The Death of Destiny | E64 | Four-play

The fight against the undead Marid continues. Can our heroes overcome yet another deadly encounter from within the city of Kho? This podcast is an actual-play of Paizo's Stolen Fate Adventure Path for Pathfinder Second Edition.