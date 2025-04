Inside Forensics: Solving a Murder in the Mountains | 03

In 1990, the peace and tranquility found in Banff National Park was shattered by the first murder there in twenty years and there was a lot of pressure on police to solve the case. There were no witnesses to the homicide and only one key piece of evidence that could positively identify the killer: DNA. It would become a transformative technology as the then-emerging science helped investigators as they worked to solve a true whodunnit. Join Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at forensic DNA testing with a pioneer of this technology in Canada and one of the members of that original investigative team in Inside Forensics: Solving a murder in the mountains.