CrossFit's Leadership Crisis: Inside the Decision to De-Affiliate
The 3 Big Questions We're Answering: 1. How can gym owners navigate the complexities of brand affiliation to ensure alignment with their values and community needs?2. What role does leadership play in fostering a supportive and transparent environment within fitness communities, especially during times of crisis? 3. In what ways can individuals maintain their passion for fitness and community while adapting to changes within the broader fitness landscape?

=== ❤️🔥 Free Newsletter & the Chase Club 🧭 New to Chasing Excellence? Start here! === 👋 THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS 🔗 BetterHelp - Online therapy platform 🔗 Lumen - Handheld metabolic coach 🔗 the Defender - Icon of adventure on the road 🔗 MUD/WTR - Coffee alternative with adaptogens === 🤙 ABOUT US 📍 Ben Bergeron is a best-selling author, coach to 7 CrossFit Games champions, and founder of CompTrain. Find him on Instagram. 📍 Patrick Cummings is a long-time CrossFitter, writer, and podcaster. Find him on Instagram.
The Passion-Obsession Paradox: The Hidden Cost of Chasing Optimum Health
The 3 Big Questions We're Answering: 1. How can we effectively communicate our health and lifestyle choices to family members who may not understand or agree with our decisions? 2. What is the difference between passion, compliance, and obsession in our pursuit of health and wellness, and how can we maintain a balanced approach? 3. How can we navigate social situations and family dynamics while staying true to our values and prioritizing our health and happiness?
5 Ways Hard Training Makes Everything Else Easier (The Last One Is Gold)
The 3 Big Questions We're Answering: 1. How can the lessons learned from hard training in the gym be applied to improve our mental resilience and overall life satisfaction? 2. What role do judgment and expectation play in our ability to start new challenges, and how can we overcome these barriers? 3. How can surrounding ourselves with like-minded individuals transform our struggles into meaningful progress in both fitness and daily life?
The Anti-Pushy Playbook: How to Share Your Fitness Passion Without Losing & Confusing People
The 3 Big Questions We're Answering: 1. How can we effectively communicate the benefits of fitness, such as CrossFit, to people unfamiliar with it without jargon or overwhelming them? 2. What strategies can we implement to support aging parents in maintaining their physical fitness and mobility without being pushy or judgmental? 3. How can we create an environment that encourages healthy habits and social connections for ourselves and our loved ones, ultimately promoting a more active and fulfilling lifestyle?
No Training Partner? The Surprising Solution to Home Gym Motivation
The 5 Questions We're Answering: 1. How can athletes with limited ankle mobility maintain an effective weightlifting routine and participate successfully in CrossFit?2. What's the most effective way to build strength and power when your primary focus is CrossFit performance? 3. How should potential business partners address misaligned visions before opening a CrossFit gym? 4. What strategies can help maintain training motivation when working out alone in a home gym setting? 5. How can families navigate disagreements about nutrition and care for loved ones with cognitive decline while maintaining quality of life?
Looking to build more than just physical fitness? Join Ben Bergeron and Patrick Cummings as they explore how daily practices create the foundation for lasting peace of mind. Through practical frameworks and honest conversations, discover how deep health unlocks the freedom to chase what truly matters. Learn the five essential factors - training, eating, thinking, sleeping, and connecting - that transform fleeting moments of clarity into a life of sustained fulfillment. If you're ready to move beyond quick fixes and build context-independent peace of mind, this is your guide.