Join host John Moe (The Hilarious World of Depression) for honest, relatable, and, yes, sometimes funny conversations about mental health. Hear from comedians, ...
Sasheer Zamata on SNL, Buzz Lightyear, and Panic Attacks
Before she was a cast member on Saturday Night Live, Sasheer Zamata was a cast member at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where she would climb inside the character costumes and mingle with guests at the park. One particular costume, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, was particularly cumbersome and uncomfortable and that's where Sasheer had her first ever, full-blown panic attack. She shares that story in this interview as well as her experiences with an irregular heartbeat, a wise life coach, and a strategic approach to navigating the intensity and stress of SNL. Pre-order and watch Sasheer Zamata's upcoming stand-up special,The First Woman, out Tuesday, August 15th at 800poundgorillamedia.com. Learn more about Sasheer, her podcast, Best Friends, with Nicole Byer, and her comedy specials by visiting her website, www.Sasheer.com.
7/31/2023
39:22
Bethany Cosentino On Inner Child Work, ADHD, and Making Sense of the World
Bethany Cosentino describes her new album as "a coming-of-age story about a 36-year-old woman reclaiming her life and what matters against the landscape of the world ending." That last bit of that description is hard to miss and indeed climate anxiety figures heavily in the record but let's not look past the middle part of the description, the part with the reclaiming life and what matters. In this fun and insightful interview, Bethany talks about recently being diagnosed with ADHD just a few weeks ago and how it's helping her gain insight on many elements of her life. She also discusses the photo she keeps of herself as a young child, back when she was a child actor in commercials, and how it serves as a reminder that taking care of herself today means also taking care of that same kid.Bethany's new album, Natural Disaster, is out July 28, 2023. Watch the music video for "It's Fine", the first single from Natural Disaster, on Youtube. For tour dates, her music, and more about Bethany, visit her website, www.BethanyCosentino.com. Follow Bethany on Instagram @bethany_cosentino.
7/24/2023
54:25
Nick Seluk of Those Delightful Heart and Brain Comics
Nick Seluk had been drawing an online comic called Awkward Yeti about a socially stumbling cryptid named Lars while working a corporate day job as a graphic designer. Eventually, Seluk started creating strips where Lars's heart and brain were walking around on their own, trying to strike a balance between their emotional and logical tendencies. And audiences responded, sending Heart and Brain into viral meme territory. In this interview, Seluk talks about how these resonant characters, which he now draws full-time, are a reflection of his own ADHD and are informed by the anxiety and depression he has dealt with. Read Heart and Brain as well as Nick Seluk's other comics at his website, www.TheAwkwardYeti.com.
7/17/2023
49:14
Dr. Laurie Santos on How to Get More Happiness (Aired September 12, 2022)
This episode originally aired on September 12, 2022.In the entire 321-year history of Yale University, the most popular class ever is a relatively new one called "Psychology and the Good Life", taught by Dr. Laurie Santos. Since it's debut in 2018, it has proved to be so much in demand that Yale now offers a version of the class for free online to anyone in the world.Part of the appeal is that Dr. Santos is a really great professor. She's smart, presents lessons in a compelling way. But beyond that, the class holds appeal because so many people these days are not happy at all, with college students reporting depression and anxiety in numbers that are astronomical and terrifying. This trend was happening before the pandemic and has only gotten worse since.In this interview, Dr. Santos, who also hosts the podcast The Happiness Lab, talks about what happier people have in common and how to implement practices in your own life to start doing better. Importantly, this isn't a recipe for suddenly being a character in a musical comedy, jumping and singing for joy all the time. That's unrealistic and frankly a bit gross. But students who learn from her teachings report an incremental uptick in their levels of happiness, laying the foundation for better times ahead.Helpful Links:Paul Rudd goofing around to the Partridge Family in Ant Man and The Wasp: youtube.com/watch?v=LzXywwT9fI0The Worry About Yourself Video: youtu.be/4A6Bu96ALOwThe Science of Well-Being course on Coursera: coursera.org/learn/the-science-of-well-beingDr. Santos at the Aspen Ideas Festival: youtube.com/watch?v=ZizdB0TgAVMListen to Dr. Laurie Santos' podcast, The Happiness Lab, wherever fine pods are cast. Learn more about Dr. Santos' Yale course, Psychology and the Good Life, by vising her website at DrLaurieSantos.com. Follow Dr. Santos on Twitter @lauriesantos and on Instagram @lauriesantosofficial.
7/10/2023
58:36
Emi Nietfeld on Mental Health, Trauma, and Acceptance
When Emi Nietfeld was applying to colleges, she had her eyes set firmly on the Ivy League. Through her childhood years spent in foster care, shelters, psychiatric hospitals, very occasionally with her problematic mother, and finally a boarding school, Emi was fixated on getting into the most difficult college she could. In an effort to tell her full story, she wrote an application essay that included the struggles she had experienced with mental health issues like eating disorders, depression, and suicidality. That's what she sent off to Yale as her early decision application and she didn't get in. Then Emi went back, kept all the homelessness stuff but removed the mental health portions and subsequently gained acceptance into Harvard.Emi discusses the various meanings of the term "acceptance" in her life and why she chose to write about her own sexual assault in unsparing detail.Emi Nietfeld's memoir, Acceptance: A Memoir, is out now and will be available in paperback August 1st, 2023. Learn more about Emi and her writing by visiting her website, www.EmiNietfeld.com.
