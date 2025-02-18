5 Ways Hard Training Makes Everything Else Easier (The Last One Is Gold)

The 3 Big Questions We're Answering: 1. How can the lessons learned from hard training in the gym be applied to improve our mental resilience and overall life satisfaction? 2. What role do judgment and expectation play in our ability to start new challenges, and how can we overcome these barriers? 3. How can surrounding ourselves with like-minded individuals transform our struggles into meaningful progress in both fitness and daily life? 👉🏼 Get the full Listener’s Guide here === ❤️‍🔥 Free Newsletter & the Chase Club 👋 New to Chasing Excellence? Start here! === 👋 THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS 🔗 Birddogs - Comfortable men's clothing [code: EXCELLENCE] 🔗 Momentous - High-quality supplements [code: EXCELLENCE] 🔗 the Defender - Icon of adventure on the road === 🤙 ABOUT US 📍 Ben Bergeron is a best-selling author, coach to 7 CrossFit Games champions, and founder of CompTrain. Find him on Instagram. 📍 Patrick Cummings is a long-time CrossFitter, writer, and podcaster. Find him on Instagram.