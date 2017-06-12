Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast in the App
Listen to Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast

Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast

Podcast Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast
Podcast Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast

Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast

Rachel's English: Pronunciation & Conversation Guru, American Accent Trai
add
Study English conversation skills with one of YouTube's most popular English as a Second (or third!) Language teachers, Rachel of Rachel's English. Most benef... More
EducationLanguage Learning
Study English conversation skills with one of YouTube's most popular English as a Second (or third!) Language teachers, Rachel of Rachel's English. Most benef... More

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • 025: New Year's Resolutions
    Do you make New Year’s Resolutions? Today we discuss the kinds of resolutions we make, and discuss tips on how to keep them. Learn what a SMART goal is, and learn the idioms and interesting vocabulary words we use when speaking: ‘to be on to something’, ‘flip on its head’, ‘just in the nick of time’, ‘down to the wire’, ‘went by the wayside’, and more!
    12/27/2017
    27:46
  • 024: The Best Present You've Ever Gotten
    Today we talk about the best present we’ve ever gotten, and define interesting words, terms, and phrases that come up in natural conversation. Learn the phrases ‘freaking out’, ‘big deal’, ‘to be up to it’, ‘nailed it’, ‘stand out’, ‘add up’, the difference between ‘implode’ and ‘explode’, and more!
    12/20/2017
    24:17
  • 023: Conversations: Describe a Recent Situation that Made you Crack Up
    David and I ask each other questions to get the conversation going – then we stop when we use an idiom, phrasal verb, or challenging vocabulary word and explain it.  You’ll learn and these words and phrases because you heard them in context!  Some of the phrases we discuss this week:  to roll with something, under your belt, to be caught off guard, amped, back pedal. 
    12/13/2017
    28:21
  • 022: Phrases for being Polite in American English
    When we were in Italy recently, we often struggled with knowing the polite way to phrase a request or ask for something.  We could get the point across, but we lacked nuance with the language.  Today we discuss phrases you can use to be polite in American English, like, “would you be able to tell me if you have ___”, or “we’re ready for the check, when you get the chance.”
    12/6/2017
    26:33
  • 021: Our Experience Being Non-Native Speakers
    Today we reflect on our trip to Italy and what is was like being non-native speakers. We discuss how we picked up language there, and how it felt not being able to fully communicate. We talk about becoming comfortable with being uncomfortable, and how to engage native speakers to help you learn.
    11/29/2017
    27:03

More Education podcasts

About Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast

Study English conversation skills with one of YouTube's most popular English as a Second (or third!) Language teachers, Rachel of Rachel's English. Most beneficial for intermediate to advanced students, Rachel's specialty is the nuance and musicality of spoken English. Learn about English stress, sounds, and melodies, in addition to American slang, idioms, phrasal verbs, vocabulary, common phrases, culture, and more! Each episode is a CONVERSATION, so join the conversation now and learn how to communicate naturally in English.
Podcast website

Listen to Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast, Local Matters and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast

Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Conversation & Pronunciation: Learn English with The Rachel's English Podcast: Podcasts in Family