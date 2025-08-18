CORVETTE TODAY #279 - Corvette News & Headlines, Mid August 2025

CORVETTE TODAY #279 - Corvette News & Headlines, Mid-August 2025 We are approaching a busy two weeks in the Corvette community. Corvettes at Carlisle, the largest Corvette show in the country is August 21st - 23rd. Then, the week after that is the National Corvette Museum's Anniversary Celebration on August 28th - 30th. CORVETTE TODAY leads you into this busy two week period with our News & Headlines show. As always, Keith Cornett from CorvetteBlogger.com joins your CORVETTE TODAY host, Steve Garrett to cover these stories and more… The C8 Corvette is now available in Singapore and South Africa We had Corvettes stolen from the Bowling Green Assembly Plant Callaway and Holley team up to launch performance packages for Corvette and other GM vehicles Ford CEO Jim Farley congratulates Corvette on their Nurburgring times, but then says, "Game On" A Chevrolet dealership says that customers are offering over MSRP for a C8 ZR1, but the dealership is only asking MSRP for the car We see the new "Thank You" gift given to new ZR1 owners GM debuts 2 new concept cars at The Quail Stay on top of everything Corvette with one of your best resources...the CORVETTE TODAY show! Listen to the podcast, watch the show on YouTube, join the Facebook Group, sign up for email notifications, follow the show on social media and shop in the newly updated CORVETTE TODAY Merchandise Store at: ​www.CorvetteToday.com​