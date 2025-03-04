Powered by RND
The Colorado news you need in less than 15 minutes a day, from Colorado Public Radio’s newsrooms. Get connected with your community and understand how the bigge...
  • March 4, 2025: Front Range trains, federal cuts protests, evidence backlog, women’s soccer team names
    Going up and down the Front Range by train may actually be possible soon, 20 years after it was promised. Then, what Colorado’s Democratic congressmembers are doing to push back on mass federal firings. Plus, there’s a massive backlog in processing evidence in sexual assault trials. And Coloradans have proposed some bad sports teams names, but we have another chance with the National Women’s Soccer League coming to Metro Denver.Get the Colorado news you need in this episode of Colorado Today, hosted by Arlo Pérez Esquivel. It’s edited and produced by Jo Erickson, Mateo Schimpf, and Stephanie Wolf. The executive producer is Rachel Estabrook. Theme music by Pedro Lumbraño.Email us at [email protected] Today is supported by CPR’s members.Read more on the stories in today’s show: See Denverite’s ideas for naming Denver’s new professional soccer team. CPR’s Nathaniel Minor reports on the updated plan for Front Range Rail. Nathaniel also reported a whole podcast about the train’s history and future, called Ghost Train. CPR’s Bente Birkeland reports on the backlog in processing evidence in sexual assault cases. CPR’s Caitlyn Kim reports on what to expect from Coloradans at Trump’s address to Congress tonight. CPR’s Ishan Thakore reports on protests against federal firings.
    13:44
  • March 3, 2025: Law enforcement funding, NOAA layoffs, tariffs, sugar beet farming
    Funding for local law enforcement in Colorado is in question. Plus, federal layoffs hit Colorado, including for the agency that forecasts the weather. Then, hear how Colorado companies are thinking about tariffs that could take effect tomorrow. And get to the root of a listener’s question about a key Colorado vegetable.This episode of Colorado Today is hosted by Arlo Pérez Esquivel and Bazi Kanani.It’s edited and produced by Jo Erickson and Mateo Schimpf. The executive producer is Rachel Estabrook. Theme music by Pedro Lumbraño.Email us at [email protected] Today is supported by CPR’s members.Read more on the stories in today’s show: CPR’s Allison Sherry and Ben Markus report on the threats to law enforcement grants. CPR’s Ishan Thakore and Sam Brasch report on layoffs at NOAA. CPR's Ben Markus reports on trepidation over tariffs. CPR's Sarah Mulholland reports on the Colorado company stockpiling supplies from China. CPR’s Bazi Kanani explains Colorado’s sugar beet history for Colorado Wonders.
    13:35
  • Coming Soon: Colorado Today
    Get the the statewide news you need in less than 15 minutes each weekday, with reporting from the trusted newsrooms of CPR, Denverite and KRCC.Hosted by Arlo Pérez Esquivel and Bazi Kanani, with episodes available starting March 3.Click "Follow" now to get new episodes of Colorado Today in your feed.Colorado Today is a production of Colorado Public Radio. It's made possible by donations from listeners, with support from Credit Union of Colorado and Safeway. Corporate sponsors have no editorial influence.
    2:03

About Colorado Today

The Colorado news you need in less than 15 minutes a day, from Colorado Public Radio’s newsrooms. Get connected with your community and understand how the biggest stories in Colorado impact your life. Available each weekday morning at 6:00 a.m. with hosts Bazi Kanani and Arlo Pérez Esquivel. Follow this show, and consider donating to support future episodes at cpr.org.
