Introducing "Deadline Strike Talk with Billy Ray and Todd Garner"

Introducing "Deadline Strike Talk with Billy Ray and Todd Garner," the new podcast that takes you behind the scenes of the current Hollywood strike. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in 2007-2008 brought the entertainment industry to a halt. Now, in 2023, history is repeating itself and Hollywood is once again in the midst of a major labor dispute. Join Billy Ray, Academy Award nominated writer/ director/ showrunner, and Todd Garner, a former studio executive turned producer, as they explore the causes and consequences of the strike. The duo will chat with writers, producers, and other industry insiders to provide a unique, behind-the-scenes perspective on the situation. Throughout the strike, Billy and Todd will be bringing you stories and insights from behind the picket lines, uncovering the struggles and experiences of those involved in this pivotal moment in Hollywood history. Tune in to "Deadline Strike Talk" and stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the strike, while gaining a deeper understanding of the issues at play. Don't miss out on this exclusive look at the inner workings of Hollywood during this crucial time.