Fastest Way To Wreck An Airplane - Adam Grenda's Story | Coffee In A Hangar - Ep 8

In this episode of the Coffee and a Hangar Podcast, we're excited to welcome Adam Grenda, a seasoned pilot, big game hunter, and trapper hailing from King Salmon, Alaska. Adam dives deep into his unique journey of learning to fly in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness, all under the mentorship of legendary bush pilot Ron Hayes. Adam reflects on the impact Ron had on his career, offering valuable lessons from the heart of Alaska. We explore everything from Adam's terrifying near-crash incident to his lifelong passion for hunting, which began at a young age. His stories perfectly capture the blend of adventure, danger, and the rugged beauty that defines life as a bush pilot in Alaska. Adam shares his experiences flying the iconic Super Cub, the lessons he learned through trial and error in the air, and how those early hunting experiences paved the way for his guiding career in Alaska's tough terrain. Adam also shares in detail his harrowing Super Cub crash at age 20, recounting how, as a young pilot with just 3 hours of tailwheel experience, he made some split-second decisions that resulted in a total wreck. He candidly talks about the mistakes he made during that flight, including ignoring basic safety measures and overconfidence in his abilities. Yet, from that near-fatal accident, Adam emerged with hard-earned wisdom that shaped the rest of his career, teaching him the importance of critical decision-making, especially in the erratic conditions of bush flying. Through the ups and downs of his flying career, Adam reflects on the importance of humility, proficiency, and the constant drive to improve. His story is not just about surviving, but thriving in one of the most challenging environments on Earth. Grab a cup of coffee, sit back, and enjoy these epic tales of bush flying, and true backcountry adventure, straight from the Alaskan frontier.