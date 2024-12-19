Chronological Bible Journey Podcast

Powered by RND
Bellevue Baptist Church
Join us on an incredible journey as we read through the chronological Bible in 2025! We hope you will tune in each day as we walk through Scripture one passage ...
  • One Year Chronological Bible Overview Featuring Donna Gaines
    As we prepare for our year of reading through God's Word chronologically, Noah Sidhom and Donna Gaines sit down to talk through the heart behind this reading plan and why it matters to your Christian walk. Reading the full story of Scripture will help you to better understand individual passages while encouraging you in a whole new way.Reading through the Bible in a year can be challenging for some, but we know you can do it! Visit https://www.bellevue.org/bible for more resources.Don't forget to subscribe to our podcast so you can find all of the latest videos! Feel free to leave your comments under each video so we can keep up the conversation. Chronological Bible Journey is a podcast produced by Bellevue Baptist Church.
    14:21
  • Trailer
    0:46

Join us on an incredible journey as we read through the chronological Bible in 2025! We hope you will tune in each day as we walk through Scripture one passage at a time, seeking to understand the full story God is telling. Reading through the Bible in a year can be challenging for some, but we know you can do it! Visit https://www.bellevue.org/bible for more resources. Don't forget to subscribe to our podcast so you can find all of the latest episodes! If you like what you hear, please leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whichever platform you are using. Chronological Bible Journey is a podcast produced by Bellevue Baptist Church.
