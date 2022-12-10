Code Brew
Andrew Moses, Brandon Burrus, Dane Burns, Jake Kile, Joseph Jepson
Software Engineering, Coding Bootcamps, and all things coding! More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
What Makes a Good Developer?
We dip our hands in ambrosia and get deep into good developer habits.
How High Are You?
This episode we discuss about our experiences up and down the stack, from bare metal to web dev.
Is Nothing Something?
This week the cast explores the deep question "is nothing something?"
New Years Goals for 2023
This week the cast talks about what they want to accomplish this year and what their goals are!
Underrated Developer Skills
On this weeks episode the cast have a chat about what skills are useful that aren't always talked about
About Code Brew
Software Engineering, Coding Bootcamps, and all things coding!
