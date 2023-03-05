Welcome world! Kevin Hart is back with a new look, a new name, and a new season of Gold Minds! After giving flowers to the world’s greatest comedians in Season ... More
Neil Burger
Kevin Hart chats with director, writer and producer Neil Burger about brining his character in The Upside to life, creating untraditional paths in the film industry and what it's like working with some of the greatest actors of our generation.
4/27/2023
44:46
Daymond John
Kevin Hart trades business advice with Shark Tank investor and FUBU founder Daymond Johns. Daymond is the author of the New York Times Best selling children's book Little Daymond Learns to Earn. The business mogul shares his tips for a successful career in business, the importance of curating a positive friend group, and the person in his life who first- inspired his entrepreneurial spirit.
4/20/2023
45:49
Stephen A Smith
Kevin is joined by the loquacious and illustrious Stephen A. Smith for a conversation about his career in sports journalism, beef with Kyrie Irving, and why he decided to try his hand at late-night television.
4/13/2023
45:23
Jason Bateman
This week, Kevin sits down with actor and podcaster Jason Bateman. They discuss Jason's new podcasting career, his shift into directing, and the surprising way that Jason inspired Kevin to create one of his favorite projects.
4/6/2023
42:22
Lena Waithe
This week, Kevin Harts sits down with actor, writer and producer Lena Waithe. They discuss creating equitable opportunities for diverse creators, how they decide who to work with in the industry and bringing the city of Chicago to life on the screen.
Welcome world! Kevin Hart is back with a new look, a new name, and a new season of Gold Minds! After giving flowers to the world’s greatest comedians in Season 1, Kevin’s going even bigger for Season 2 and sitting down with the best minds in entertainment, art, business, and culture. Join Kevin each week as he and his guests share stories and discuss what it takes to navigate their careers to become the gold standard of their industries.