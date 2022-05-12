Jennie Blonde (Comfy Cozy Witch), talks about all things witchcraft! From House and Hearth witchery to Kitchen and Green witchery, you're sure to get your fill ... More
Available Episodes
Episode 45: Spring Nature Magick, Witchy Picture Book, and a Message from the Fairies
In this episode I chat all about spring nature magick - connecting with the magical energies of spring and more- tell you about my upcoming picture book and the publication process, and relay a message from the fairies! Grab yourself a cup of tea and get comfy, cozy, and witchy with me
This episode is sponsored by CoraCreaCrafts, a journaling supply store that just released a Folklore and Witchcraft Vintage Craft box that's amazing!
4/20/2023
54:39
Episode 44: Magical Journaling, Spring Magick, and a Message about Motivation
In this episode I chat all about magical journaling - what it is, types of magical journals, ways to get started, prompts and more- share some cozy spring magick, and relay a message and ritual about Motivation. Grab yourself a cup of tea and get comfy, cozy, and witchy with me
This episode is sponsored by Viriditas Botanica, a botanica that specializes in hand made herbal and ritual items.
3/9/2023
1:02:25
Episode 43: Setting Magical Witchy New Year's Intentions, Cozy Witch Week, and a Message from the Root Chakra
In this episode I chat all about making magical/witchy new year's intentions - small, attainable witchy goals and ways to level up your practice this year- share some updates about my life and Good Witch Week, and relay a message and ritual surround the Root Chakra. Grab yourself a cup of tea and get comfy, cozy, and witchy with me
This episode is sponsored by Viriditas Botanica, a botanica that specializes in hand made herbal and ritual items.
1/13/2023
1:05:54
Episode 42: Tasseomancy (Tea Leaf Reading), Embracing Winter, and a Message from the Yule Seasons of the Witch Deck
In this episode I chat all about tasseomancy (tea leaf reading) - the history, how to, meanings and more - share why embracing winter is making me feel cozy and witch, and relay a message from the Yule Seasons of the Witch Deck. Grab yourself a cup of tea and get comfy, cozy, and witchy with me
This episode is sponsored by Viriditas Botanica, a botanica that specializes in hand made herbal and ritual items.
12/5/2022
56:58
Episode 41: Discernment in the Witchy Community, Slow Magical Days, and a Message from a Witchling
In this episode I chat all about discernment and entitlement in the witchy community and how to protect yourself from those trying to take advantage of you, I share a bit about slow living magic, and relay a message from the Witchlings Oracle. Grab yourself a cup of tea and get comfy, cozy, and witchy with me!
I won a Witchie Award for Outstanding Podcast. Thank you so so much for all your support over these past years!!!
