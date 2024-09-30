Welcome to Describe Your Kill - The Death of DestinyThis actual-play podcast of Paizo's Stolen Fate Adventure Path for Pathfinder Second Edition unlocks the magic of immersive collaborative storytelling through captivating live-action role-playing games.Cards from a powerful Harrow deck have been scattered across Golarion, threatening the very balance of destiny. A group of unlikely heroes, each bearing a single card, must unite to restore the legendary deck, or risk unravelling reality itself.Join GM Craig Perry and players Matti Ryan, Jason Jones, Chris Bargh and Kimon Giannakopoulos in our premiere show, The Death of Destiny, with episodes released every Wednesday.Find out more at describeyourkill.com, support us on Patreon for exclusive DYK content and ad-free listening (all episodes now live!), or email us at [email protected]
