Crime Beat
Crime Beat

Curiouscast
People know their hometowns by streets, a favourite restaurant or the local mall. Crime Reporter Nancy Hixt knows hers by the crime scenes she's been to over th...
True Crime

  Inside Forensics: Solving a Murder in the Mountains | 03
    In 1990, the peace and tranquility found in Banff National Park was shattered by the first murder there in twenty years and there was a lot of pressure on police to solve the case. There were no witnesses to the homicide and only one key piece of evidence that could positively identify the killer: DNA. It would become a transformative technology as the then-emerging science helped investigators as they worked to solve a true whodunnit. Join Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at forensic DNA testing with a pioneer of this technology in Canada and one of the members of that original investigative team in Inside Forensics: Solving a murder in the mountains.
    44:48
  Murder in the Mountains | 02
    A young woman was found murdered in 1990, investigators worked tirelessly to find a viable suspect. But the case went cold. A reward was offered for information leading to an arrest, and the case was even featured by Unsolved Mysteries. Join Senior Crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she shares what finally led to a break in the case and the groundbreaking tools police used to solve a Murder in the Mountains.
    45:33
  Murder in the Mountains | 01
    The popular resort town of Banff was rocked with its first homicide in twenty years. A young woman and taxi driver from Quebec was robbed and stabbed to death. Join Global News Senior Crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she explains how the case went cold, despite the tireless efforts that went into tracking the killer in part one of "Murder in The Mountains."
    38:18
  Crime Beat returns March 4th
    There's no limit to how far criminals will go… to cover their tracks… But investigators will go even further to uncover the truth… Nancy Hixt is a senior Crime Reporter for Global News. This season on the Crime Beat she takes you from the crime scene to the courtroom and inside some of Canada's most high profile cases and some you've likely never heard of before. Crime Beat returns March 4th
    1:06
  Gone in an instant - The Hunt for Talal Amer Part 1 | 14
    On a cool spring evening in 2022, chaos erupted as police received reports of two erratic drivers and then gunfire. One of the vehicles fled the shooting scene at high speed and moments later was involved in a violent and deadly crash. Senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of a mother of five whose life was senselessly taken and the hunt for the man responsible.
    30:05

About Crime Beat

People know their hometowns by streets, a favourite restaurant or the local mall. Crime Reporter Nancy Hixt knows hers by the crime scenes she's been to over the past 20 years. Journey deep inside some of Canada’s most high-profile criminal cases. Each episode will take you inside the story to give you details you didn't hear on the news. Winner of the 2020 & 2023 Edward R. Murrow Award (RTDNA).
