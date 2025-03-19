Texas House Holds Public Hearing on Convention of States | COS LIVE

On March 26 the Texas House Committee on State Affairs heard public testimony on HJR 98, a clean Article V application for proposing fiscal restraints, jurisdictional constraints, and term limits on the federal government and its officials. Texas was state #11 to pass COS Action's resolution, but that legislation had an expiration date. HJR 98 would ensure Texas remains at the forefront of the COS movement. After an opening statement by State Representative Cody Vasut, several other locals spoke, including Texas resident Mark Meckler and a representative from the Texas Public Policy Foundation. Opponents also showed up to testify, including reps from the Soros-connected Common Cause and Eagle Forum. After a closing statement from Rep. Vasut, Regional Director Jonathan Viaud reacts to the hearing with Andrew Lusch. They discuss the Texas team's strategy for the hearing and what happens next in the process.