For most of the world, the advent of middle age does not make depression, loneliness, and memory issues more of a problem than earlier in life. In some countries, things actually get better. The only nation on earth where it all gets worse is right here in the USA. Arizona State University psychologist Frank Infurna has been researching this topic extensively and explains the uniquely American societal forces that are contributing to us being generally more miserable. It’s a lot of things beyond an individuals’ control: unstable job market, expensive health insurance tied to those unstable jobs, out of control housing and childcare costs, as well as current middle-agers being part of a sandwich generation. They often have to manage and fund expensive and complex eldercare for their parents while also helping their children make their way in a challenging world. Frank offers thoughts on what we can and cannot do about all this.



We also talk with musician Mike Doughty. Last time he was on, he was fresh out of in-patient psychiatric care and hitting the road with his once highly estranged band Soul Coughing. We find out how he’s doing now, how he made amends with his audience, and why an unplugged satellite dish matters so much.



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Hey, remember, you’re part of Depresh Mode and we want to hear what you want to hear about. What guests and issues would you like to have covered in a future episode? Write us at depreshmode@maximumfun.org.



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Help is available right away.



The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988 or 1-800-273-8255, 1-800-273-TALK



Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.



International suicide hotline numbers available here: https://www.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlines



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