Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast

025: New Year's Resolutions
Do you make New Year’s Resolutions? Today we discuss the kinds of resolutions we make, and discuss tips on how to keep them. Learn what a SMART goal is, and learn the idioms and interesting vocabulary words we use when speaking: ‘to be on to something’, ‘flip on its head’, ‘just in the nick of time’, ‘down to the wire’, ‘went by the wayside’, and more!
024: The Best Present You've Ever Gotten
Today we talk about the best present we’ve ever gotten, and define interesting words, terms, and phrases that come up in natural conversation. Learn the phrases ‘freaking out’, ‘big deal’, ‘to be up to it’, ‘nailed it’, ‘stand out’, ‘add up’, the difference between ‘implode’ and ‘explode’, and more!
023: Conversations: Describe a Recent Situation that Made you Crack Up
David and I ask each other questions to get the conversation going – then we stop when we use an idiom, phrasal verb, or challenging vocabulary word and explain it. You’ll learn and these words and phrases because you heard them in context! Some of the phrases we discuss this week: to roll with something, under your belt, to be caught off guard, amped, back pedal.
022: Phrases for being Polite in American English
When we were in Italy recently, we often struggled with knowing the polite way to phrase a request or ask for something. We could get the point across, but we lacked nuance with the language. Today we discuss phrases you can use to be polite in American English, like, “would you be able to tell me if you have ___”, or “we’re ready for the check, when you get the chance.”
021: Our Experience Being Non-Native Speakers
Today we reflect on our trip to Italy and what is was like being non-native speakers. We discuss how we picked up language there, and how it felt not being able to fully communicate. We talk about becoming comfortable with being uncomfortable, and how to engage native speakers to help you learn.
