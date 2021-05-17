Constitutional scholar and lawyer Neal Katyal hosts Courtside, a daily explainer podcast focused on post-election litigation and other politically charged legal... More
Available Episodes
5 of 84
Episode 85
June 13, 2021
On tonight's #Courtside, a discussion of the recent revelations that Trump's DOJ electronically spied on Dem members of Congress and their families.
COURTSIDE with Neal Katyal is a fast, irreverent look at the legal issues of the day, hosted by the Obama Administration's top courtroom lawyer and Georgetown Professor Neal Katyal. Neal has argued 44 cases at the Supreme Court and explains the legal issues of the week in under 10 minutes.
Follow Neal:
https://www.instagram.com/nealkatyal
https://www.twitter.com/neal_katyal
https://www.nealkatyal.com
#NealKatyal #Courtside
6/14/2021
6:28
Episode 84
May 31, 2021
Today, on #Courtside, a description of the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 and how new laws in Oklahoma and other places that try to ban the teaching of such history are unconstitutional.
COURTSIDE with Neal Katyal is a fast, irreverent look at the legal issues of the day, hosted by the Obama Administration's top courtroom lawyer and Georgetown Professor Neal Katyal. Neal has argued 44 cases at the Supreme Court and explains the legal issues of the week in under 10 minutes.
Follow Neal:
https://www.instagram.com/nealkatyal
https://www.twitter.com/neal_katyal
https://www.nealkatyal.com
#NealKatyal #Courtside
5/31/2021
8:47
Episode 82
May 23, 2021
Discussing the Supreme Court's decision to hear the Mississippi abortion case, and what it means for the future of Roe v. Wade, and what you can do about it.
Follow Neal:
https://www.instagram.com/nealkatyal
https://www.twitter.com/neal_katyal
https://www.nealkatyal.com
#NealKatyal #Courtside
5/24/2021
8:03
Episode 81
May 16, 2021
Can Florida Governor DeSantis prevent Donald Trump from being extradited to face justice in New York if Trump is indicted? Answer: No.
Follow Neal:
https://www.instagram.com/nealkatyal
https://www.twitter.com/neal_katyal
https://www.nealkatyal.com
#NealKatyal #Courtside
5/17/2021
8:57
Episode 80
May 9, 2021
On #Courtside tonight, an analysis of the new voting restrictions in Florida and other states, what they mean for the future of our democracy, and what you can do about it.
Follow Neal:
https://www.instagram.com/nealkatyal
https://www.twitter.com/neal_katyal
https://www.nealkatyal.com
#NealKatyal #Courtside