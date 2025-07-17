Coffee With Carrie: Homeschool Podcast

Teaching Differently: Thriving with Dysgraphia and Dyscalculia at Home
If you have constant battles over handwriting, composition, and/or math lessons, then check out this week's episode. This week, Carrie explains Dyslexia's cousins: Dysgraphia and Dyscalculia. Students with Dysgraphia have extreme difficulties with written expression, fine motor coordination, and language processing. People with dyscalculia have very poor number sense and may struggle with basic math skills like counting, adding, subtracting, telling time, or understanding number patterns, even with practice. Carrie also shares teaching strategies and recommends resources and curricula for both. If your child struggles with writing or math, make sure you join Carrie for this week's little coffee date.
Carpe Diem! Let's Resurrect a "Dead Language"
Why on earth do classical educators include Latin instruction in their homeschooling? Even if you aren't a classical homeschooler, you may want to resurrect this "dead" language and teach it to your child. In this week's episode, Carrie shares the advantages of learning Latin and then she shares simple and fun ways to teach it. She also shares some of her favorite Latin resources, curriculum, and games. Seize the Day! Take a listen and then decide. Pour yourself a cup of espresso, put your feet up, and join Carrie for this most unexpected coffee break about learning Latin.Lively Latin Curriculum: https://www.livelylatin.com/Jam With Latin (Help with Henle): https://www.jamwithlatin.com/Latin Lingo Cards: https://lingoplayingcards.com/products/latin-lingo-playing-cardsMendax Latin Card Game: https://www.bolchazy.com/Mendax-A-Latin-Card-Game-P3356
From Surviving to Thriving: A Conversation with Christina Carpenter
Don't just survive while homeschooling. It is time to thrive instead! What is the secret to thriving instead of just surviving? It isn't teaching with a particular methodology or using a specific curriculum. The secret to thriving is living and learning in community! In this week's episode, Carrie sits down again with Christina Carpenter, speaker, blogger, coach, homeschool mom, and organizer of Bloom & Blossom Conferences. In this conversation, Carrie and Christina talk candidly about the importance of cultivating friendships and being in community. Christina also spills the T about the upcoming Bloom & Blossom: West Coast Conference in San Diego, CA October 10th and 11th. You don't want to miss this conversation! You don't want to miss the exciting news! And you certainly don't want to miss the Bloom & Blossom Conference this October! Put your feet up, pour yourself your favorite latte, and join Christina and Carrie for a little coffee and conversation about thriving!Attend the Bloom & Blossom: West Coast Conference in San Diego, October 10th & 11th. Register at https://www.christinacarpenter.org/bloom-and-blossom-conference.Join Carrie and friends for a special "Meet the Speakers" event Friday evening, October 10th. Special Tickets are needed to attend. Space is limited! Register for Bloom & Bloom's Friday Night event with Carrie and friends at https://www.christinacarpenter.org/bloom-and-blossom-conferenceSubscribe to Christina Carpenter's website for updates on the West Coast Conference or to set up a one-on-one coaching session: https://www.christinacarpenter.org/. Follow Christina on Instagram @bloom.and.blossom.conference.
Simple Summer Rhythms & Routines
Do want or need a summer break but dread the fall out when formal school or lessons begin? Are your kids whining this summer that they are bored? Have no fear! Create a summer rhythm that will carry you through the summer and into the school year. In this week's episode, Carrie shares some simple and fun things you can do during the summer break to make "school time" easier in the fall and that will tame the "boredom in the summer months. Pour yourself a cup of iced coffee, kick your flip flops off, and join Carrie for a little coffee and conversation about creating a relaxing yet productive summer rhythm.
The In-Between Moments: Simple Homeschool Transitions That Work
Homeschooling is full of different transitions. If not managed correctly, these different transitions times can be quite stressful. In this week's episode, Carrie shares ideas for making the five most common homeschool transition times smoother and more enjoyable: Transitioning from one activity to anotherTransitioning from long breaks back into school modeTransitioning from middle school work into high school level workTransitioning from traditional school to homeschoolingAnd transitioning from one homeschool group to another.Pour yourself a cup of coffee, transition from work mode to rest mode, and join Carrie for a little coffee break.
Sit down, relax, and take a little coffee break with Carrie. Using biblical principles, years of experience, and a little bit of humor, Carrie De Francisco offers homeschooling advice, tips, and ideas to moms who have been called to this homeschooling adventure. Weekly coffee breaks and conversations with Carrie will give you the support and encouragement you need to help you homeschool one day at a time, one step at a time, and one cup of coffee at a time. Author of Just Breathe ( & Take a Sip of Coffee): Homeschool in Step with God & Homeschool High School: A Handbook for Christian Education.