“I Might Be an A**hole, But Everyone Else is an Idiot”

Quote: "'Whenever I'm about to do something, I think, 'Would an idiot do that?' and if they would, I do not do that thing." – Dwight Schrute, The OfficeIn Episode 3, Keren discusses the arrogance and judgment that can come with success. Examining intellectual arrogance, she introduces lessons from Kara Swisher’s Burn Book and Governor J.B. Pritzker's viral commencement speech on cruelty as an “idiot detector.” By looking at iconic figures in tech, we see how ego and perceived superiority can disconnect high performers from empathy, kindness, and self-awareness.Tool of the Day: Loosen your grip on mental arrogance by recognizing the impact of kindness and empathy on your relationships and influence.Referenced Books/Media:The Office (TV show, Dwight Schrute quote)Burn Book by Kara SwisherDare to Lead by Brené Brown (mentioned)Northwestern University 2023 Commencement Speech by J.B. Pritzker