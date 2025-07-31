Rx for Central City Livability: Applying Past Successes with Earl Blumenauer

Presented by City Club of Portland, with support from AARP Oregon, Fight Against Sex Trafficking, Neil Kelly, and City Cast Portland.City Club is a member-led and member-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Join or donate to City Club and support the spaces where community and leadership meet.On May 2, 2025, City Club of Portland’s Built Environment Issue Committee hosted Rx for Central City Livability: Applying Past Successes at the University Place Hotel and Conference Center. The program explored how Portland’s history of visionary public infrastructure—from the Transit Mall to the Pearl District—can inform the city’s next chapter of growth and revitalization.The conversation brought together leaders who have helped shape some of Portland’s most transformative projects. Together, they reflected on the role of catalytic investments, cross-sector collaboration, and community vision in creating a more livable Central City.Program speakers included: Earl Blumenauer, former U.S. Congressman and Presidential Fellow at the Institute for Portland Metropolitan Studies at Portland State University Michael Alexander, Board Chair for Albina Vision Trust Tiffany Sweitzer, President of Hoyt Street Properties Art Pearce, Deputy Director of Planning, Projects and Program for Portland Bureau of Transportation