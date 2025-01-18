The County Connection | Land Use, Economic Development, and Cannabis – Episode 001.6
Join us as we sit down to chat with Kelsey Hulse, Contract Lobbyist at the Washington State Association of Counties, to discuss what may be in store for land use, economic development, and cannabis during this year's legislative session.Recorded: January 16, 2025
13:43
The County Connection | Transportation and Public Works – Episode 001.5
Join us as we sit down to chat with Axel Swanson, Director at the Washington State Association of County Engineers, to discuss what may be in store for transportation and public works during this year's legislative session.Recorded: January 16, 2025
18:14
The County Connection | Housing and Human Services – Episode 001.4
Join us as we sit down to chat with Curtis Steinhauer, Policy Coordinator at the Washington State Association of Counties, to discuss what may be in store for housing and human services during this year's legislative session.Recorded: January 15, 2025
18:30
The County Connection | Behavioral Health – Episode 001.3
Join us as we sit down to chat with Brad Banks, Contract Lobbyist at the Washington State Association of Counties, to discuss what may be in store for behavioral health during this year's legislative session.Recorded: January 15, 2025
14:32
The County Connection | Solid Waste and Other Trash Talk – Episode 001.2
Join us as we sit down to chat with Travis Dutton, Policy Coordinator for the Washington State Association of Counties, to discuss what's in store for solid waste and other environmental issues during this year's legislative session.Recorded: January 15, 2025
