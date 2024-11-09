Powered by RND
Shannon Lynch, New America
Welcome to Democracy Deciphered, the podcast that untangles the complex threads of today's political landscape. Presented by New America, each episode delivers ...
  • 2024 Election Key Takeaways
    Welcome to New America's new podcast, Democracy Deciphered. This series will untangle the complex threads of today's political landscape through real-time and historical analysis.  In the immediate aftermath of the 2024 election, New America's Maresa Strano and Mark Schmitt share their insights on the results. Mark is the Director of the Political Reform program and Maresa is the Deputy Director.
Welcome to Democracy Deciphered, the podcast that untangles the complex threads of today's political landscape. Presented by New America, each episode delivers real-time and historical analysis of the biggest stories shaping our democracy. We dive deep into the systems that govern us—like the electoral college, political parties, and more—breaking them down to reveal how they affect the decisions you care about.
