Coming Soon: Colorado Today

Get the the statewide news you need in less than 15 minutes each weekday, with reporting from the trusted newsrooms of CPR, Denverite and KRCC.Hosted by Arlo Pérez Esquivel and Bazi Kanani, with episodes available starting March 3.Click "Follow" now to get new episodes of Colorado Today in your feed.Colorado Today is a production of Colorado Public Radio. It's made possible by donations from listeners, with support from Credit Union of Colorado and Safeway. Corporate sponsors have no editorial influence.