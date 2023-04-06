Delta Binaural beats: For stress & anxiety relief or Hemi-Sync meditation | Binaural ASMR

In this podcast, we specialize in Delta frequency binaural beats, which have been known to induce deep states of relaxation, meditation, and sleep. Our speciall...

In this podcast, we specialize in Delta frequency binaural beats, which have been known to induce deep states of relaxation, meditation, and sleep. Our speciall...

Enter into a profound state of relaxation with our 3.6Hz Delta Binaural Beat and 396Hz Carrier Tone video. Our carefully selected frequencies are designed to put you into a deep meditative state, promoting emotional release and grounding. The 3.6Hz Delta Binaural Beat helps facilitate deep relaxation and better sleep, while the 396Hz Carrier Tone is said to bring about the release of guilt and fear, creating a soothing environment for healing. For best results, use headphones and listen in a calm, quiet environment. Please like, share, and subscribe to our channel for more beneficial binaural beats. *Individual results may varySubscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgL7XfVTtbQc0Yd8kEQ9BtA?sub_confirmation=1 Spotify THETA Waves: https://open.spotify.com/show/0YDs6rMlb9EotOjK6gPPxB Patreon support: https://patreon.com/user?u=92221476 Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@naturesfrequencyfm Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesfrequencyforthemind/ Itunes Theta: https://podcasts.apple.com/ec/podcast/pure-binaural-beats-theta-frequency-for-hemi-sync-focus/id1686617988 Itunes Delta: https://podcasts.apple.com/ec/podcast/delta-binaural-beats-for-stress-anxiety-relief-or-hemi/id1686616830?l=en Like & Subscribe for Binaural beats and relaxing sounds of nature everyday for Mindfulness meditation. Binaural tones are a great tool for brain stimulation, sleep meditation, deep sleep, anxiety relieve, and much more. #binauralbeats #Healingfrequency #formeditation #soundtherapy

Sink into tranquility and peace with our 3Hz Delta Binaural Beat harmonized with a 444Hz Carrier Tone. These synchronized frequencies guide your mind into a state of deep sleep while promoting a sense of inner calm. Delta waves are associated with deep, restorative sleep, whereas the 444Hz tone resonates with truth and intuition. Experience a rejuvenating sleep and wake up refreshed. For optimal results, listen with headphones in a calm environment. Individual results may vary.Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgL7XfVTtbQc0Yd8kEQ9BtA?sub_confirmation=1 Spotify THETA Waves: https://open.spotify.com/show/0YDs6rMlb9EotOjK6gPPxB Patreon support: https://patreon.com/user?u=92221476 Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@naturesfrequencyfm Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesfrequencyforthemind/ Itunes Theta: https://podcasts.apple.com/ec/podcast/pure-binaural-beats-theta-frequency-for-hemi-sync-focus/id1686617988 Itunes Delta: https://podcasts.apple.com/ec/podcast/delta-binaural-beats-for-stress-anxiety-relief-or-hemi/id1686616830?l=en Like & Subscribe for Binaural beats and relaxing sounds of nature everyday for Mindfulness meditation. Binaural tones are a great tool for brain stimulation, sleep meditation, deep sleep, anxiety relieve, and much more. #binauralbeats #Healingfrequency #formeditation #soundtherapy

Immerse yourself in the soothing frequencies of our 1.2Hz Delta Binaural Beat combined with a 108Hz Carrier Tone. Scientifically designed to promote deep sleep, this binaural beat also serves as a powerful stress reliever. Experience an enhanced state of tranquility as your mind tunes into these low-frequency waves. Tune in, relax, and let the healing vibrations soothe you to sleep.Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgL7XfVTtbQc0Yd8kEQ9BtA?sub_confirmation=1 Spotify THETA Waves: https://open.spotify.com/show/0YDs6rMlb9EotOjK6gPPxB Patreon support: https://patreon.com/user?u=92221476 Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@naturesfrequencyfm Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesfrequencyforthemind/ Itunes Theta: https://podcasts.apple.com/ec/podcast/pure-binaural-beats-theta-frequency-for-hemi-sync-focus/id1686617988 Itunes Delta: https://podcasts.apple.com/ec/podcast/delta-binaural-beats-for-stress-anxiety-relief-or-hemi/id1686616830?l=en Like & Subscribe for Binaural beats and relaxing sounds of nature everyday for Mindfulness meditation. Binaural tones are a great tool for brain stimulation, sleep meditation, deep sleep, anxiety relieve, and much more. #binauralbeats #Healingfrequency #formeditation #soundtherapy

Experience the mathematical harmony and healing power of our 3.14Hz Pi Delta Binaural Beat & 174Hz Solfeggio Frequency video. The Pi Delta Binaural Beat at 3.14Hz is scientifically proven to promote deep sleep, and the 174Hz Solfeggio frequency is known to alleviate pain and provide a powerful cleansing effect on the body. This unique combination encourages profound rest, pain relief, and inner healing, making it ideal for deep meditation, sleep therapy, and an enhanced sense of peace and wellbeing.Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgL7XfVTtbQc0Yd8kEQ9BtA?sub_confirmation=1 Spotify THETA Waves: https://open.spotify.com/show/0YDs6rMlb9EotOjK6gPPxB Patreon support: https://patreon.com/user?u=92221476 Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@naturesfrequencyfm Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesfrequencyforthemind/ Itunes Theta: https://podcasts.apple.com/ec/podcast/pure-binaural-beats-theta-frequency-for-hemi-sync-focus/id1686617988 Itunes Delta: https://podcasts.apple.com/ec/podcast/delta-binaural-beats-for-stress-anxiety-relief-or-hemi/id1686616830?l=en Like & Subscribe for Binaural beats and relaxing sounds of nature everyday for Mindfulness meditation. Binaural tones are a great tool for brain stimulation, sleep meditation, deep sleep, anxiety relieve, and much more. #binauralbeats #Healingfrequency #formeditation #soundtherapy

Discover the power of binaural beats with our 3.3Hz Delta Binaural Beat and 417Hz Tone video. This combination is specially designed to induce deep relaxation, improve sleep quality, and facilitate emotional healing. Immerse yourself in these healing frequencies and experience a profound sense of tranquility. The 3.3Hz Delta waves deeply calm the mind and prepare your body for sleep, while the 417Hz Solfeggio frequency cleanses traumatic experiences and facilitates change. Subscribe for more healing frequencies and transformative soundscapesSubscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgL7XfVTtbQc0Yd8kEQ9BtA?sub_confirmation=1 Spotify THETA Waves: https://open.spotify.com/show/0YDs6rMlb9EotOjK6gPPxB Patreon support: https://patreon.com/user?u=92221476 Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@naturesfrequencyfm Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesfrequencyforthemind/ Itunes Theta: https://podcasts.apple.com/ec/podcast/pure-binaural-beats-theta-frequency-for-hemi-sync-focus/id1686617988 Itunes Delta: https://podcasts.apple.com/ec/podcast/delta-binaural-beats-for-stress-anxiety-relief-or-hemi/id1686616830?l=en Like & Subscribe for Binaural beats and relaxing sounds of nature everyday for Mindfulness meditation. Binaural tones are a great tool for brain stimulation, sleep meditation, deep sleep, anxiety relieve, and much more. #binauralbeats #Healingfrequency #formeditation #soundtherapy

About Delta Binaural beats: For stress & anxiety relief or Hemi-Sync meditation | Binaural ASMR

In this podcast, we specialize in Delta frequency binaural beats, which have been known to induce deep states of relaxation, meditation, and sleep. Our specially crafted binaural beats use Hemi-Sync technology, which is designed to synchronize the two hemispheres of the brain, promoting a sense of calm and clarity. With each episode, we take you on a journey through different Delta frequency beats, each tailored to provide a unique and tranquil experience. Whether you're struggling with stress, anxiety, or insomnia, our binaural beats can help you achieve a state of deep relaxation and inner peace. Tune in to Pure Binaural Beats and let the soothing sounds guide you to a place of tranquility and restful sleep. So, if you're looking to enhance your meditation practice, improve your sleep quality, or simply unwind after a long day, give Pure Binaural Beats a listen. Our Delta frequency beats are sure to leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgL7XfVTtbQc0Yd8kEQ9BtA?sub_confirmation=1 Follow us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2DZK9a804UzwynfeMBZjev?si=0fc1807029c442cf Patreon support: https://patreon.com/user?u=92221476 Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@naturesfrequencyfm