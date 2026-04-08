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City Planning Matters

Alex Hoffman
Government
City Planning Matters
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • City Planning Matters

    Why Plans Fail

    07/02/2021 | 29 mins.
    Plans can fail for a number of reasons, but in today's episode we highlight the top five causes of planning efforts failing to make it across the finish line.
  • City Planning Matters

    The Economics of Bad Planning

    06/18/2021 | 30 mins.
    In this episode, we look at how the dollars and cents of development can sometimes result in bad planning. Plus, we discuss opportunities for the land value tax and how this can result in better outcomes.
  • City Planning Matters

    Your City's Parking Problem

    06/04/2021 | 39 mins.
    Most people traditionally think of parking being an issue in their City because they believe there isn't enough. The truth is that your City does have a parking problem; there is too much of it. In this week's episode, we discuss ways to visualize the oversupply of parking in your City and some of the challenges having too much parking creates.
  • City Planning Matters

    Achieving Vision Zero

    05/21/2021 | 39 mins.
    In this episode, we discuss Vision Zero and how to implement the program successfully.
  • City Planning Matters

    Who Do You Serve?

    05/07/2021 | 27 mins.
    Examining how cities develop service area boundaries and discussion of a new, data-driven approach to doing so. By using this methodology, cities can identify and answer the question of when it comes to city facilities, who do you serve?
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About City Planning Matters
Planning matters is a podcast examining relevant issues and topics of city planning and why they matter for the cities we love. Each episode, we will explore a particular issue confronting cities that’s relevant to City Planning. Have an idea for a future podcast or question you want to ask? Leave a message by clicking here: https://anchor.fm/planning/message
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