A young woman was found murdered in 1990, investigators worked tirelessly to find a viable suspect. But the case went cold. A reward was offered for information leading to an arrest, and the case was even featured by Unsolved Mysteries. Join Senior Crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she shares what finally led to a break in the case and the groundbreaking tools police used to solve a Murder in the Mountains.
Contact:
Instagram: @nancy.hixt
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/
Email: [email protected]
