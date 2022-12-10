Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Andrew Moses, Brandon Burrus, Dane Burns, Jake Kile, Joseph Jepson
Software Engineering, Coding Bootcamps, and all things coding!
TechnologyBusinessCareers
  • What Makes a Good Developer?
    We dip our hands in ambrosia and get deep into good developer habits.
    4/20/2023
    2:58:35
  • How High Are You?
    This episode we discuss about our experiences up and down the stack, from bare metal to web dev.
    3/23/2023
    2:01:11
  • Is Nothing Something?
    This week the cast explores the deep question "is nothing something?"
    2/3/2023
    1:22:00
  • New Years Goals for 2023
    This week the cast talks about what they want to accomplish this year and what their goals are!
    1/6/2023
    57:07
  • Underrated Developer Skills
    On this weeks episode the cast have a chat about what skills are useful that aren't always talked about
    10/12/2022
    1:07:19

