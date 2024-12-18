Wisdom from a 95-Year-Old Alaska Bush Pilot | Coffee In A Hangar Podcast - Ep 6
Today, we sit down with Ron Hayes, a 95-year-old Alaska bush pilot with nearly 70 years of flying experience. In this episode, Ron shares his incredible stories and invaluable knowledge about bush flying in Alaska. From guiding polar bear hunts in the Arctic to flying through dangerous conditions during the Cold War, Ron's tales are nothing short of legendary.
We dive deep into his early years of learning to bush fly in the rugged Alaskan terrain, mastering STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) techniques in Cessna and Super Cub planes. Ron recounts hair-raising experiences like landing on steep slopes, performing STOL takeoffs and landings in narrow canyons, wrecking super cubs and float planes, running out of fuel over the Bering Sea at night, and getting caught in bad weather.
Ron also talks about his mentor, Lee Holland, and the critical lessons he learned about mountain flying, slow flight, and off-airport operations. Hear about his harrowing encounters with the Russian military during the Cold War, his expertise in polar bear hunting, and how he navigated through low visibility conditions with early navigation technology.
If you're passionate about flying, bush planes, Alaska's rich history, or want to learn how to fly a plane and land in extreme places, this episode is for you. Join us as Ron Hayes shares his wisdom, captivating stories, and the realities of being an Alaska bush pilot.
