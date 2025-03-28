Crime Beat returns March 4th

There’s no limit to how far criminals will go… to cover their tracks… But investigators will go even further to uncover the truth… Nancy Hixt is a senior Crime Reporter for Global News. This season on the Crime Beat she takes you from the crime scene to the courtroom and inside some of Canada’s most high profile cases and some you’ve likely never heard of before. Crime Beat returns March 4th Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices