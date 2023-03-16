44. All about bunnies: songs for an egg-celent spring

Grab some egg shakers for this episode (the more, the better!) 1. Bunny Pokey: You put your bunny ears in , You put your bunny ears out, You put your bunny ears in, And you shake them all about. You do the Bunny Pokey, And you hop yourself around, That's what it's all about. Additional verses: You put your bunny nose in. You put your bunny paws in. You put your bunny tail in. 2. See the Sleeping Bunnies. See the sleeping bunnies, sleeping in till noon Shall we awake them with our merry tune Are they ill, why so still? (spoken) Wake up sleeping bunnies and hop hop hop, Wake up sleeping bunnies and hop hop stop! 3. Shaker Song (Sung to the tune of London Bridge is Falling Down) Shake your shaker up and down, up and down, up and down, Shake your shaker up and down, shake your shaker. Additional verses: Side to side Round and round Fast and slow 4. Our last activity is a steady beat shaker song, or a hide the eggs seek and find game with Vivaldi's Spring Concerto, the 1st movement. Watch a video of me and Charlotte teaching these songs on our YouTube channel. Episode 14 of the podcast is an episode all about eggs, perfect as a partner to this episode and to add on to your Easter-themed activities. Check out Episode 13 where we listen to this same piece of music (1st movement of Vivaldi's Spring Concerto), but in a completely different way! Spotify playlists you might enjoy: Spring classical music playlist: Steady Beat Classical playlist: Spring