Clap for Classics! is a music education podcast for kids ages 2-8. Join Ms. Elizabeth and Forte the Lion while we sing, move our bodies, learn about great clas... More
47. Paddling, painting, and poetry!
Join us for this sneak peek inside our summer "Four Seasons" Curriculum. We’ll share a song, learn a bit about Monet, imagine a summery sunball fight, and make a hypothesis about objects that will float or sink.
Optional props for this episode.
Music: grab rhythm sticks and a box or basket that your little one can sit in and pretend it's a boat.
Poetry: scarf
STEM: a bunch of small objects that are made of different materials to test if they will sink or float.
Paddling my Canoe, Traditional Iroquois song (found in Sing through the Seasons: ninety-nine songs for children, compiled and edited by the Society of Brothers)
Gay-o way-o wa-ji-ne_ he-ya he,
Paddling my canoe
Gay-o way-o wa-ji-ne_
He-ya he-ya he,
Paddling my canoe,
Paddling my canoe.
(sing twice)
Sunflakes by Frank Asch
If sunlight fell like snowflakes,
gleaming yellow and so bright,
we could build a sunman,
we could have a sunball fight,
we could watch the sunflakes drifting in the sky.
We could go sleighing in the middle of July
through sundrifts and sunbanks,
we could ride a sunmobile,
and we could touch sunflakes—
I wonder how they'd feel.
Episode 24 of the podcast includes another song from our summer four seasons course: https://www.clapforclassics.com/podcasts/clap-for-classics/episodes/2147767173
5/19/2023
16:29
46. Clip-clopping horses, balls and Bizet
Grab a ball for this episode and get ready to move your body.
This episode is a great one for all ages, but we especially wanted to feature some activities for our babies.
Did you know we have a music course just for our very youngest musicians?
1. Horsey Horsey. For this one either scoop up your little one and clip-clop around the room or pretend to be a horse and trot around. Swish your pretend tail, roll your hands, and don’t forget to freeze on the word “stop.”
Horsey horsey don’t you stop
Just let your feet go clippity clop
Your tail goes swish and the wheels go round
Giddyup we’re homeward bound
We’re not in a hustle, we’re not in a bustle
Don’t go tearing up the road
We’re not in a hurry, we’re not in a flurry
And we don’t have a very heavy load
2. Jeux d’enfants, op. 22, 12. “Le Bal” by french composer Bizet
Grab a ball to play with while you listen to this fast-paced movement from Bizet’s fun set of Children’s Games music.
See if you can keep the ball moving for the whole movement.
If you’re looking for more examples of what our content for babies looks like, check out the following links that include videos and written content that will give you even more ideas of how to enjoy music with your baby.
https://www.clapforclassics.com/blog/baby
https://www.clapforclassics.com/blog/babies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czaFRCFt7EA
Don’t miss Episode 4 of the podcast for more content specifically for babies.
For a free PDF with 8 tips on how to make music with your baby- click on the following link: www.clapforclassics.com/babytips
5/4/2023
12:49
45. What do we do with our sticks Vivaldi?
We share 2 activities that both include sticks. In honor of Earth Day we encourage kids to go outside and use sticks that they find outside. But rhythm sticks, pencils, or wooden spoons would work fine.
What Can We Do With Our Sticks? (to the tune of Hickory Dickory Dock)
What can we do with our sticks?
We tap our sticks like this
We tap them high (fast)
We tap them low (slow)
What can we do with our sticks?
Have fun exploring all the different ways you can play your rhythm sticks! Get creative!
2. Spring: Concerto No. 1 in E Major, 3rd movement by Vivaldi
3 ways to use our sticks while we listen:
Keep a steady beat
Pretend to play the violin
Be the conductor!
Want more rhythm stick fun? Check out our blog post with a rhythm stick mini class and more information of the benefits of playing with rhythm sticks.
https://www.clapforclassics.com/blog/rhythmsticks
Listen to Episode 10 of our podcast for more rhythm stick fun!
https://www.clapforclassics.com/podcasts/clap-for-classics/episodes/2147703461
4/20/2023
14:53
44. All about bunnies: songs for an egg-celent spring
Grab some egg shakers for this episode (the more, the better!)
1. Bunny Pokey:
You put your bunny ears in ,
You put your bunny ears out,
You put your bunny ears in,
And you shake them all about.
You do the Bunny Pokey, And you hop yourself around,
That’s what it’s all about.
Additional verses:
You put your bunny nose in.
You put your bunny paws in.
You put your bunny tail in.
2. See the Sleeping Bunnies.
See the sleeping bunnies, sleeping in till noon
Shall we awake them with our merry tune
Are they ill, why so still? (spoken)
Wake up sleeping bunnies and hop hop hop,
Wake up sleeping bunnies and hop hop stop!
3. Shaker Song (Sung to the tune of London Bridge is Falling Down)
Shake your shaker up and down, up and down, up and down,
Shake your shaker up and down, shake your shaker.
Additional verses:
Side to side
Round and round
Fast and slow
4. Our last activity is a steady beat shaker song, or a hide the eggs seek and find game with Vivaldi’s Spring Concerto, the 1st movement.
Watch a video of me and Charlotte teaching these songs on our YouTube channel.
Episode 14 of the podcast is an episode all about eggs, perfect as a partner to this episode and to add on to your Easter-themed activities.
Check out Episode 13 where we listen to this same piece of music (1st movement of Vivaldi’s Spring Concerto), but in a completely different way!
Spotify playlists you might enjoy:
Spring classical music playlist: Steady Beat
Classical playlist: Spring
4/6/2023
17:20
43. A train ride through Brazil with Villa Lobos and a folk song
Today on the episode we’re going on a trip to Brazil!
1. We first share a popular Brazilian folk song: Peixe Vivo, a love song about a fish (kind of). You might want to grab a blue scarf and some fish toys to play with while we sing this song.
How could little fishies live
If they’re outside of the sea?
How could I ever live?
Without you, without you
Without you close to me
Como pode um peixe vivo
Viver fora da agua fria
Como poderei viver
Como poderei viver
Sem a tua, sem a tua
Sem a tua companhia
2. Next we go on a train ride with a beautiful piece by Brazilian composer, Heitor Villa Lobos.
This piece was written to sound like a steam engine traveling through the Brazilian countryside.
Watch a video of Charlotte and I enjoying this fun train activity activity here: https://youtu.be/prR3e6veIA4
How to prepare to listen to this piece:
Make room to move around the room like a train.
Possibly set up a pretend train to “ride” in. (This can be as simple or as complex as you choose)
Possibly grab some train toys
How to adapt/extend this activity
Put your kiddo in a laundry basket or a big box and turn on this video or the audio track while you take them for a “train ride” around the house.
Draw pictures of the countryside, and/or pictures of trains while you listen to this piece
Note about the music: This piece is entitled “The Little Train of the Caipira” by Heitor Villa-Lobos, from his longer set of pieces: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2. Villa-Lobos wrote nine Bachianas Brasileiras suites, all of which combine Brazilian folk/popular music with styles and techniques of baroque composer JS Bach.
Be sure to check out another fantastic classical music podcast: Classical Sprouts, geared toward elementary age kids and beyond.
