March 4, 2025: Front Range trains, federal cuts protests, evidence backlog, women’s soccer team names
Going up and down the Front Range by train may actually be possible soon, 20 years after it was promised. Then, what Colorado’s Democratic congressmembers are doing to push back on mass federal firings. Plus, there’s a massive backlog in processing evidence in sexual assault trials. And Coloradans have proposed some bad sports teams names, but we have another chance with the National Women’s Soccer League coming to Metro Denver.Get the Colorado news you need in this episode of Colorado Today, hosted by Arlo Pérez Esquivel. It’s edited and produced by Jo Erickson, Mateo Schimpf, and Stephanie Wolf. The executive producer is Rachel Estabrook. Theme music by Pedro Lumbraño.Email us at [email protected]
Today is supported by CPR’s members.Read more on the stories in today’s show:
