Introducing “Cool Air, Hot Takes”

Welcome to Cool Air, Hot Takes, the podcast where we break down the biggest innovations in HVAC, energy, and building technology with bold opinions, expert insights, and lots of hot takes.Join hosts Charlie Jelen and Dan Gentry, two HVAC pros with over 30 years of combined experience, as they tackle the hottest trends, smartest tech, and boldest ideas shaping the future of heating, cooling, and ventilation. From AI-powered HVAC systems to the rise of heat pumps and refrigerant phase-outs, we’re diving into the conversations that matter to engineers and energy professionals across the biz. Brought to you by Trane Commercial, part of Trane Technologies, a leading provider of innovative climate control solutions and energy services tailored for commercial environments. Hit follow and get ready for the hottest takes in HVAC.