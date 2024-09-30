How to Build Your Career The Degree Free Way and What We Learned in 2024 (DF#180)
Join us as we discuss the importance of decision-making throughout life.
Reflecting on interviews from 2024, we share key lessons on leveraging skills, the impact of first-career jobs, and the value of experience and mentorship without a traditional college degree.
What You’ll Learn:
- Leveraging existing skills when transitioning to new industries
- The impact of first career job on future success
- Value of experience and learning from mentors in the workplace without a college degree
- Importance of persistence and building skills for job security
Explore stories of guests who pursued different paths without degrees, highlighting the importance of informed decision-making.
Take control of your learning and career paths with available resources for self-improvement.
Make informed decisions to avoid debt and pursue passions.
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Ready to set your teen on the path to success after high school?
Apply for our Degree Free Launch Program and let's build them a personalized career roadmap: https://degreefree.co/launch
To keep up with everything Degree Free check out our website: https://degreefree.co
Your questions, answered on air!
Head over to https://ask.degreefree.co/question and Ryan and Hannah will answer your question on the podcast!
Want to help your 16-20 year old build the life they want without wasting 5 and half years and going into crippling student debt?
Get your copy of "The Degree Free Way" workbook!
Guide your 16-20 year old to jobs that help them reach their goals. All while saving time and money.
Discover personalized career options and clear direction with this comprehensive workbook set.
Get "The Degree Free Way" Workbook here → https://degreefree.co/book
--------
48:00
How to Support Your Young Adult in Breaking Free from the College Grind (DF#179)
Join us as we challenge the common belief that a college education is the only path to success.
We explore alternative and cost-effective ways to gain valuable skills and knowledge.
We discuss the struggles of a young adult feeling stuck in college and unsure of their career path.
What You'll Learn:
- The trap of endless college and the importance of learning through failure and taking risks to develop real skills.
- The issue of accumulating student debt without a clear direction and the need for finding alternative learning paths with real-world skills.
- Finding work environments that match preferences and needs, exploring career paths with flexibility and location independence, and the Degree Free Way to support young adults and parents in choosing non-traditional learning paths.
Join us in understanding the valuable alternatives to traditional college education, helping young adults make informed choices for their future.
It's time to break free from the fear of failure and debt by exploring new learning paths and career opportunities.
Don't miss out on this enlightening episode of Degree Free Podcast!
--------
20:41
Ask Ryan and Hannah: Vocational Creativity™ in the Creative Production Field (DF#178)
Join us as we tackle the question of whether a college degree is necessary for a career in production.
We discuss the importance of gaining practical experience and building a portfolio in the industry, emphasizing the value of networking and starting in entry-level positions.
What You’ll Learn:
- The importance of focusing on practical skills and experience rather than solely relying on a college degree
- Using available tools like smartphones and apps to start building a portfolio and gaining experience early on
- Advising against attending art school without a portfolio or clear career goals
- Prioritizing needs and wants in a job to find a suitable career path
- Using the Degree Free Way to identify potential jobs that align with one's goals
Join us as we challenge the idea that a college degree guarantees success and encourage listeners to prioritize real-world experience and networking.
Make informed decisions about your career path and learn how to thrive in the art production industry.
Tune in to the Degree Free Podcast now!
--------
26:17
Challenging the College Narrative: What Education Should Really Be (DF#177)
Join us for this thought-provoking episode, where we challenge the myths surrounding college education and debunk 7 myths about college based on an article from the LA Times.
Explore why traditional learning may not equate to intellectual depth and the limitations of a college degree in today's job market.
What You’ll Learn:
- Critique of the value of college in personal growth and career discovery.
- Importance of developing practical skills and gaining experience over relying solely on traditional college programs.
- Exploration of high-paying job opportunities without a four-year degree.
- Debunking misconceptions about non-college routes and the necessity of a college degree.
Dive into the conversation on education, career paths, and the evolving job market landscape.
Whether you're a recent high school graduate or considering a career change, this episode offers valuable insights to guide your decision-making process.
Stay tuned for more eye-opening discussions on the Degree Free Podcast!
--------
36:06
Ask Ryan and Hannah: Vocational Creativity™ for Finding the Perfect Tech Career Path (DF#176)
Join us as we discuss the importance of determining priorities and needs before choosing a career path for Crystal's 17-year-old son in the tech industry.
By identifying the desired work environment, schedule, income, and location, individuals can find a career that aligns with their preferences and goals to thrive without needing a college degree.
What You’ll Learn:
- The importance of prioritizing needs and wants when considering a tech career path, emphasizing the significance of filtering options based on preferences, and not limiting oneself early in the decision-making process.
- The benefits and drawbacks of attending community college for tech training, the importance of thorough research, and Vocational Creativity™ in exploring different job opportunities.
- Discussion on various computer tech jobs, specific job titles, training programs, and potential career paths in the tech industry.
- Importance of targeted tech certifications over generic ones, researching job requirements before obtaining certifications, and pursuing education that aligns with career objectives.
Join us for a comprehensive discussion on navigating a tech career path.
Learn about the importance of prioritizing needs and wants, exploring different job opportunities, and obtaining valuable certifications for career growth.
Stay tuned for more insightful episodes on Vocational Creativity™ and effective career planning.
