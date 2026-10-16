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Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast

Jennie Blonde
Religion & SpiritualitySpirituality
Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast
Latest episode

71 episodes

  • Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast

    Episode 68: Threshold Magic, Autumn Coziness, and Message from the Root Cellar

    10/16/2026 | 52 mins.
    In this cozy episode of The Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast, we’re chatting all about Threshold Magic -- liminal spaces, crossroads, Hekate, doorways. I also share some cozy witchy musings of fall and a timely message from the root cellar!
    So grab a warm cup of tea, and get comfy, cozy and witchy with me!
    ⁠FREE Autumn Ritual and other Magical Offerings HERE⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Grab Your Deck Here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠PATREON
  • Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast

    Episode 67: Mabon vs. Autumn Equinox, Fall Rituals, and a Seasonal Message

    09/22/2026 | 42 mins.
    In this cozy episode of The Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast, we’re chatting all about Mabon vs. the Autumn Equinox, I'm sharing what's making me feel cc&w this season, and relay a message from the Mabon Oracle deck!
    So grab a warm cup of tea, and get comfy, cozy and witchy with me!
    FREE Autumn Ritual and other Magical Offerings HERE
    ⁠⁠⁠Grab Your Deck Here⁠⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE!⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠PATREON
  • Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast

    Episode 66: Coming Home to the Fall Hearth for Season 7

    08/31/2026 | 26 mins.
    Welcome to SEASON 7!!! In this episode I reintroduce myself and chat all about easing back into the podcast and into my favorite season of all!
    So grab a warm cup of tea and get comfy, cozy and witchy with me!
    ﻿⁠COURSES and MORE!⁠﻿
    ⁠⁠⁠Grab Your Deck Here⁠⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE!⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠PATREON⁠
  • Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast

    Episode 65: Reconnecting to Your Practice

    05/21/2026 | 35 mins.
    In this cozy episode of The Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast, we’re chatting all about reconnecting and coming back to our spiritual practices in times of overwhelm, grief, burnout, or not enoughness. Then we'll get a beautiful message from the Earth card!
    (Something went wonky with the recording so there is no, intro ... please bear with me as I ease back into recording haha!)
    So grab a warm cup of tea, and get comfy, cozy and witchy with me!
    ⁠⁠Grab Your Deck Here⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠HERE!⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠PATREON
  • Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast

    Episode 64: Folk Magic of St. Patrick’s Day

    03/17/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this cozy episode of The Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast, we’re stepping beyond the shamrocks and into the deeper magic of St. Patrick’s Day. Together, we’ll explore the story of Saint Patrick, the roots of Irish folk spirituality, and the quiet magic that still lingers in wells, fields, and fairy-touched places.
    We’ll gently dispel a few myths, touch on the witchy perspective, and reconnect with the kind of magic that's woven into the land itself!
    So grab a warm cup of tea, and get comfy, cozy and witchy with me!
    ⁠Grab Your Deck Here⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠HERE!⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠PATREON
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About Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast
Jennie Blonde (Comfy Cozy Witch), talks about all things witchcraft! From House and Hearth witchery to Kitchen and Green witchery, you're sure to get your fill of witchy things to bring magick into your every day and leave you feeling comfy, cozy and witchy yourself! Social Media: Instagram: @comfycozywitch FB Private Group: Comfy Cozy Witches Founder of @fit_witch_challenge
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualitySpirituality

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