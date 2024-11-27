On this Episode of Chatting With Chaz, I share more details on how Douglas and I spent time getting to know each other and building our friendship.I chat about how he planned amazing trips taking me all around the world to inspire me in design and in love. Douglas makes a guest appearance sharing his thoughts on letting walls come down and opening his heart too. It's one of my favorite episodes to date as we talk openly about what brought us together. LOVE WINS. Subscribe and like our page! Follow us on Instagram @chattingwithchaz & @linenandflaxco.
S2 Ep1 - 15 to 50 and The Next Chapter...finding LOVE.
Episode 1...the next chapter unfolds as we leave Season 1 behind us.Chaz shares how although she and her family walked through many trails and challenges and how it brought them to this beautiful new season of healing, strength and a strong foundation in faith and family.Chaz also shares how her favorite place, Rosemary Beach, was once a memory of her family imploding has now become a place where she found LOVE, redemption and a NEW beginning.
S1 Ep19 - Full Circle in New York (The Bronx Zoo '90)
Our last Episode of season 1 of Chatting with Chaz is truly a personal full circle moment.Join Chaz and Director of The Bronx Zoo 90' D.J. Caruso as they sit down and share a personal story of crime, chaos and baseball. We go back to 1990 when Chaz was fifteen years old and a yankee game changed her life. Fast forward to 2024, a new chapter is written, it's a story of resilience, healing and courage to speak about abuse and trauma openly to help others find their voice and their freedom.It's a full circle moment from being a victim to become a victor. In this episode we will also discuss D.J.'s upcoming documentary "The Bronx Zoo 90'" https://www.peacocktv.com/blog/trailer-for-the-new-docuseries-about-1990-yankees-baseballYouTube: https://youtu.be/1Sa22cDmURQ?si=ZR9RRCRsqzLL441DWhich airs May 16th on peacock!
S1 Ep18 - A Journey of Transformation
Join me as we discuss one of my favorite topics…Faith.In this episode I share my testimony and how one day in June 1994 everything CHANGED.From that day forward I walked by Faith not by sight and I trusted God to lead me and change the direction of my life. This message is for everyone…even if you have no idea where you are in your faith journey, I believe you will be inspired.To anyone embarking on their own faith journey, I offer these words of encouragement: trust in the process, embrace the unknown, and above all, walk by faith, not by sight. For it is in surrendering to the will of God that we find true freedom and peace.
S1 Ep17 - A Peek Behind the Salon Chair
In this highly requested episode Chaz and Johanna discuss all things hair! Johanna Clark of Johanna Clark Hair brings her years of experience to the podcast and even discusses Chaz's personal hair transformation and many other topics like:Tips and tricks from a professional stylist! Dishing deep on all hair care topics, from the best products to the best tools of the trade.Is the Dyson the next best thing? Are you a candidate for hair extensions and what extensions are the best?How often do you wash your hair and what's the verdict on dry shampoo, yes we went there . . .Not only does Chaz call Johanna her stylist but also at times her therapist. This fun podcast has a lot to offer and a few good stories and laughs along the way.
