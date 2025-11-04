Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsEducationDaddyhood
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Daddyhood
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Daddyhood

Colton Underwood
EducationKids & Family
Daddyhood
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 47
  • Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Her Journey to Parenthood with G Flip
    This week, Colton & Jordan are joined by Chrishell Stause — here to talk all things love, IVF, and life after Selling Sunset.  From how she and G Flip fell in love, to the ups and downs of finding the right donor and navigating IVF, Chrishell opens up about her fertility journey, building her village, and what she’s learned along the way. She also shares what she’d tell her younger self, how the process has strengthened her relationship, and what’s next as she steps into her next chapter. Presented by California Cryobank, this episode celebrates every path to parenthood and reminds us there’s no single way to build a family. Timestamps: 00:00 Welcome back to Daddyhood! (ft. Chrishell Stause, presented by California Cryobank) 00:02:00 Chrishell on sharing her life & fertility journey publicly 00:12:40 How Chrishell & G Flip fell in love 00:17:58 Chrishell on finding the right donor & learning to pivot 00:24:37 How Chrishell built her village for IVF 00:29:10 Chrishell’s path to motherhood 00:37:20 What Chrishell would tell her younger self starting this journey 00:43:02 How IVF brought Chrishell & G Flip closer 00:46:07 What’s next for Chrishell 00:50:47 Chrishell’s advice for anyone searching for a donor 00:52:15 Chrishell on manifesting, mindset & trusting the process 00:54:10 Thank you for listening! --------------------------------------------------------------- Listen to the pod on YouTube/Spotify/Apple: https://www.youtube.com/@DaddyhoodPodcast https://open.spotify.com/show/2wcc9oVtUr3q4hrFTn1TEw?si=bf4b355bec0b463f https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daddyhood/id1731396669 --------------------------------------------------------------- Thank you to our sponsor this week:  *California Cryobank: For nearly 50 years, California Cryobank has helped families grow through trusted donor services and compassionate care. Whether you’re exploring sperm or egg donation, they make every step of the process feel personal, safe, and supported. Learn more at https://www.cryobank.com. --------------------------------------------------------------- Follow Daddyhood: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/daddyhoodpodcast  TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@daddyhoodpodcast  Follow Colton Underwood: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/coltonunderwood  TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@coltonunderwood  Follow Jordan C. Brown: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/jordancbrown_  Follow Our Guest: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/chrishell.stause TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishell.stause --------------------------------------------------------------- Powered by: Just Media House – https://www.justmediahouse.com/  --------------------------------------------------------------- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    56:09
  • Answering YOUR Questions: Parenting Conflicts, Sex After Baby, Vaccines & More!
    On this week’s Daddyhood, Colton and Jordan are answering YOUR questions (no topic off-limits!!). From parenting conflicts and sex after baby, to who really runs the show at home, they’re tackling what listeners really want to know. They also open up about religion, vaccinations, and whether more kids are in their future. Of course, there’s plenty of fun too — like who’s the better cook, who’s the big spoon, and how they’re handling Halloween costumes this year. Timestamps: 00:00 Welcome back to Daddyhood! (We’re answering YOUR questions!!) 00:00:55 What’s our biggest conflict when it comes to parenting? 00:03:38 Will we do a family-themed costume for Halloween? 00:04:16 Does where you live impact how you raise kids? 00:08:34 How has our sex life changed after having a baby? 00:10:49 Will we have more kids? 00:10:56 How was Colton’s first time? 00:11:17 How will we approach religion with our child? 00:19:30 Will our kids call both of us “Dad”? 00:20:20 How do we feel about age gaps in relationships? 00:24:02 What are our favorite TV shows right now? 00:25:50 Who’s the big spoon? 00:26:07 Who’s the better cook? 00:28:03 Did we follow CDC guidelines for vaccinations with Bishop? 00:30:30 Who tends to be the default parent? 00:32:36 Who chose the wedding ring designs? 00:34:20 Parenting win of the month: Bishop is walking! 00:35:25 Thank you for listening! --------------------------------------------------------------- Listen to the pod on YouTube/Spotify/Apple: https://www.youtube.com/@DaddyhoodPodcast https://open.spotify.com/show/2wcc9oVtUr3q4hrFTn1TEw?si=bf4b355bec0b463f https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daddyhood/id1731396669 --------------------------------------------------------------- Follow Daddyhood: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/daddyhoodpodcast TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@daddyhoodpodcast Follow Colton Underwood: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/coltonunderwood TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/Coltonunderwood Follow Jordan C. Brown: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/jordancbrown_ --------------------------------------------------------------- Powered by: Just Media House – https://www.justmediahouse.com/ --------------------------------------------------------------- Keywords: Daddyhood, Colton Underwood, Jordan C. Brown, parenting podcast, Q&A episode, new parents, parenting conflicts, sex after baby, marriage after baby, family life, parenting challenges, parenting advice, religion and parenting, vaccinations, parenting styles, default parent, family dynamics, relationship talk, modern parenting, raising kids, family traditions, everyday parenting, podcast interview Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    37:20
  • The Reality of Gay Parenting with Danny Pellegrino
    On this week’s Daddyhood, Colton and Jordan sit down with Danny Pellegrino — author, podcaster, and reality TV expert behind Everything Iconic — to talk about his reality as a new dad. From the nuances of gay parenting, setting boundaries online, the baby-name debate, and baby-led weaning, they unpack what parenthood looks like for Danny.  Colton and Jordan also ask Danny how fatherhood has shifted his perspective and creative work — and, of course, there’s some Reality TV talk. From his Mount Rushmore of all-time TV personalities to his take on Colton’s Bachelor era, it’s a thoughtful and funny conversation that bridges parenting and pop culture. Timestamps: 00:00 Welcome back to Daddyhood! (ft. Danny Pellegrino) 00:02:25 The nuances of gay parenting 00:09:17 Danny’s favorite reality TV parents  00:12:00 Stage Mom or Sports Dad? 00:14:18 Is It irresponsible to have a child in today's world? 00:17:15 Why we avoid sharing baby name before birth 00:20:53 First halloween costumes 00:23:12 Baby-led weaning & choking jazards 00:26:40 Dealing with internet hate  00:30:30 How fatherhood changed danny pellegrino's career  00:32:15 Reality TV Breakdown (Housewives, Bachelor) 00:43:20 Thank you for listening!  --------------------------------------------------------------- Listen to the pod on YouTube/Spotify/Apple: https://www.youtube.com/@DaddyhoodPodcast https://open.spotify.com/show/2wcc9oVtUr3q4hrFTn1TEw?si=bf4b355bec0b463f https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daddyhood/id1731396669 --------------------------------------------------------------- Follow Daddyhood: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/daddyhoodpodcast  TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@daddyhoodpodcast  Follow Colton Underwood: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/coltonunderwood  TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@coltonunderwood  Follow Jordan C. Brown: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/jordancbrown_  Follow Our Guest: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/dannypellegrino TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dannypellegrino Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/everything-iconic-with-danny-pellegrino/id1279562874  --------------------------------------------------------------- Powered by: Just Media House – https://www.justmediahouse.com/  --------------------------------------------------------------- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    45:14
  • Rethinking Healthcare with Dr. Max Goldstein: AI, Access & Joy in Medicine
    On this week’s Daddyhood, Colton and Jordan sit down with Dr. Max Goldstein, a board-certified family medicine physician and founder of a modern at-home medical practice redefining what healthcare can look like. From the rise of AI in medicine to tackling burnout, misinformation, and the costs of care, Dr. Max shares a refreshingly human take on how to build a healthier system—for both patients and doctors. He also opens up about balancing work and fatherhood, the inspiration behind his family-safe product line, and what we might look back on one day and realize we got completely wrong about modern medicine.  Timestamps: 00:00:00 Welcome back to Daddyhood! 00:00:21 Meet Dr. Max Goldstein, MD — family medicine physician & entrepreneur 00:05:15 ChatGPT vs. “Dr. Google”: AI’s role in modern medicine 00:06:50 Running an at-home medical practice & finding work-life balance 00:09:50 How to find accurate health info online + navigating the healthcare system 00:26:20 Dr. Max’s #1 daily health tip for longevity 00:28:12 Inside Dr. Max’s direct primary care model 00:31:05 Advice for burnt-out physicians & doing medicine differently 00:33:52 Dr. Max’s natural product line & family-safe remedies 00:40:28 What we’ll look back on and realize we got wrong in medicine 00:43:40 Thanks for listening — where to find Dr. Max’s work and products --------------------------------------------------------------- Listen to the pod on YouTube/Spotify/Apple: https://www.youtube.com/@DaddyhoodPodcast https://open.spotify.com/show/2wcc9oVtUr3q4hrFTn1TEw?si=bf4b355bec0b463f https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daddyhood/id1731396669 --------------------------------------------------------------- Follow Daddyhood: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/daddyhoodpodcast  TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@daddyhoodpodcast  Follow Colton Underwood: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/coltonunderwood  TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@coltonunderwood  Follow Jordan C. Brown: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/jordancbrown_  Find Our Guest: Dr. Max’s Family Medicine | https://www.drmaxfamilyhealth.com/  Shop Dr. Max’s | https://drmaxs.com/  --------------------------------------------------------------- Powered by: Just Media House – https://www.justmediahouse.com/  --------------------------------------------------------------- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    46:18
  • Finding the Funny in Family (with Comedian Janine Harouni)
    Join Colton & Jordan for a change of pace as they sit down with comedian and actress Janine Harouni. In this candid and thoughtful conversation, they dive into the comedy of parenting, navigating political differences within family, and finding humor in life’s hardest moments. Janine shares her honest take on motherhood, her relationship with faith and family, and the realities of balancing creative work with raising a child. They also talk about her viral sketches, her partnership with her husband both on and off stage, and what she’s up to while on tour across the U.S. and Europe. Timestamps: 00:00:00 Welcome back to Daddyhood! 00:00:25 Introduction to Janine Harouni (stand-up comedian and actress) 00:02:50 Janine’s pregnancy and birth experience 00:07:04 Navigating political differences with family members 00:19:20 Working with a partner & balancing family and work 00:25:50 Vulnerability in comedy & sharing family life on stage 00:32:25 Comedy, crowd work, and the power of social media 00:35:00 “Needs work” moments in relationships 00:40:37 Janine on tour (what’s next and where to see her live) 00:43:10 Thank you for listening!  --------------------------------------------------------------- Listen to the pod on YouTube/Spotify/Apple: https://www.youtube.com/@DaddyhoodPodcast https://open.spotify.com/show/2wcc9oVtUr3q4hrFTn1TEw?si=bf4b355bec0b463f https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daddyhood/id1731396669 --------------------------------------------------------------- Follow Daddyhood: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/daddyhoodpodcast  TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@daddyhoodpodcast  Follow Colton Underwood: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/coltonunderwood  TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@coltonunderwood  Follow Jordan C. Brown: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/jordancbrown_  Follow Our Guest: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/janineharouni  TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@janineharounicomedy Moms vs Dads Leaving The House | https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNky0odo83n/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== --------------------------------------------------------------- Powered by: Just Media House – https://www.justmediahouse.com/  --------------------------------------------------------------- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    45:18

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Daddyhood

We’re having a baby!! Join Colton as he explores his journey from fertility to watching his baby take their first steps. During this next year, Colton’s life is going to change forever and he is going to take you along for the ride. Colton will walk us through his unique journey of fertility which comes with decisions about surrogates, egg donors, adoption processes, and much more. He will meet with professionals, friends, and expecting parents to discuss their experiences becoming a parent as well as share his own stories.
Podcast website
EducationKids & FamilySociety & CultureParentingSelf-Improvement

Listen to Daddyhood, The Skinny Confidential Him And Her Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.11 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/5/2025 - 12:40:41 PM