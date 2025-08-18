CORVETTE TODAY #279 - Corvette News & Headlines, Mid-August 2025 We are approaching a busy two weeks in the Corvette community. Corvettes at Carlisle, the largest Corvette show in the country is August 21st - 23rd. Then, the week after that is the National Corvette Museum's Anniversary Celebration on August 28th - 30th. CORVETTE TODAY leads you into this busy two week period with our News & Headlines show. As always, Keith Cornett from CorvetteBlogger.com joins your CORVETTE TODAY host, Steve Garrett to cover these stories and more… The C8 Corvette is now available in Singapore and South Africa We had Corvettes stolen from the Bowling Green Assembly Plant Callaway and Holley team up to launch performance packages for Corvette and other GM vehicles Ford CEO Jim Farley congratulates Corvette on their Nurburgring times, but then says, "Game On" A Chevrolet dealership says that customers are offering over MSRP for a C8 ZR1, but the dealership is only asking MSRP for the car We see the new "Thank You" gift given to new ZR1 owners GM debuts 2 new concept cars at The Quail Stay on top of everything Corvette with one of your best resources...the CORVETTE TODAY show! Listen to the podcast, watch the show on YouTube, join the Facebook Group, sign up for email notifications, follow the show on social media and shop in the newly updated CORVETTE TODAY Merchandise Store at: www.CorvetteToday.com
CORVETTE TODAY #278 - The Men That Set The Corvette Lap Records At The Nurburgring
Wow, another milestone episode of CORVETTE TODAY is here! As you might know, Corvette is now the fastest American car to set a lap record at the Nurburgring in Germany! Three Corvettes went there - the ZR1, the ZR1X and the Z06. CORVETTE TODAY dives deep into this story. Your host, Steve Garrett, talks with the 3 engineer drivers that set the lap records at The 'Ring! You'll meet Drew Cattell, Bryan Wallace and Aaron Link. Each driver has his own segment on CORVETTE TODAY to talk about their Corvette, the preparation that went into setting the records and what it took to accomplish this goal. You won't hear or see this story anywhere else! It's the 3 drivers and the Corvette lap records in this extra special CORVETTE TODAY show!
CORVETTE TODAY EXTRA - C8 ZR1 Pricing & A New Special Edition!
It's time to announce pricing for the new C8 ZR1X on CORVETTE TODAY! Join your CORVETTE TODAY host, Steve Garrett, along with Keith Cornett from CorvetteBlogger for all the pertinent essentials you need to know. Plus, Steve and Keith also have an announcement about a new special edition Corvette too. Check out this episode right now!
CORVETTE TODAY #277 - Corvette News & Headlines, Early August 2025
CORVETTE TODAY #277 - Corvette News & Headlines, Early August 2025 Wow, August is already here - the summer is simply flying by. But just like clockwork, your CORVETTE TODAY News & Headlines show comes your way every two weeks! Keith Cornett from CorvetteBlogger joins your CORVETTE TODAY host, Steve Garrett, to keep you up-to-date on what's happening in the world of Corvette. Here are just a few stories that Steve and Keith cover... Nearly 45% of the Corvettes on the ground and available for sale are Z06's A ZR1X makes a visit to the NCM's Motorsports Park A Corvette concept car is revealed from GM's Advanced Design Studio in Pasadena The Corvette Z06 takes on the Mustang Shelby GT500 at the Nurburgring Chevrolet teases the announcement of the Nurburgring times
Oh my gosh, this is a FANTASTIC episode! This show introduces you to Tom Wallace, the 4th Chief Engineer of Corvette. Your CORVETTE TODAY host, Steve Garrett, reminsces with Tom and his time with GM and Corvette. Tom was responsible for the C6 ZR1, some of the Indy Pace Cars and more! Tom tells you some terrific "behind the scenes" stories, talks about the transition to Michelin tires for Corvette, how the Corvette team started working so closely with the Corvette Racing team and more. Tom Wallace is a member of the Corvette Hall of Fame, so don't miss this outstanding episode of CORVETTE TODAY.
