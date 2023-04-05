Click Bait with Bachelor Nation

The juiciest news, hottest gossip, and the real story of what it means to live in the spotlight. Fan favorites Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Tia Booth are sp... More
Clayton Echard Reveals His Next Chapter
This week on “Click Bait,” Joe is back on the mic for a candid catch-up with former Bachelor Clayton Echard, and he’s getting the answers we’ve all been dying to hear. Is Clayton dating anyone now that he’s settled in Scottsdale? Did anything happen after Clayton and Gabby’s flirty IG exchange? Is there anyone from Zach’s season that has Clayton thinking about “Paradise”? Plus, since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Clayton is sharing more about his journey over the last year in the hope of helping others who might be looking for answers. Don’t forget to rate and subscribe so you never miss an episode.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/4/2023
49:48
Carly Waddell Is a Legend
This week on “Click Bait,” Bachelor Nation icon Carly Waddell joins guest co-hosts Aaron, Jill, and Mari for her first podcast appearance in years! Carly discusses all the exciting details on her upcoming album, including the inspiration behind her music and how she’s finding balance as a single mom while pursuing her passions. She also offers heartfelt advice for anyone struggling to find their way back to themselves and spills some never-before-heard tea about what really went down during her first season in “Paradise”! Then, in the Click Bait of the week, the crew discusses dating advice for women from 1938 and whether the tips still apply today. Don’t forget to rate and subscribe so you never miss an episode.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/27/2023
45:58
Christina Mandrell Takes the Hot Seat
This week on “Click Bait,” Christina Mandrell is finally telling all and she’s not holding back! In her revealing chat with guest co-hosts Aaron, Jill, and Mari, “The Bachelor’s” memorable queen discusses her short but impactful time in the mansion, sets the record straight on the comment she made when Charity received the group date rose, and so much more. Plus, what’s more likely for Christina — another appearance in a T Swift music video or a trip to “Paradise” this summer? Then, in the Click Bait of the week, our crew discuss what exactly counts as cheating these days and if there’s any wiggle room once the lines are drawn. Don’t forget to rate and subscribe so you never miss an episode.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/20/2023
55:31
Dean & Caelynn Talk Engagement and Wedding Plans
This week on “Click Bait,” Aaron, Jill, and Mari step in as guest co-hosts, and they’re chatting with one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples, Dean and Caelynn! The couple catches us up on their exciting lives, including excursions in Antarctica, trips to Hawaii, and some beautiful details on their upcoming wedding in Aspen. Plus, Dean reveals whether he’s gotten a vasectomy yet! Then, in the Click Bait of the week, the crew discusses some insane first date rules and whether they could work to make a date successful. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/13/2023
53:36
Courtney Robertson’s Still Got That BBE!
This week on “Click Bait,” Joe and Serena chat with legendary Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson Preciado about coming back onto “The Bachelor” to host Zach’s BBE date, her experience sitting in the audience at “After the Final Rose,” and so much more. Plus, she opens up about how social media has changed the Bachelor experience for contestants today and shares valuable advice for those who are struggling post-show. Then, in the Click Bait of the week, Joe and Serena discuss one man’s wild request for his wife to call him a pilot, despite never actually flying a plane! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
