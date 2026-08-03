Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
302 episodes
Depression, Loneliness, and Memory Problems Are Worse In Middle Age, But Only in America08/03/2026 | 49 mins.For most of the world, the advent of middle age does not make depression, loneliness, and memory issues more of a problem than earlier in life. In some countries, things actually get better. The only nation on earth where it all gets worse is right here in the USA. Arizona State University psychologist Frank Infurna has been researching this topic extensively and explains the uniquely American societal forces that are contributing to us being generally more miserable. It’s a lot of things beyond an individuals’ control: unstable job market, expensive health insurance tied to those unstable jobs, out of control housing and childcare costs, as well as current middle-agers being part of a sandwich generation. They often have to manage and fund expensive and complex eldercare for their parents while also helping their children make their way in a challenging world. Frank offers thoughts on what we can and cannot do about all this.
We also talk with musician Mike Doughty. Last time he was on, he was fresh out of in-patient psychiatric care and hitting the road with his once highly estranged band Soul Coughing. We find out how he’s doing now, how he made amends with his audience, and why an unplugged satellite dish matters so much.
Thank you to all our listeners who support the show as monthly members of Maximum Fun.
Check out our I’m Glad You’re Here and Depresh Mode merchandise at the brand new merch website MaxFunStore.com!
Hey, remember, you’re part of Depresh Mode and we want to hear what you want to hear about. What guests and issues would you like to have covered in a future episode? Write us at depreshmode@maximumfun.org.
Depresh Mode is on BlueSky, Instagram, Substack, and you can join our Preshies Facebook group.
Help is available right away.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988 or 1-800-273-8255, 1-800-273-TALK
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.
International suicide hotline numbers available here: https://www.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlines
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joindepresh
Codependency and Covid on a Tiny Boat in the Middle of the Ocean, with Angela Harger-Thompson07/27/2026 | 59 mins.Angela Harger-Thompson had moved to Hollywood to make it big in showbiz but soon fell victim to a devastating assault. There to comfort her was her intermittent boyfriend. She really liked him and thought his offer of a four-week, 4000 mile sailing voyage on the Pacific Ocean, accompanies by a small crew of strangers and a dog seemed like a good idea. The claustrophobic pressure of that situation, combined with the dangers of ocean travel, was compounded by the rapid emergence of the covid pandemic. That meant closed borders, dwindling provisions, and a fear of what would come next. Angela tells us of the codependency in play in this situation, how they finally reached semi-friendly shores, how the romance crumbled hard, and the fallout that ensued. It’s all detailed in her new book, Worst Tits Ever, a title that sprang from an angry missive from what had become her very much EX-boyfriend.
Thank you to all our listeners who support the show as monthly members of Maximum Fun.
Check out our I’m Glad You’re Here and Depresh Mode merchandise at the brand new merch website MaxFunStore.com!
Hey, remember, you’re part of Depresh Mode and we want to hear what you want to hear about. What guests and issues would you like to have covered in a future episode? Write us at depreshmode@maximumfun.org.
Depresh Mode is on BlueSky, Instagram, Substack, and you can join our Preshies Facebook group.
Help is available right away.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988 or 1-800-273-8255, 1-800-273-TALK
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.
International suicide hotline numbers available here: https://www.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlines
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joindepresh
Maybe It IS Time to Panic Over AI Chatbots and Mental Health with Maggie Harrison Dupré07/20/2026 | 55 mins.This week, we take a look at a couple of acronyms that are soaring in popularity and ask what their widespread adoption means for mental health. Maggie Harrison Dupré of Futurism has been following the AI space closely and has an update on lawsuits related to chatbots’ culpability in numerous cases of attempted and completed suicides. She also explains some recent research about why prolonged engagement with the sycophantic computer programs can lead to spiraling out of reality. Then we’re joined by Dr. Thomas Rutledge for a look at drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound. While the drugs are so new that research is slim, some psychological issues can emerge, especially related to self image and identity. He asks if food cravings and thinking about food have occupied a lot of space in your mind for years, what happens when that goes away? It’s a complicated world we live in, Depresh Mode is here to help you make more sense of it.
Articles by Maggie Harrison Dupré:
Lawsuit: Bipolar Man Attempted Suicide After ChatGPT Poured Gasoline on His Religious Delusions
New Paper Proposes What Really Causes AI Psychosis
These Logs of ChatGPT Allegedly Driving a Suicidal Woman to Her Death Are Deeply Disturbing
Article by Thomas Rutledge:
Your Brain on GLP-1s: What We're Learning About the Mental Side
Thank you to all our listeners who support the show as monthly members of Maximum Fun.
Check out our I’m Glad You’re Here and Depresh Mode merchandise at the brand new merch website MaxFunStore.com!
Hey, remember, you’re part of Depresh Mode and we want to hear what you want to hear about. What guests and issues would you like to have covered in a future episode? Write us at depreshmode@maximumfun.org.
Depresh Mode is on BlueSky, Instagram, Substack, and you can join our Preshies Facebook group.
Help is available right away.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988 or 1-800-273-8255, 1-800-273-TALK
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.
International suicide hotline numbers available here: https://www.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlines
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joindepresh
- Jo Dee Messina has a long career in the music industry: number one hits, platinum and gold records, many awards. She’s a country music icon. Jo Dee just released Bridges, her first new album in 12 years and those were 12 years filled with some tough times. Her marriage ended, leaving her as a single mom of two boys, both her parents died, and Jo Dee battled cancer, completed treatment, and is cancer free. She’s reluctant to talk about those events but is very happy to talk about her relationship with her Christian faith, which she says has been a constant source of comfort and guidance ever since she turned to it amid her struggles. Is leaning on religion for guidance really all that different from the secular approach of identifying your own wise mind? And if, as Jo Dee believes, everything that will happen is written and planned by a higher power, why do tragedies and pain exist? Jo Dee’s been thinking about that and has some very recent insights. All this, plus Jo Dee Messina belting out a couple of songs.
Thank you to all our listeners who support the show as monthly members of Maximum Fun.
Check out our I’m Glad You’re Here and Depresh Mode merchandise at the brand new merch website MaxFunStore.com!
Hey, remember, you’re part of Depresh Mode and we want to hear what you want to hear about. What guests and issues would you like to have covered in a future episode? Write us at depreshmode@maximumfun.org.
Depresh Mode is on BlueSky, Instagram, Substack, and you can join our Preshies Facebook group.
Help is available right away.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988 or 1-800-273-8255, 1-800-273-TALK
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.
International suicide hotline numbers available here: https://www.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlines
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joindepresh
Best of Depresh Mode: Hanif Abdurraqib on Cultivating a Support System, Depression, Anxiety, and Basketball07/06/2026 | 50 mins.Hanif Abdurraqib is a MacArthur Fellow, accomplished poet, and critically lauded author of numerous books, including There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension, which is now out in paperback. He’s also a person who deals with major depressive disorder and numerous anxiety disorders. In a revealing, positive, and practical interview, Hanif talks about the numerous ways he cares for his mental health issues by both taking care of himself and building a strong community of other people around him to lean on.
Thank you to all our listeners who support the show as monthly members of Maximum Fun.
Check out our I’m Glad You’re Here and Depresh Mode merchandise at the brand new merch website MaxFunStore.com!
Hey, remember, you’re part of Depresh Mode and we want to hear what you want to hear about. What guests and issues would you like to have covered in a future episode? Write us at depreshmode@maximumfun.org.
Depresh Mode is on BlueSky, Instagram, Substack, and you can join our Preshies Facebook group.
Help is available right away.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988 or 1-800-273-8255, 1-800-273-TALK
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.
International suicide hotline numbers available here: https://www.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlines
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joindepresh
More Comedy podcasts
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- The Weekly Show with Jon StewartComedy, News, News Commentary
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Conan O’Brien Needs A FriendComedy
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- The ToastComedy, TV & Film
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
- Call Her DaddyComedy
- Giggly SquadComedy
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo VonComedy
Trending Comedy podcasts
- DoughboysArts, Comedy, Food
- Judge John HodgmanComedy, Kids & Family, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Madigan’s PubcastComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Blocks w/ Neal BrennanComedy, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture
- Rodeo Time with Dale BrisbyChristianity, Comedy, Religion & Spirituality, Sports, Wilderness
- Hasan Minhaj Doesn't KnowComedy, Comedy Interviews
- FlagrantComedy
- Girls Gotta EatComedy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Leyendas LegendariasComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Therapuss with Jake ShaneComedy
- Wrong Turns with Jameela JamilComedy, Comedy Interviews, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Are You Garbage? Comedy PodcastComedy
- Jeff Lewis Has IssuesComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The YardComedy, Leisure, Video Games
- The Adam Friedland ShowComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Politics, Stand-Up Comedy
- So True with Caleb HearonComedy
- TigerBellyComedy, Society & Culture, Stand-Up Comedy
- Intimacy CoordinatorComedy
- La CotorrisaComedy
- H3 PodcastComedy
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Once We Were SpacemenArts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Spitballers Comedy PodcastComedy, Improv, Kids & Family
- رختکن بازندههاComedy, Comedy Interviews, Education, Health & Wellness, Leisure, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
About Depresh Mode with John Moe
Join host John Moe (The Hilarious World of Depression) for honest, relatable, and, yes, sometimes funny conversations about mental health. Hear from comedians, musicians, authors, actors, and other top names in entertainment and the arts about living with depression, anxiety, and many other common disorders. Find out what they’ve done to address it, what worked, and what didn’t. Depresh Mode also features useful insights on mental health issues with experts in the field. It’s honest talk from people who have been there and know their stuff. No shame, no stigma, and more laughs than you might expect.Podcast website
Listen to Depresh Mode with John Moe, SmartLess and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Depresh Mode with John Moe
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.