The Data Dialogues podcast brings together multiple perspectives to look at a single environmental data issue.
Created by Open Environmental Data Project (OEDP... More
Available Episodes
5 of 24
From mapping to monitoring: the international scope of resistance
In our last episode, we get into what happens when mapping is stuck in bureaucratic limbo. In order to document harm from rampant resource extraction and loss of livelihoods, communities are turning to monitoring their environments. You’ll hear from lawyer Andiko Mancayo, policy expert Anne-Sophie Gindroz, and several others you’ll recognize from earlier in the season.
4/18/2023
30:55
Drones, birds & the gray in between
In this episode, you’ll meet anthropologist Sophie Chao and a few others you’ve already encountered earlier in the season - social scientist Micah Fisher, political ecologist Irendra Radjawali and scholar Rini Astuti. We discuss the limitations of modern cartography and what we miss when we privilege the visual above all other perspectives.
4/11/2023
26:44
Kinipan's fight against palm oil
In this episode, you’ll hear indigenous leader Effendi Buhing from the village of Kinipan in Central Kalimantan, our interpreter Ayu Septiari who translated between Indonesian Bahasa and English, and we talk about Kinipan’s ongoing fight to save its land and forest from the palm oil company PT. Sawit Mandari Lestari, or PT-SML.
4/4/2023
32:57
Spatial data + social accuracy: the politics of participatory mapping
In Episode 3, Madhuri speaks with Jaringan Kerja Pemetaan Partisipatif, or the Indonesian Community Mapping Network’s Imam Hanafi, Muhammad Husen, and Imam Masud, and the former secretary of Indonesia's Indigenous Peoples Alliance, Abdon Nababan.
3/28/2023
24:37
Right place, right time: the ideal conditions for a OneMap policy
In this episode, you’ll hear from some folks you met in episode 1: journalist Bagja Hidayat, social scientist Micah Fisher, policy advocate Anne-Sophie Gindroz. Two new voices include political ecologist Irendra Radjawali and scholar Rini Astuti. Together with Madhuri, they dig deeper into the post-Suharto era in Indonesia, and the political conjuncture that created the perfect set of conditions for OneMap to emerge.
