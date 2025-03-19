Powered by RND
Convention of States

Podcast Convention of States
conventionofstates
D.C. is broken, but the Founders gave the people a tool to fix it. Call an Article V Convention of States. Freedom starts here.
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 570
  • Montana House VOTES on Convention of States | COS LIVE
    On April 3 the Montana House of Representatives debated and voted on HJ 5, an application calling for an Article V convention for proposing constitutional amendments that would impose fiscal restraints, jurisdictional constraints, and term limits on federal officials. This resolution has been adopted by 19 states, so far, with 34 needed to call the convention. After the vote, Senior Vice President Rita Peters and Regional Directors Deanna Becket and Andrew Lusch react to the debate, highlight their favorite moments, and preview what's next for the COS Montana team.
    --------  
    46:32
  • COS at Home with Tim Barton (April 2025)
    Tim Barton, President of Wallbuilders, joins your host Jonathan Viaud to discuss President Trump's plans for the Department of Education, his message to Texas legislators regarding Convention of States, and much more! Join us the first Wednesday of each month at 8:00p ET for such segments as the educational 5 for V, breaking news with COS Now, and the Minuteman Mailbag. Minuteman Mailbag
    --------  
    1:13:17
  • Support DOGE | The BattleCry
    The original DOGEsters are now against DOGE. What changed? COS President Mark Meckler reacts to the week's top headlines, shares a story from his visit to the Texas capitol, answers your questions, and more. Welcome to The BattleCry. Ask Mark Anything Trump, Support COS Shop COS Swag
    --------  
    24:23
  • A Personal Approach to Volunteer Engagement | Grassroots Groundbreakers Ep.8
    How do you create a committed, family atmosphere for your team? In this episode of Grassroots Groundbreakers, your host Mike Ruthenberg interviews Maria Bedard, State Director with Convention of States Maryland. Maria shares proven strategies like "fellowship events" and how she empowers people to do what they love. Mike is the Chief Grassroots Officer for Convention of States. Volunteer with Convention of States COS University
    --------  
    34:25
  • Texas House Holds Public Hearing on Convention of States | COS LIVE
    On March 26 the Texas House Committee on State Affairs heard public testimony on HJR 98, a clean Article V application for proposing fiscal restraints, jurisdictional constraints, and term limits on the federal government and its officials. Texas was state #11 to pass COS Action's resolution, but that legislation had an expiration date. HJR 98 would ensure Texas remains at the forefront of the COS movement. After an opening statement by State Representative Cody Vasut, several other locals spoke, including Texas resident Mark Meckler and a representative from the Texas Public Policy Foundation. Opponents also showed up to testify, including reps from the Soros-connected Common Cause and Eagle Forum. After a closing statement from Rep. Vasut, Regional Director Jonathan Viaud reacts to the hearing with Andrew Lusch. They discuss the Texas team's strategy for the hearing and what happens next in the process.
    --------  
    1:10:37

About Convention of States

