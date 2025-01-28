If Adam and Eve had two boys, then where did all the people come from?

Dr. Carmen Imes joins the podcast this week to talk with Kaitlyn about how we read the Bible, how to ask good questions, and the beginning of the whole human race! Dr. Imes answers the question: If Adam and Eve had two boys, where did all the people come from? She gives two main answers to the question as well as helpful tips on being a better Bible reader. - Sponsor - Listen to scripture throughout your day. Go to https://www.dwellbible.com/CK for 25% off! - Sponsor - Glorify - Sign up for the #1 Christian Daily Devotional App to help you stay focused on God. Go to https://glorify-app.com/en/CURIOUSLY to download the app today! - Sponsor - Zocdoc - Stop putting off those doctor’s appointments! Go to https://www.zocdoc.com/KAITLYN