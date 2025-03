VSiN Coast to Coast Hoops: The College Basketball Betting Podcast

3/14/25-Coast To Coast Hoops

Greg recaps Thursday's college basketball results, talks to Ryan McIntyre of the Sports Gambling Podcast Network about the most entertaining conference tournaments thus far, handicapping teams getting hot, the Coops Flag injury, & Friday’s games & Greg picks & analyzes EVERY Friday CBB Game! Link To Greg’s Spreadsheet of handicapped lines: https://vsin.com/college-basketball/greg-petersons-daily-college-basketball-lines/ Greg’s TikTok With Pickmas Pick Videos: https://www.tiktok.com/@gregpetersonsports?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Podcast Highlights 4:23-Recap of Thursday’s results 18:23-Interview with Ryan Mcintyre 36:14-Start of picks St. Bonaventure vs VCU 38:38-Picks & analysis for Saint Louis vs Loyola Chicago 41:19-Picks & analysis for George Washington vs George Mason 44:14-Picks & analysis for St. Joseph’s vs Dayton 47:14-Picks & analysis for Oregon vs Michigan St 49:54-Picks & analysis for Wisconsin vs UCLA 52:33-Picks & analysis for Illinois vs Maryland 56:09-Picks & analysis for Purdue vs Michigan 58:37-Picks & analysis for Kennesaw St vs Liberty 1:01:25-Picks & analysis for Mid Tennessee vs Jacksonville St 1:04:01-Picks & analysis for Wichita St vs Memphis 1:06:41-Picks & analysis for FL Atlantic vs Tulane 1:09:28-Picks & analysis for Tulsa vs North Texas 1:12:33-Picks & analysis for East Carolina vs UAB 1:15:15-Picks & analysis for Ole Miss vs Auburn 1:17:33-Picks & analysis for Texas vs Tennessee 1:20:11-Picks & analysis for Missouri vs Florida 1:22:31-Picks & analysis for Kentucky vs Alabama 1:24:58-Picks & analysis for Toledo vs Akron 1:27:28-Picks & analysis for Miami OH vs Kent St 1:29:59-Picks & analysis for Iona vs Quinnipiac 1:32:24-Picks & analysis for Mount St Mary’s vs Merrimack 1:34:15-Picks & analysis for Marquette vs St. John’s 1:36:29-Picks & analysis for Connecticut vs Creighton 1:38:54-Picks & analysis for North Carolina vs Duke 1:40:54-Picks & analysis for Clemson vs Louisville 1:43:25-Picks & analysis for BYU vs Houston 1:46:04-Picks & analysis for Arizona vs Texas Tech 1:48:38-Picks & analysis for Seattle vs Utah Valley 1:50:53-Picks & analysis for Cal Baptist vs Grand Canyon 1:53:07-Picks & analysis for Santa Barbara vs UC San Diego 1:55:34-Picks & analysis for Cal Poly vs UC Irvine 1:58:11-Picks & analysis for Boise St vs New Mexico 2:00:24-Picks & analysis for Colorado St vs Utah St 2:02:40-Start of extra games Grambling vs Alabama st 2:05:03-Picks & analysis for Beth Cookman vs Jackson St 2:07:41-Picks & analysis for Morgan St vs Norfolk St 2:09:49-Picks & analysis for NC Central vs South Carolina StSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.