Answering YOUR Questions: Parenting Conflicts, Sex After Baby, Vaccines & More!

On this week's Daddyhood, Colton and Jordan are answering YOUR questions (no topic off-limits!!). From parenting conflicts and sex after baby, to who really runs the show at home, they're tackling what listeners really want to know. They also open up about religion, vaccinations, and whether more kids are in their future. Of course, there's plenty of fun too — like who's the better cook, who's the big spoon, and how they're handling Halloween costumes this year. Timestamps: 00:00 Welcome back to Daddyhood! (We're answering YOUR questions!!) 00:00:55 What's our biggest conflict when it comes to parenting? 00:03:38 Will we do a family-themed costume for Halloween? 00:04:16 Does where you live impact how you raise kids? 00:08:34 How has our sex life changed after having a baby? 00:10:49 Will we have more kids? 00:10:56 How was Colton's first time? 00:11:17 How will we approach religion with our child? 00:19:30 Will our kids call both of us "Dad"? 00:20:20 How do we feel about age gaps in relationships? 00:24:02 What are our favorite TV shows right now? 00:25:50 Who's the big spoon? 00:26:07 Who's the better cook? 00:28:03 Did we follow CDC guidelines for vaccinations with Bishop? 00:30:30 Who tends to be the default parent? 00:32:36 Who chose the wedding ring designs? 00:34:20 Parenting win of the month: Bishop is walking!