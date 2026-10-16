In this cozy episode of The Comfy Cozy Witch Podcast, we’re stepping beyond the shamrocks and into the deeper magic of St. Patrick’s Day. Together, we’ll explore the story of Saint Patrick, the roots of Irish folk spirituality, and the quiet magic that still lingers in wells, fields, and fairy-touched places.

We’ll gently dispel a few myths, touch on the witchy perspective, and reconnect with the kind of magic that's woven into the land itself!

So grab a warm cup of tea, and get comfy, cozy and witchy with me!

⁠Grab Your Deck Here⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠HERE!⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠PATREON