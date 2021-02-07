Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Planning matters is a podcast examining relevant issues and topics of city planning and why they matter for the cities we love. Each episode, we will explore a ...
Government
Planning matters is a podcast examining relevant issues and topics of city planning and why they matter for the cities we love. Each episode, we will explore a ...
Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • Why Plans Fail
    Plans can fail for a number of reasons, but in today's episode we highlight the top five causes of planning efforts failing to make it across the finish line. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/planning/support
    7/2/2021
    29:33
  • The Economics of Bad Planning
    In this episode, we look at how the dollars and cents of development can sometimes result in bad planning. Plus, we discuss opportunities for the land value tax and how this can result in better outcomes. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/planning/support
    6/18/2021
    30:36
  • Your City's Parking Problem
    Most people traditionally think of parking being an issue in their City because they believe there isn't enough. The truth is that your City does have a parking problem; there is too much of it. In this week's episode, we discuss ways to visualize the oversupply of parking in your City and some of the challenges having too much parking creates. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/planning/support
    6/4/2021
    39:20
  • Achieving Vision Zero
    In this episode, we discuss Vision Zero and how to implement the program successfully. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/planning/support
    5/21/2021
    39:28
  • Who Do You Serve?
    Examining how cities develop service area boundaries and discussion of a new, data-driven approach to doing so. By using this methodology, cities can identify and answer the question of when it comes to city facilities, who do you serve? --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/planning/support
    5/7/2021
    27:49

About City Planning Matters

Planning matters is a podcast examining relevant issues and topics of city planning and why they matter for the cities we love. Each episode, we will explore a particular issue confronting cities that’s relevant to City Planning. Have an idea for a future podcast or question you want to ask? Leave a message by clicking here: https://anchor.fm/planning/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/planning/support
