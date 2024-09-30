Powered by RND
Describe Your Kill

Welcome to Describe Your Kill - The Death of DestinyThis actual-play podcast of Paizo's Stolen Fate Adventure Path for Pathfinder Second Edition unlocks the mag...
  • The Death of Destiny | E65 | Ooze whine is it anyway?
    The Death of Destiny | E65 | Ooze whine is it anyway?

With Markish the Marid defeated, our heroes try to solve the mystery of Kho's sunken city...> Get ad-free listening, bonus content and support the show on Patreon today <New episodes are released every Wednesday; find out more at describeyourkill.com or say hi to the DYK crew on our DISCORD.This podcast is an actual-play of Paizo's Stolen Fate Adventure Path for Pathfinder Second Edition.Music:"Furious Freak" / "Kalimba Meditation" by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com). Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 LicenseIncredible music from Tabletop RPG Music. Check out their website and Patreon."Tavern Loop One" / "Tavern Loop Two" by Alexander Nakarada (creatorchords.com). Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License"Cistern Villa" by Michael Ghelfi Studios - https://michaelghelfistudios.com/
    1:33:03
  • The Death of Destiny | E64 | Four-play
    The Death of Destiny | E64 | Four-play

The fight against the undead Marid continues. Can our heroes overcome yet another deadly encounter from within the city of Kho?**Join for FREE on Patreon today and get Episode 1 of the Starfinder one-shot, Blades In The Dark and Stolen Fate Book 1 Washup!**You'll also enjoy ad-free listening (all episodes now live!), bonus content and help support the show.New episodes are released every Wednesday; find out more at describeyourkill.com or say hi to the DYK crew on our DISCORD.This podcast is an actual-play of Paizo's Stolen Fate Adventure Path for Pathfinder Second Edition.Music:"Furious Freak" / "Kalimba Meditation" by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com). Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 LicenseIncredible music from Tabletop RPG Music. Check out their website and Patreon."Tavern Loop One" by Alexander Nakarada (creatorchords.com). Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License"Cistern Villa" by Michael Ghelfi Studios - https://michaelghelfistudios.com/
    1:05:21
  • The Death of Destiny | E63 | Marid... with Children
    The Death of Destiny | E63 | Marid... with Children

Exploration continues within the Cistern Villa, and Wilhelm faces a devastating quandary...> Get ad-free listening, bonus content and support the show on Patreon today <New episodes are released every Wednesday; find out more at describeyourkill.com or say hi to the DYK crew on our DISCORD.This podcast is an actual-play of Paizo's Stolen Fate Adventure Path for Pathfinder Second Edition.Music:"Furious Freak" / "Kalimba Meditation" by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com). Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 LicenseIncredible music from Tabletop RPG Music. Check out their website and Patreon."Tavern Loop One" / "Tavern Loop Two" by Alexander Nakarada (creatorchords.com). Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License"Cistern Villa" by Michael Ghelfi Studios - https://michaelghelfistudios.com/
    1:04:44
  • The Death of Destiny | E62 | Curse Your Enthusiasm
    The Death of Destiny | E62 | Curse Your Enthusiasm

All four heroes are cursed with Oil Rot, Aeron gets lost, and our heroes meet some of the local fauna...> Get ad-free listening, bonus content and support the show on Patreon today <New episodes are released every Wednesday; find out more at describeyourkill.com or say hi to the DYK crew on our DISCORD.This podcast is an actual-play of Paizo's Stolen Fate Adventure Path for Pathfinder Second Edition.Music:"Furious Freak" / "Kalimba Meditation" by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com). Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 LicenseIncredible music from Tabletop RPG Music. Check out their website and Patreon."Tavern Loop One" / "Tavern Loop Two" by Alexander Nakarada (creatorchords.com). Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License"Cistern Villa" by Michael Ghelfi Studios - https://michaelghelfistudios.com/"Waiting Music" by Oleksii KaplunskyiVarious sound effects from Pixabay
    1:14:47
  • The Death of Destiny | E61 | Squid Game
    The Death of Destiny | E61 | Squid Game

100 feet below the lake's surface, our heroes once again face off against the tentacular Quoppopak - this time, in their own watery domain...> Get ad-free listening, bonus content and support the show on Patreon today <New episodes are released every Wednesday; find out more at describeyourkill.com or say hi to the DYK crew on our DISCORD.This podcast is an actual-play of Paizo's Stolen Fate Adventure Path for Pathfinder Second Edition.Music:"Furious Freak" / "Kalimba Meditation" by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com). Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 LicenseIncredible music from Tabletop RPG Music. Check out their website and Patreon."Cistern Villa" by Michael Ghelfi Studios - https://michaelghelfistudios.com/
    1:21:09

About Describe Your Kill

About Describe Your Kill

Welcome to Describe Your Kill - The Death of DestinyThis actual-play podcast of Paizo's Stolen Fate Adventure Path for Pathfinder Second Edition unlocks the magic of immersive collaborative storytelling through captivating live-action role-playing games.Cards from a powerful Harrow deck have been scattered across Golarion, threatening the very balance of destiny. A group of unlikely heroes, each bearing a single card, must unite to restore the legendary deck, or risk unravelling reality itself.Join GM Craig Perry and players Matti Ryan, Jason Jones, Chris Bargh and Kimon Giannakopoulos in our premiere show, The Death of Destiny, with episodes released every Wednesday.Find out more at describeyourkill.com, support us on Patreon for exclusive DYK content and ad-free listening (all episodes now live!), or email us at [email protected].
