 4 DIPG
Join Joann and Allison interview Jenica with Dahlias 4 DIPG. Following the loss of their son, Levi, Jenica and her family started this dahlia business as a way to raise funds and awarness for childhood cancer. Come listen to all the awesome things they are doing for families walking through the same journey. You can reach out to the Levi's Legacy team and find out more about Dahlias 4 DIPG on Facebook. Find the Dahlias 4 DIPG page or the Levi's Legacy DIPG Foundation page. Their tubers will go for sale in spring at https://dahlias-4-dipg.myshopify.com/password. Also, follow their facebook page for dahlia auctions.
--------
21:14
Joann and Allison: Dig, Divide, Dry, Pack and Repeat!
Join Joann and Allison talk about how they have been digging and dividing their dahlias. We discuss some of the things we did differently this year and how they worked out in our gardens.