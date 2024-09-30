How to Build Your Career The Degree Free Way and What We Learned in 2024 (DF#180)

Join us as we discuss the importance of decision-making throughout life. Reflecting on interviews from 2024, we share key lessons on leveraging skills, the impact of first-career jobs, and the value of experience and mentorship without a traditional college degree. What You'll Learn: - Leveraging existing skills when transitioning to new industries - The impact of first career job on future success - Value of experience and learning from mentors in the workplace without a college degree - Importance of persistence and building skills for job security Explore stories of guests who pursued different paths without degrees, highlighting the importance of informed decision-making. Take control of your learning and career paths with available resources for self-improvement. Make informed decisions to avoid debt and pursue passions. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!