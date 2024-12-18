Powered by RND
Coffee In A Hangar

Daniel Maccarone
Interview with pilots who tell stories about their adventures, lessons learned and laughs had. Mainly Alaska based bush pilots who tell stories of growing up in...
Leisure Aviation

  The Stories He Couldn't Tell: Art Warbelow's Bush Flying Story - Part 1 | Coffee In A Hangar - Ep 10
    Sponsor: https://sportaircraftseats.com Strap in for an unforgettable ride! On today's episode of the Coffee and Hanger Podcast, I sit down with bush pilot, Art Warbelow, the founder of Warbelow's Air Ventures in Fairbanks, Alaska. Art takes us back to his teenage years, sharing harrowing tales of flying, surviving, and the sheer grit it took to salvage his father's flying service after a devastating tragedy. From illegal landings on snowy Alaskan roads to close encounters in the fog, Art's stories are a mix of heart-pounding adventure and pure Alaskan ingenuity. Hear how Art and his teenage brothers kept the family business alive against all odds, dealing with near plane crashes, questionable pilots, and unexpected challenges at every turn in bush Alaska. This is Part 1 of our interview with Art Warbelow! Part 2 drops in a month, so make sure to subscribe and hit the bell 🔔 so you don't miss it! #flying #airplane #cessna
    1:39:02
  Plane Wrecks, Brain Farts, & Bad Weather | What He's Learned in 50 Years | Coffee In A Hangar - Ep 9
    https://sportaircraftseats.com https://www.godscountryaviation.com In this episode, we sit down with game warden and bush pilot Curt Beddingfield, who shares some thrilling stories from his experiences flying in the Alaskan wilderness. From navigating high winds on the Alaska Peninsula to miraculous escapes on rugged landing strips, Curt opens up about the risks, mistakes, and important lessons that have shaped his career. Hear about flying backwards in high winds, saving a heart attack victim in 50mph gusts, and the terrifying moment Curt realized he was heading straight for a mountain. Plus, Curt reflects on the humility and life lessons learned from flying in some of the most unforgiving terrain on Earth. Curt also discusses the differences between various bush planes, from the classic Super Cubs to the powerful Maule M7s he and his family fly. He reveals how the Maule, with its custom mods, outperforms many traditional bush planes in terms of load capacity, takeoff distance, and speed—making it ideal for hauling heavy loads like moose out of tight spots. Whether you're a seasoned aviator or just fascinated by the world of bush flying, Curt's expertise and stories are sure to keep you captivated.
    2:29:04
  Fastest Way To Wreck An Airplane - Adam Grenda's Story | Coffee In A Hangar - Ep 8
    In this episode of the Coffee and a Hangar Podcast, we're excited to welcome Adam Grenda, a seasoned pilot, big game hunter, and trapper hailing from King Salmon, Alaska. Adam dives deep into his unique journey of learning to fly in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness, all under the mentorship of legendary bush pilot Ron Hayes. Adam reflects on the impact Ron had on his career, offering valuable lessons from the heart of Alaska. We explore everything from Adam's terrifying near-crash incident to his lifelong passion for hunting, which began at a young age. His stories perfectly capture the blend of adventure, danger, and the rugged beauty that defines life as a bush pilot in Alaska. Adam shares his experiences flying the iconic Super Cub, the lessons he learned through trial and error in the air, and how those early hunting experiences paved the way for his guiding career in Alaska's tough terrain. Adam also shares in detail his harrowing Super Cub crash at age 20, recounting how, as a young pilot with just 3 hours of tailwheel experience, he made some split-second decisions that resulted in a total wreck. He candidly talks about the mistakes he made during that flight, including ignoring basic safety measures and overconfidence in his abilities. Yet, from that near-fatal accident, Adam emerged with hard-earned wisdom that shaped the rest of his career, teaching him the importance of critical decision-making, especially in the erratic conditions of bush flying. Through the ups and downs of his flying career, Adam reflects on the importance of humility, proficiency, and the constant drive to improve. His story is not just about surviving, but thriving in one of the most challenging environments on Earth. Grab a cup of coffee, sit back, and enjoy these epic tales of bush flying, and true backcountry adventure, straight from the Alaskan frontier.
    2:18:09
  Bush Pilots and Big Game | Larry Rivers Flying and Hunting in Alaska | Coffee In A Hangar - Ep 7
    Welcome to the Coffee In A Hangar Podcast! In this episode, we sit down with Larry Rivers, a true legend in the world of bush flying and backcountry guiding. For over 40 years, Larry operated a successful guiding business in the rugged mountains of Alaska, where he flew his guides, clients, and gear to remote, unimproved landing strips. These strips were barely big enough to land on, and Larry flew at full gross weight, often in some of the worst weather conditions Alaska has to offer. Larry shares the incredible stories and lessons he's learned from decades of pushing the limits in one of the most challenging environments on earth. From his audacious start in guiding—when he became a hunting guide without ever having hunted before—to mastering the art of bush flying, Larry's experiences are a testament to skill, courage, and judgment. In this episode, Larry takes us through the intricacies of bush flying, including how to develop the critical judgment needed to safely land in remote areas. He explains the importance of approach points, understanding escape routes, and how to safely land on challenging strips. Larry also shares thrilling tales of near-misses and the techniques that saved his life. Whether you're an aspiring bush pilot, a seasoned flyer, or just someone interested in the wild stories of Alaska, this episode is packed with insights and adventures that you won't want to miss. Enjoy this deep dive into the life and mind of a true backcountry legend. Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more fascinating conversations on Coffee In A Hangar!
    1:47:51
  Wisdom from a 95-Year-Old Alaska Bush Pilot | Coffee In A Hangar Podcast - Ep 6
    🛫 **Support Our Channel**: Visit [Sport Aircraft Seats](https://www.sportcraftseats.com) for custom aircraft seat upholstery kits. Perfect for enhancing your flying experience! Today, we sit down with Ron Hayes, a 95-year-old Alaska bush pilot with nearly 70 years of flying experience. In this episode, Ron shares his incredible stories and invaluable knowledge about bush flying in Alaska. From guiding polar bear hunts in the Arctic to flying through dangerous conditions during the Cold War, Ron's tales are nothing short of legendary. We dive deep into his early years of learning to bush fly in the rugged Alaskan terrain, mastering STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) techniques in Cessna and Super Cub planes. Ron recounts hair-raising experiences like landing on steep slopes, performing STOL takeoffs and landings in narrow canyons, wrecking super cubs and float planes, running out of fuel over the Bering Sea at night, and getting caught in bad weather. Ron also talks about his mentor, Lee Holland, and the critical lessons he learned about mountain flying, slow flight, and off-airport operations. Hear about his harrowing encounters with the Russian military during the Cold War, his expertise in polar bear hunting, and how he navigated through low visibility conditions with early navigation technology. If you're passionate about flying, bush planes, Alaska's rich history, or want to learn how to fly a plane and land in extreme places, this episode is for you. Join us as Ron Hayes shares his wisdom, captivating stories, and the realities of being an Alaska bush pilot. 🔑 *Keywords:* airplane, plane, Cessna, Super Cub, flying, STOL, STOL takeoff, STOL landings and takeoffs, bush plane, bush pilot, bush flying, pilot, how to fly a plane, Alaska, Alaska Bush Pilot, Alaska History, Cold War, hunting, polar bear hunting, slow flight, off-airport, airplane crash, flying IFR, Alaska. 📺 *Subscribe* to our channel for more amazing stories and insights from legendary pilots like Ron Hayes. Don't forget to like, comment, and share this video with fellow aviation enthusiasts!
    1:48:00

Interview with pilots who tell stories about their adventures, lessons learned and laughs had. Mainly Alaska based bush pilots who tell stories of growing up in the wilderness of the last frontier.
