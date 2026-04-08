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19 episodes
- Most people traditionally think of parking being an issue in their City because they believe there isn't enough. The truth is that your City does have a parking problem; there is too much of it. In this week's episode, we discuss ways to visualize the oversupply of parking in your City and some of the challenges having too much parking creates.
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About City Planning Matters
Planning matters is a podcast examining relevant issues and topics of city planning and why they matter for the cities we love. Each episode, we will explore a particular issue confronting cities that’s relevant to City Planning. Have an idea for a future podcast or question you want to ask? Leave a message by clicking here: https://anchor.fm/planning/messagePodcast website
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