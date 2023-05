Veterinary Breakroom: Taking the Fight Against Rabies to Tanzania

Welcome to the Veterinary Breakroom! In this episode of the breakroom, Alyssa Watson, DVM, and Beth Molleson, DVM, sit down with Peggy Burris, DVM, to hear about her recent trip to Tanzania with Mission Rabies, a United Kingdom-based charity group with the goal of eliminating human rabies by the year 2030. Dr. Peggy's involvement, as well as that of 6 other volunteers, was made possible by Merck Animal Health, provider of Nobivac® rabies vaccines for all Mission Rabies drives. Listen in as Dr. Peggy explains how she became involved with this extraordinary organization and how Mission Rabies is going to rabies hotspots all over the world to provide life-saving vaccines and education to stop this deadly disease in its tracks. This podcast recording represents the opinions of Dr. Alyssa Watson and Dr. Beth Molleson. Content is presented for discussion purposes and should not be taken as medical advice. No guarantee is given regarding the accuracy of any statements or opinions made on the podcast.