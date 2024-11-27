S1 Ep18 - A Journey of Transformation

Join me as we discuss one of my favorite topics…Faith.In this episode I share my testimony and how one day in June 1994 everything CHANGED.From that day forward I walked by Faith not by sight and I trusted God to lead me and change the direction of my life. This message is for everyone…even if you have no idea where you are in your faith journey, I believe you will be inspired.To anyone embarking on their own faith journey, I offer these words of encouragement: trust in the process, embrace the unknown, and above all, walk by faith, not by sight. For it is in surrendering to the will of God that we find true freedom and peace.Subscribe and like our page! Follow us on Instagram @chattingwithchaz & @linenandflaxco.