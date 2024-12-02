Powered by RND
  • “Is This All There Is?”
    Quote: "You don’t need to worry about progressing slowly, you need to worry about climbing the wrong mountain." – James ClearThe final episode addresses the disillusionment of climbing the “wrong mountain.” Keren explains how to break free from the fear of sunk costs and the societal conditioning that traps us in unfulfilling lives. She encourages listeners to embrace vulnerability, seek help, and cultivate lives that reflect their true desires.Tool of the Day: Ask for help. Share your struggles with a trusted confidant or coach to break out of isolation and regain a sense of connection and clarity.Referenced Books/Media:James Clear quote on the importance of climbing the right mountainBooks and References Mentioned Across EpisodesGILDED: Breaking Free from the Cage of Ambition, Perfectionism, and the Relentless Pursuit of More by Keren EldadAmerica (song) by Simon & GarfunkelAlexander Hamilton by Ron ChernowSapiens by Yuval Noah HarariDare to Lead by Brené BrownRadical Honesty by Brad BlantonYou Are a Badass at Making Money by Jen SinceroThinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel KahnemanNorthwestern University 2023 Commencement Speech by J.B. PritzkerBurn Book by Kara SwisherModern Family (TV show)Harry Potter series by J.K. RowlingMichael Jordan’s famous quotes and career insightsJames Clear on climbing the right mountainGet More ResourcesTo dive deeper into these themes, order GILDED at BreakFreewithGilded.com or visit KerenEldad.com for coaching opportunities and to book a free consultation.
    --------  
    8:46
  • “If I Make a Mistake or the Wrong Decision, Everything Will Be Ruined”
    Quote: "Turn your wounds into wisdom." – Oprah WinfreyCoach Keren tackles the crippling fear of failure that paralyzes so many overachievers. She introduces a reframe for viewing failure not as an endpoint but as a stepping stone. With examples from history, including J.K. Rowling and Michael Jordan, Keren shows how adopting a growth mindset helps us embrace learning from mistakes.Tool of the Day: Embrace a Growth Mindset by setting goals that focus on joy, not perfection.Referenced Books/Media:Harry Potter series (rejection journey of J.K. Rowling)Michael Jordan (career anecdotes)
    --------  
    7:56
  • “If They Found Out the Truth, I Would Be a Goner”
    Quote: "Most of us would rather kill ourselves than be, particularly if who we think we are keeps dying. Many of us do." – Brad Blanton, Radical HonestyIn this deeply introspective episode, Keren discusses imposter syndrome, self-deception, and the anxiety around hiding our true selves. Inspired by Brad Blanton’s Radical Honesty, she emphasizes that to stop feeling like a fraud, you must stop behaving like one. With stories and sitcom references, this episode explores the toll of lies, encouraging listeners to commit to authenticity.Tool of the Day: An Integrity Cleanse – a weeklong exercise in total honesty with yourself and others.Referenced Books/Media:Radical Honesty by Brad BlantonModern Family (TV show reference)
    --------  
    16:58
  • “I Am Going to Lose the Money”
    Quote: "If we command our wealth, we shall be rich and free; if our wealth commands us, we are poor indeed." – Martin Luther King Jr.This episode dives into the pervasive fear of losing financial security, even among the wealthy. Keren highlights the scarcity mindset, loss aversion from psychologists Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman, and the role of childhood trauma in shaping our financial fears. Through relatable examples, Keren reveals how this mindset traps people, showing that only by confronting these fears can we enjoy our wealth.Tool of the Day: Start a “Wealth Consciousness” reading list, with top recommendations like You Are a Badass at Making Money by Jen Sincero.Referenced Books/Media:Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman (concept of loss aversion)You Are a Badass at Making Money by Jen SinceroMadoff: The Monster of Wall Street (Netflix documentary)
    --------  
    17:45
  • “I Might Be an A**hole, But Everyone Else is an Idiot”
    Quote: "'Whenever I'm about to do something, I think, 'Would an idiot do that?' and if they would, I do not do that thing." – Dwight Schrute, The OfficeIn Episode 3, Keren discusses the arrogance and judgment that can come with success. Examining intellectual arrogance, she introduces lessons from Kara Swisher’s Burn Book and Governor J.B. Pritzker's viral commencement speech on cruelty as an “idiot detector.” By looking at iconic figures in tech, we see how ego and perceived superiority can disconnect high performers from empathy, kindness, and self-awareness.Tool of the Day: Loosen your grip on mental arrogance by recognizing the impact of kindness and empathy on your relationships and influence.Referenced Books/Media:The Office (TV show, Dwight Schrute quote)Burn Book by Kara SwisherDare to Lead by Brené Brown (mentioned)Northwestern University 2023 Commencement Speech by J.B. Pritzker
    --------  
    26:12

Unlock the guidance you've been searching for with COACHED, the interactive, call-in podcast hosted by world-renowned executive and personal coach, Keren Eldad. From managing finances to building a successful career to navigating relationships, parenting, personal growth, and even complex topics, COACHED covers it all. Each week, Keren explores real, pressing issues shared by listeners, providing practical strategies and transformational coaching to help you overcome obstacles and thrive. This season on The Secret Thoughts of Superstars: Surviving Success, Keren explores what happens when high achievers have seemingly "made it"—achieving career milestones, personal accomplishments, and financial success—yet still feel an underlying sense of dissatisfaction. Through seven candid solo episodes, Keren sheds light on the unspoken struggles even the most successful people face. Themes such as imposter syndrome, perfectionism, fear of financial loss, and the overwhelming pressure to maintain an impeccable image are explored with honesty and empathy. These conversations offer valuable insights into the hidden complexities of overachievement while providing actionable strategies to help listeners shift from striving to thriving. With her vast experience working with top executives, high achievers, and individuals pursuing meaningful change, Keren offers clear insights listeners can act on to drive sustainable results. In each episode, she answers real questions from listeners, breaking down complex situations into manageable steps and offering a roadmap to better relationships, a successful career, effective money management, and balanced living. No matter where you’re starting from, Keren’s advice empowers you to make positive changes, reinforcing your resilience and helping you create a life that aligns with your values and goals. COACHED shares inspiring stories from people who have faced similar challenges, found solutions, and experienced lasting transformation. These real-life examples showcase the power of Keren’s approach, proving that no issue is too big to tackle and that success is within reach for everyone. More than just solutions, listeners gain inspiration, motivation, and the tools to take the next step in their journey. COACHED is a supportive space for those ready to learn expert strategies, unlock their potential, and step boldly into a future filled with purpose and achievement. About the Host A thought leader in the coaching world, Keren Eldad (“Coach Keren”) specializes in taking high achievers out of the futility of constant pursuit and into the greatest levels of success and fulfillment. Her coaching clients include Olympic athletes, politicians, Hollywood stars, Special Forces operatives and serial entrepreneurs, as well as renowned global organizations such as Estée Lauder, J.P. Morgan, and Nike. Keren is also the founder of THE CLUB, a community of leaders, entrepreneurs and coaches who encourage and support each other to reach their fullest potential and make their greatest contribution. Recognized as a Top Ten Executive Coach by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), Real Leaders Magazine, & Goop, Keren maintains gold-standard coaching credentials on top of her advanced academic degrees from The London School of Economics and the University of Jerusalem. She is also a former C-suite executive, who has lived and worked in 17 countries and on four continents, and now coaches leaders all around the globe in four languages: English, Spanish, Hebrew and French. With half a million views on her TEDx talks, and speaking engagements all over the world, Keren’s message seems to transcend borders. She hopes it resonates with you. Coach Keren resides in Austin, Texas, with her husband, Ryan, and many beloved pets. Resources Website: https://www.kereneldad.com Email: [email protected] Instagram: www.instagram.com/coachkeren Facebook: www.facebook.com/livewithenthusiasm
