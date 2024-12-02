Unlock the guidance you've been searching for with COACHED, the interactive, call-in podcast hosted by world-renowned executive and personal coach, Keren Eldad. From managing finances to building a successful career to navigating relationships, parenting, personal growth, and even complex topics, COACHED covers it all. Each week, Keren explores real, pressing issues shared by listeners, providing practical strategies and transformational coaching to help you overcome obstacles and thrive.
This season on The Secret Thoughts of Superstars: Surviving Success, Keren explores what happens when high achievers have seemingly "made it"—achieving career milestones, personal accomplishments, and financial success—yet still feel an underlying sense of dissatisfaction. Through seven candid solo episodes, Keren sheds light on the unspoken struggles even the most successful people face. Themes such as imposter syndrome, perfectionism, fear of financial loss, and the overwhelming pressure to maintain an impeccable image are explored with honesty and empathy. These conversations offer valuable insights into the hidden complexities of overachievement while providing actionable strategies to help listeners shift from striving to thriving.
With her vast experience working with top executives, high achievers, and individuals pursuing meaningful change, Keren offers clear insights listeners can act on to drive sustainable results. In each episode, she answers real questions from listeners, breaking down complex situations into manageable steps and offering a roadmap to better relationships, a successful career, effective money management, and balanced living. No matter where you’re starting from, Keren’s advice empowers you to make positive changes, reinforcing your resilience and helping you create a life that aligns with your values and goals.
COACHED shares inspiring stories from people who have faced similar challenges, found solutions, and experienced lasting transformation. These real-life examples showcase the power of Keren’s approach, proving that no issue is too big to tackle and that success is within reach for everyone. More than just solutions, listeners gain inspiration, motivation, and the tools to take the next step in their journey. COACHED is a supportive space for those ready to learn expert strategies, unlock their potential, and step boldly into a future filled with purpose and achievement.
About the Host
A thought leader in the coaching world, Keren Eldad (“Coach Keren”) specializes in taking high achievers out of the futility of constant pursuit and into the greatest levels of success and fulfillment. Her coaching clients include Olympic athletes, politicians, Hollywood stars, Special Forces operatives and serial entrepreneurs, as well as renowned global organizations such as Estée Lauder, J.P. Morgan, and Nike. Keren is also the founder of THE CLUB, a community of leaders, entrepreneurs and coaches who encourage and support each other to reach their fullest potential and make their greatest contribution.
Recognized as a Top Ten Executive Coach by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), Real Leaders Magazine, & Goop, Keren maintains gold-standard coaching credentials on top of her advanced academic degrees from The London School of Economics and the University of Jerusalem. She is also a former C-suite executive, who has lived and worked in 17 countries and on four continents, and now coaches leaders all around the globe in four languages: English, Spanish, Hebrew and French. With half a million views on her TEDx talks, and speaking engagements all over the world, Keren’s message seems to transcend borders. She hopes it resonates with you.
Coach Keren resides in Austin, Texas, with her husband, Ryan, and many beloved pets.
