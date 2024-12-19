Chronological Bible Journey Podcast

One Year Chronological Bible Overview Featuring Donna Gaines

As we prepare for our year of reading through God's Word chronologically, Noah Sidhom and Donna Gaines sit down to talk through the heart behind this reading plan and why it matters to your Christian walk. Reading the full story of Scripture will help you to better understand individual passages while encouraging you in a whole new way. Reading through the Bible in a year can be challenging for some, but we know you can do it!