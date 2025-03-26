Powered by RND
Cool Air, Hot Takes

Podcast Cool Air, Hot Takes
Trane
Welcome to Cool Air, Hot Takes, the podcast that's as smart as your building's thermostat and twice as fun. Hosted by Charlie Jelen and Dan Gentry—two HVAC pros...
EducationTechnology

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • The Compressor Revolution: What’s Next?
    How is air conditioner compressor and bearing technology evolving? And is the HVAC industry ready for what’s next? In this episode, hosts Charlie Jelen and Dan Gentry sit down with Joe Heger, Centrifugal Mechanical Engineering Leader at Trane, to break down the past, present and future of AC compressor and bearing technology. They discuss how these advancements are improving performance, reliability, and efficiency, and what HVAC pros need to know as the industry shifts toward electrification and decarbonization.Cool Air, Hot Takes is a Trane podcast that breaks down the biggest innovations in HVAC, energy, and building technology with bold opinions, and lots of hot takes.In this episode we cover:HVAC Headlines - The latest grid emissions data reveals the cleanest and dirtiest U.S. power grids, and the world’s first grid-scale nuclear fusion power plant has been announced - what does it mean for the future of energy and HVAC?Why centrifugal compressors are pushing into new capacity rangesThe real difference between magnetic, roller, and gas bearingsHow electrification is changing compressor designPlus, Charlie and Dan discuss Project Stargate, heat recovery from data centers, and why the U.S. dominates the global data center market.Got a rant, hot take, or HVAC job site story? Send it to [email protected] - we'd love to hear from you!Check out our show page here for more info!Follow and stream all episodes now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.
    --------  
    34:06
  • How Venture Capital is Shaping the Future of HVAC
    Welcome to the very first episode of Cool Air, Hot Takes, the podcast that keeps HVAC pros ahead of the curve with the latest industry insights, trends, and of course a hot take or two. Hosts Charlie Jelen and Dan Gentry - HVAC experts with over 30 years of experience between them and a friendship dating back to middle school - kick things off with their hottest takes on where the industry is heading. Geothermal? Getting big. CO₂ refrigerants? Gaining traction. Residential cold climate heat pumps? A game-changer.In this episode, we cover:HVAC industry headlines – A startup tackling building electrification, and the most (and least) lucrative states for HVAC techs. Venture Capital in HVAC – We sit down with Jon Horne, Managing Director at Idea Fund, to break down how venture capital money is shaping the industry. Where do the best HVAC startup ideas come from? How do investors decide what’s worth betting on? And why is now the most disruptive time HVAC has seen in decades?Hot or Cold? – AHR Expo Innovation Awards edition! Are stainless steel boilers really that innovative? Is CO₂ the refrigerant of the future? And what’s the deal with LG’s cold climate heat pump?Got a hot take? A funny job site story? A new tool saving you time and money? We want to hear it! Email us at [email protected] for a chance to be featured. To learn more about the show, check us out here.If you liked the show, hit follow, rate, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Until next time, stay cool, and keep those takes hot. 
    --------  
    34:44
  • Introducing “Cool Air, Hot Takes”
    Welcome to Cool Air, Hot Takes, the podcast where we break down the biggest innovations in HVAC, energy, and building technology with bold opinions, expert insights, and lots of hot takes.Join hosts Charlie Jelen and Dan Gentry, two HVAC pros with over 30 years of combined experience, as they tackle the hottest trends, smartest tech, and boldest ideas shaping the future of heating, cooling, and ventilation. From AI-powered HVAC systems to the rise of heat pumps and refrigerant phase-outs, we’re diving into the conversations that matter to engineers and energy professionals across the biz. Brought to you by Trane Commercial, part of Trane Technologies, a leading provider of innovative climate control solutions and energy services tailored for commercial environments. Hit follow and get ready for the hottest takes in HVAC. 
    --------  
    0:57

About Cool Air, Hot Takes

Welcome to Cool Air, Hot Takes, the podcast that’s as smart as your building’s thermostat and twice as fun. Hosted by Charlie Jelen and Dan Gentry—two HVAC pros with over 30 years of combined experience and a lifetime of friendship—this show is your go-to for the latest in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning, industry news, and cutting-edge HVAC trends. Charlie is a building-systems expert passionate about solving complex problems, and Dan, an Applications Engineer with a knack for energy-efficient design and HVAC troubleshooting, bring their expertise (and plenty of hot takes) to every episode. Together, they dive into topics like the latest trends and systems redefining buildings and Industrial systems , and the future of AI in the industry, from smart thermostats to data centers. They’ll look at what’s up with all these tech companies buying nuclear power plants, and what does it mean for the future of climate control? Expect in-depth interviews with industry-leading experts, practical tips for engineers and contractors, and funny stories from that job that went sideways. Whether you’re designing ductwork, conducting energy audits, or upgrading to sustainable HVAC systems, this podcast is built to keep you informed and entertained. We want to hear from you! Email us [email protected] with your questions, HVAC hacks, or the funniest thing that’s ever happened on a job, and we might feature it in an episode. Follow Cool Air, Hot Takes from Trane wherever you get your podcasts, and join us as we tackle the big questions and the finer points of thermodynamics—one hot take at a time. About Trane Commercial Trane Commercial, part of Trane Technologies, is a leading provider of innovative climate control solutions and energy services tailored for commercial environments. The company focuses on optimizing indoor climates through advanced HVAC systems, building automation, and sustainability initiatives. With a commitment to decarbonization, Trane aims to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings while enhancing comfort and efficiency. Learn more at: https://www.trane.com/commercial/north-america/ Meet the Hosts Charlie Jelen has been working with HVAC systems for over 15 years, specializing in sustainable solutions. At Trane Commercial North America, he focuses on advancing cutting edge building and industrial systems. With a background in consulting and system engineering, Charlie is committed to delivering solutions for the hardest challenges facing clients today. Dan Gentry is an Applications Engineer. With expertise in chiller plants, heat recovery, and heat pump systems, he focuses on reliable and efficient system design.
