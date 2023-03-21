Creativity - Scott Barry Kaufman Ph.D. - Neuroscience

Scott Barry Kaufman, Ph.D, humanistic psychologist, cognitive scientist, and educational philosopher joined our co-founder, Daniel Schmachtenberger, five years ago to overturn conventional and overly simplistic notions surrounding the neuroscience of creativity. They sought out to redefine both creativity and intelligence, rewriting what is considered “normal” in society. It was such a powerful conversation that we’re bringing it to light once again in this special encore release. The conversation tackles creativity dichotomies, our current educational system, and the way we define creativity and intelligence as a whole. Sponsored by Qualia Mind: neurohacker.com/podcastoffer. Use code James when you shop Qualia Mind for 15% off your order.