If Adam and Eve had two boys, then where did all the people come from?
Dr. Carmen Imes joins the podcast this week to talk with Kaitlyn about how we read the Bible, how to ask good questions, and the beginning of the whole human race! Dr. Imes answers the question: If Adam and Eve had two boys, where did all the people come from? She gives two main answers to the question as well as helpful tips on being a better Bible reader. - Sponsor - Listen to scripture throughout your day. Go to https://www.dwellbible.com/CK for 25% off! - Sponsor - Glorify - Sign up for the #1 Christian Daily Devotional App to help you stay focused on God. Go to https://glorify-app.com/en/CURIOUSLY to download the app today! - Sponsor - Zocdoc - Stop putting off those doctor’s appointments! Go to https://www.zocdoc.com/KAITLYN
--------
30:05
Mailbag: Does God Change His Mind? Was the Trinity Torn Apart? And More!
It's Kaitlyn's turn to answer your questions! Producer Mike joins her to talk about whether the trinity was separated on the cross, what to do with contradictions in the Bible, how do we teach salvation to kids, and more! Do you or your kids have questions for future Curiously Kaitlyn episodes? Make sure to submit them at http://holypost.com/curiously - Sponsor - Better Help - Go to https://www.betterhelp.com/CURIOUSLY to receive 10% off your first month - Sponsor - Hiya Health - Go to https://www.hiyahealth.com/CURIOUSLY to receive 50% off your first order
--------
47:06
If Jesus’ dad is the king, is his mother the queen?
New Testament scholar and Holy Post pundit Amy Peeler joins Kaitlyn to talk about Mary the mother of Jesus, the nature of the Trinity, and fairytales in the Bible! Dr. Peeler answers “If Jesus’ dad is the king, is his mother the queen?” with both a yes and a no! Plus: Kaitlyn and Dr. Peeler talk about how Protestants should honor and value Mary. - Sponsor - For 15% off first order of Blueland cleaning products, go to this link: https://www.blueland.com/CURIOUSLY - Sponsor - Learn from some of the world’s most brilliant minds with this 10-day event at Calvin! Go to https://www.calvin.edu/JANUARY
--------
32:13
How do we know when God is talking to us?
Pastor and author Mike Erre joins Kaitlyn this week to answer “How do we know when God is talking to us?” Mike reminds us how amazing it is that God talks to us at all, and gives biblical guidance on discerning when God is speaking. Kaitlyn and Mike share how they have heard God in their lives, and why they believe God still speaks to his people today. - Sponsor - Listen to scripture throughout your day. Go to https://www.dwellbible.com/CK for 25% off!
--------
34:49
Sunday School with Kaitlyn: The Story of Jonah
In a special bonus episode, Kaitlyn teaches the story of Jonah to two Sunday School students. It's full of rabbit trails, random questions, and surprisingly profound insights that can only be found in a Sunday School classroom. If you've ever wondered what it would be like to have Kaitlyn as your Sunday School teacher, here's your chance to find out! Sponsor - Glorify - Sign up for the #1 Christian Daily Devotional App to help you stay focused on God. Go to https://glorify-app.com/en/curiously to download the app today! Sponsor - Dwell's daily devotional guides you through scripture every morning. Head over to https://www.dwellbible.com/ck to claim a 25% discount today!
--------
29:19
Do you have questions about theology, the Bible, or the church that you’re too afraid to ask? Tired of pastors and scholars using unfamiliar language or overly complicated explanations? Curiously, Kaitlyn is a weekly podcast hosted by author and theologian Kaitlyn Schiess that tries to make theology accessible, meaningful, and fun. Each week, you’ll hear a kid ask a theology question–sometimes serious, sometimes silly–and Kaitlyn will interview a scholar to help answer it (without all the academic jargon). Together, Kaitlyn and her guest discover that this one simple question opens up big theological ideas that can impact our lives, shape our view of God, and understand Scripture in a new way. Whether you're reminiscing about your own childhood curiosities or simply seeking a refreshing take on faith, tune in and rediscover the joy of learning with "Curiously Kaitlyn.”