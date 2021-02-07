Planning matters is a podcast examining relevant issues and topics of city planning and why they matter for the cities we love. Each episode, we will explore a ...
Why Plans Fail
Plans can fail for a number of reasons, but in today's episode we highlight the top five causes of planning efforts failing to make it across the finish line.
7/2/2021
The Economics of Bad Planning
In this episode, we look at how the dollars and cents of development can sometimes result in bad planning. Plus, we discuss opportunities for the land value tax and how this can result in better outcomes.
6/18/2021
Your City's Parking Problem
Most people traditionally think of parking being an issue in their City because they believe there isn't enough. The truth is that your City does have a parking problem; there is too much of it. In this week's episode, we discuss ways to visualize the oversupply of parking in your City and some of the challenges having too much parking creates.
6/4/2021
Achieving Vision Zero
In this episode, we discuss Vision Zero and how to implement the program successfully.
5/21/2021
Who Do You Serve?
Examining how cities develop service area boundaries and discussion of a new, data-driven approach to doing so. By using this methodology, cities can identify and answer the question of when it comes to city facilities, who do you serve?
