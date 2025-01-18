Powered by RND
County Connection

Podcast County Connection
Washington State Association of Counties
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • The County Connection | Land Use, Economic Development, and Cannabis – Episode 001.6
    Join us as we sit down to chat with Kelsey Hulse, Contract Lobbyist at the Washington State Association of Counties, to discuss what may be in store for land use, economic development, and cannabis during this year's legislative session.Recorded: January 16, 2025----------County Connection is the official podcast of the Washington State Association of Counties—where we dive into the legislative issues shaping the future of our communities. From budgets to public safety, infrastructure to elections, we’ll break down what’s happening in Olympia and how it impacts counties across the Evergreen State. Stay informed, stay engaged, and join us as we amplify the voice of Washington’s 39 counties.----------Learn more at wsac.orgRegister on The HubFollow us:LinkedInFacebookInstagramX
    --------  
    13:43
  • The County Connection | Transportation and Public Works – Episode 001.5
    Join us as we sit down to chat with Axel Swanson, Director at the Washington State Association of County Engineers, to discuss what may be in store for transportation and public works during this year's legislative session.Recorded: January 16, 2025----------County Connection is the official podcast of the Washington State Association of Counties—where we dive into the legislative issues shaping the future of our communities. From budgets to public safety, infrastructure to elections, we’ll break down what’s happening in Olympia and how it impacts counties across the Evergreen State. Stay informed, stay engaged, and join us as we amplify the voice of Washington’s 39 counties.----------Learn more at wsac.orgRegister on The HubFollow us:LinkedInFacebookInstagramX
    --------  
    18:14
  • The County Connection | Housing and Human Services – Episode 001.4
    Join us as we sit down to chat with Curtis Steinhauer, Policy Coordinator at the Washington State Association of Counties, to discuss what may be in store for housing and human services during this year's legislative session.Recorded: January 15, 2025----------County Connection is the official podcast of the Washington State Association of Counties—where we dive into the legislative issues shaping the future of our communities. From budgets to public safety, infrastructure to elections, we’ll break down what’s happening in Olympia and how it impacts counties across the Evergreen State. Stay informed, stay engaged, and join us as we amplify the voice of Washington’s 39 counties.----------Learn more at wsac.orgRegister on The HubFollow us:LinkedInFacebookInstagramX
    --------  
    18:30
  • The County Connection | Behavioral Health – Episode 001.3
    Join us as we sit down to chat with Brad Banks, Contract Lobbyist at the Washington State Association of Counties, to discuss what may be in store for behavioral health during this year's legislative session.Recorded: January 15, 2025----------County Connection is the official podcast of the Washington State Association of Counties—where we dive into the legislative issues shaping the future of our communities. From budgets to public safety, infrastructure to elections, we’ll break down what’s happening in Olympia and how it impacts counties across the Evergreen State. Stay informed, stay engaged, and join us as we amplify the voice of Washington’s 39 counties.----------Learn more at wsac.orgRegister on The HubFollow us:LinkedInFacebookInstagramX
    --------  
    14:32
  • The County Connection | Solid Waste and Other Trash Talk – Episode 001.2
    Join us as we sit down to chat with Travis Dutton, Policy Coordinator for the Washington State Association of Counties, to discuss what's in store for solid waste and other environmental issues during this year's legislative session.Recorded: January 15, 2025----------County Connection is the official podcast of the Washington State Association of Counties—where we dive into the legislative issues shaping the future of our communities. From budgets to public safety, infrastructure to elections, we’ll break down what’s happening in Olympia and how it impacts counties across the Evergreen State. Stay informed, stay engaged, and join us as we amplify the voice of Washington’s 39 counties.----------Learn more at wsac.orgRegister on The HubFollow us:LinkedInFacebookInstagramX
    --------  
    10:54

About County Connection

County Connection is the official podcast of the Washington State Association of Counties—where we dive into the legislative issues shaping the future of our communities. From budgets to public safety, infrastructure to elections, we’ll break down what’s happening in Olympia and how it impacts counties across the Evergreen State. Stay informed, stay engaged, and join us as we amplify the voice of Washington’s 39 counties.
