Veterinary Breakroom: What Is ChatGPT & How Could It Impact Vet Med?
Welcome to the Veterinary Breakroom! In the breakroom, Alyssa Watson, DVM, and Beth Molleson, DVM, discuss the important, relevant topics affecting veterinarians today. It seems like stories about AI chatbots are suddenly all over the news and social media, including one about a bot that purportedly diagnosed a critically ill dog with IMHA. While generative artificial intelligence models may, in fact, enhance the delivery of medical care and information in the near future, they are not poised to replace clinicians. Tune in as Dr. Alyssa and Dr. Beth discuss this new technology and its potential benefits and limitations in practice.
5/8/2023
24:37
Transpalpebral Enucleation in Cats & Dogs with Dr. Haeussler
In this episode, host Alyssa Watson, DVM, welcomes back DJ Haeussler Jr, DVM, MS, DACVO, to talk about his recent Clinician's Brief article, "Transpalpebral Enucleation in Cats & Dogs." Dr. Haeussler discusses the common indications for enucleation, some of the typical complications, and different approaches. Then, he dives deeper into the details of the transpalpebral approach, sharing many helpful tips along the way.Resource:https://www.cliniciansbrief.com/article/transpalpebral-enucleation-cats-dogs
5/1/2023
34:32
Veterinary Breakroom: What Does it Take to be Rescue-Approved?
Welcome to the Veterinary Breakroom! In this episode of the breakroom, Alyssa Watson, DVM, and Beth Molleson, DVM, dive into their opinions on the strict adoption requirements put in place by some rescue organizations. Spurred by Dr. Beth's desire—and difficulty—to adopt a second dog, they discuss the pros and cons of these rules, your ability to be a good dog owner without a 6' fence, and whether or not this is influencing potential adopters to rule out rescue pets.
4/24/2023
18:42
Osteoarthritis Pain in a Cat with Dr. Kieves
In this episode, host Alyssa Watson, DVM, is joined by Nina R. Kieves, DVM, DACVS-SA, DACVSMR, CCRT, to talk about her recent Clinician's Brief article, "Osteoarthritis Pain in a Cat." Dr. Kieves reminds us that osteoarthritis is often a primary problem in cats, and it has to be managed long-term with a multimodal approach. She discusses practical ways to approach feline orthopedic examinations and how to reasonably use medications—including NSAIDs. Dr. Kieves also shares her take on the newly-approved monoclonal antibody therapy (frunevetmab) to treat cats with OA.Resource:https://www.cliniciansbrief.com/article/osteoarthritis-pain-cat
4/17/2023
37:09
Veterinary Breakroom: Taking the Fight Against Rabies to Tanzania
Welcome to the Veterinary Breakroom! In this episode of the breakroom, Alyssa Watson, DVM, and Beth Molleson, DVM, sit down with Peggy Burris, DVM, to hear about her recent trip to Tanzania with Mission Rabies, a United Kingdom-based charity group with the goal of eliminating human rabies by the year 2030. Dr. Peggy's involvement, as well as that of 6 other volunteers, was made possible by Merck Animal Health, provider of Nobivac® rabies vaccines for all Mission Rabies drives. Listen in as Dr. Peggy explains how she became involved with this extraordinary organization and how Mission Rabies is going to rabies hotspots all over the world to provide life-saving vaccines and education to stop this deadly disease in its tracks.Want to find out how you can help in the fight against rabies? Reach out to us at [email protected]