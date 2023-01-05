Welcome to Confessions by Anastazia. Known for her TikToks, Anastazia is a content creator, influencer and self care junkie. In each episode Anastazia dives int... More
Available Episodes
5 of 33
#33. living w your bf, feeling unmotivated and Sofia Richie's wedding
Make sure you subscribe for new episodes every Monday!Follow me: Instagram & TikTokBuy my Manifestation Journal Fav Clothes
5/1/2023
20:59
#32. dealing with jealousy, sex and crushes
Make sure you subscribe for new episodes every Monday!Follow me: Instagram & TikTokBuy my Manifestation Journal Fav Clothes
4/10/2023
20:29
#31. become Limitless
Make sure you subscribe for new episodes every Monday!Follow me: Instagram & TikTokBuy my Manifestation Journal Fav Clothes
4/4/2023
19:53
#30. relationships: moving in, first dates & secret relationships
In this week's episode I talk all things relationships and dating. I give you tips on how to manage jealousy and comparison, I discuss secret relationships and fighting non-negotiables. Make sure you subscribe for new episodes every Monday! Follow me: Instagram & TikTokBuy my Manifestation Journal Fav Clothes
3/27/2023
20:39
#29. Summer ‘23 Glow Up Guide
In this week's episode I give you all my tips and tricks on how to GLOW up until summer. Make sure you subscribe for new episodes every Monday!Follow me: Instagram & TikTokBuy my Manifestation Journal Fav Clothes
Welcome to Confessions by Anastazia. Known for her TikToks, Anastazia is a content creator, influencer and self care junkie. In each episode Anastazia dives into topics of wellness, personal growth, health, relationships, pop culture and more. Giving you all her tips and tricks on how to navigate life. Subscribe to hear new episodes each week.