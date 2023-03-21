Collective Insights is a voyage through topics and technologies revolutionizing human well-being. More
Mental Health - Dr. Christopher Palmer - Neuroscience
Today we sit down with Dr. Chris Palmer, renowned psychiatrist and author of the groundbreaking book, "Brain Energy: A Revolutionary Breakthrough in Understanding Mental Health—and Improving Treatment for Anxiety, Depression, OCD, PTSD, and More". In this episode, Dr. Palmer discusses neuroscience linking mental disorders to a metabolic disorder of the brain, shedding new light on how our brain functions and the potential for innovative, whole systems treatments for mental disorders.
5/9/2023
1:06:44
Creativity - Scott Barry Kaufman Ph.D. - Neuroscience
Scott Barry Kaufman, Ph.D, humanistic psychologist, cognitive scientist, and educational philosopher joined our co-founder, Daniel Schmachtenberger, five years ago to overturn conventional and overly simplistic notions surrounding the neuroscience of creativity. They sought out to redefine both creativity and intelligence, rewriting what is considered "normal" in society. It was such a powerful conversation that we're bringing it to light once again in this special encore release.
The conversation tackles creativity dichotomies, our current educational system, and the way we define creativity and intelligence as a whole.
The conversation tackles creativity dichotomies, our current educational system, and the way we define creativity and intelligence as a whole.
Sponsored by Qualia Mind: neurohacker.com/podcastoffer. Use code James when you shop Qualia Mind for 15% off your order.
4/25/2023
1:05:03
Fatal Conveniences - Darin Olien - Health and Nutrition
We are excited to have on the show, New York Times bestseller, and co-host of the Emmy® Award Winning Netflix docu-series Down to Earth, Darin Olien. Darin is an expert on health, nutrition, and sustainability, and today we'll be discussing how modern conveniences, otherwise known as "fatal conveniences," are sabotaging our health and impacting our resilience.
Sponsored by Qualia Senolytic: neurohacker.com/podcastoffer Use code podcast when you shop Qualia Senolytic for 15% off your order.
4/11/2023
1:12:35
Senolytics - Neurohacker Science Team - Aging
Senolytics are a science field with the potential to revolutionize human aging.
In this episode we sat down with two members of the Neurohacker Science Team - Dr. Greg Kelly and Dr. Nick Bitz.
The research surrounding senolytics and cellular senescence is absolutely worth paying attention to. And today, we’re here to break down the science for you.
Sponsored by Qualia Senolytic: neurohacker.com/podcastoffer Use code podcast when you shop Qualia Senolytic for 15% off your order.
3/21/2023
1:15:16
Sleep - Dr. Dan Pardi - Neuroscience
Today we have Dr. Dan Pardi, sleep researcher at Stanford and Leiden University and CEO of humanOS.me with us to discuss what we can learn about the sleep patterns of hunter-gatherers. If you love sleep science that ventures outside of mainstream sleep research, this episode is for you. Note: Dr. Pardi and Daniel jump right in after part one. Listening to the first episode lays the groundwork for what you'll hear today.