Driven by Father Joe’s twin sister’s unwavering determination to get justice for her brother, an unlikely friendship with an outcast Priest and the autopsy tech... More
The Anonymous Letter
We interview a former Diocesan employee who was part of Siobhan O'Conner's group of peaceful prayer protesters in 2018 and reveal the contents of an anonymous letter mailed to Sue Moreno right before we started this podcast with no return address.
4/26/2023
34:58
The Secrets of October 13th
So when we left off we we're in Buffalo on October 12th… We we're at Sue's house and we just had met with Frank - the day before the 10 year anniversary of Father Joe's passing on October 13th, 2012 - which happens to be quite a cosmic anniversary in the Catholic world; 105 years earlier in Portugal, the Miracle of Fatima took place - and as we are leaving Sue's after interviewing Frank for hours, the clock strikes midnight and he mentions Fatima.A miracle that Pope Pius XII himself said he witnessed in 1950 and ruled it a true miracle. It is a pretty epic modern miracle that occurred in the 20th century and is recognized by the church and we find it very peculiar the dates coincide with Father Joe's passing. The Miracle of Fatima… started in the beginning of spring 1916, three Catholic shepherd children living near Fátima, Portugal reported apparitions of an angel.
4/12/2023
40:30
French Provincial Furniture (The Lone Priest)
The Lone Priest, Father Robert Marino, was known for his love of French Provincial Furniture - Did he leave a clue behind about his suspect number 1 hidden somewhere is his beloved French Provincial Furniture collection?
3/29/2023
42:51
Frank Truth
We meet an undercover man inside the church, Frank Truth.
3/15/2023
35:18
The Hand & The Gun
No fingerprinting, No ballistics and no explanation as to why a gun that was turned into a Buffalo Police officer 14 years prior - was found at the crime scene. And despite the fact that no one can seem to agree on the placement of the gun upon arrival at the rectory there are other clues contained within the body and the Smith & Wesson short barrel .38 that will allow us to determine a framework of real possibilities.
