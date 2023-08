Dr. Laurie Santos on How to Get More Happiness (Aired September 12, 2022)

This episode originally aired on September 12, 2022.In the entire 321-year history of Yale University, the most popular class ever is a relatively new one called "Psychology and the Good Life", taught by Dr. Laurie Santos. Since it's debut in 2018, it has proved to be so much in demand that Yale now offers a version of the class for free online to anyone in the world.Part of the appeal is that Dr. Santos is a really great professor. She's smart, presents lessons in a compelling way. But beyond that, the class holds appeal because so many people these days are not happy at all, with college students reporting depression and anxiety in numbers that are astronomical and terrifying. This trend was happening before the pandemic and has only gotten worse since.In this interview, Dr. Santos, who also hosts the podcast The Happiness Lab, talks about what happier people have in common and how to implement practices in your own life to start doing better. Importantly, this isn't a recipe for suddenly being a character in a musical comedy, jumping and singing for joy all the time. That's unrealistic and frankly a bit gross. But students who learn from her teachings report an incremental uptick in their levels of happiness, laying the foundation for better times ahead.