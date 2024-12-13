Powered by RND
Change Management Simplified Podcast
Change Management Simplified Podcast

CM Simplified
Welcome to the Change Management Simplified (CMS) podcast. This podcast aims to provide clarity about what change management is about and how it plays a critica...
Business

  • EP: 029 Lets Talk Mental Health At Work | Corporates| Financial Services | Operating Model|
    EP: 029 Lets Talk Mental Health At Work | Corporates| Financial Services | Operating Model #MentalHealthSupport, #Mentalhealth ,#Mentalwellbeing, #leaders, Support me by signing up to : Wise: Send Money Globally With Wise using this link: https://wise.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l4cb3t Listen to the final part of the discussion with Chipo as I leverage her experience and knowledge on the Mental Health Support model we generally have in the private or corporate sector versus what she has experienced and learnt in the health sector . 1. Do Corporates have the appropriate operating model for Mental Health Support to help their employees. 2. Can Corporates do better for their employees when it comes to Mental Health wellbeing support? 3. Can Corporates learn lessons from the health sector how it offers its mental health support to its employees?
    1:02:56
  • EP 028:How I Changed From Finance To Mental Health Nursing | Let's Talk Career Change Part 2
    EP 028: How I changed from Finance to Mental Health Nursing | Let's Talk Career Change After 15 Years | Part 2 Wise: Send Money Globally With Wise using this link: ⁠https://wise.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l4cb3t⁠ Continuation to EP 027, I discuss with Chipo : - How she managed to make the change from working in Finance Career to Mental Health Nursing and working in a hospital after 15 years of working in Finance in the corporate industry. - What practical steps she put in place to make the change - The Challenges she had to overcome #mentalhealth, #change, #changemanagement, #leadership, #nursing, #mentalhealthnursing
    21:56
  • EP 027: Let's Talk Career Change | How Do You Prepare? - Part 1
    careerchange #career #change #finance #accounting #Nursing #interview #conversation #discussion #leaders #mentalhealth #passion Episode 027 Part 1 focuses on how you prepare for a career change and what change management strategies Chipo put in place to help her prepare for this change. A conversation and discussion with Chipo who took the drastic decision to move away from the Corporate world in an Accounting and Finance role to the Health Sector Specialising in Mental Health Nursing
    24:54
  • EP 026: British Airways Failing Operating Model
    EP 0026: British Airways Failing Operating Model Out of frustration and disappointment, I share and discuss the failing current British Airways (BA) Cabin Crew and #Heathrow Terminal 5 Automated Security Gate Check Operating Model based on my recent journey experience and observations from a passenger perspective. #BritishAirways you need to improve the standard of your service. We pay a more than reasonable price for our flight and as passenger "customer" we expect a reasonable service and duty of care. My experience and observations are unfortunately a demonstration of EP 022 : Why do Operating Models fail? https://open.spotify.com/episode/1qiLm0UQU2gJ4EfUlscAjs?si=YiaeYbzQTH-sqYvVVyxTAA I was disappointed with British Airways. Scope of episode 1. British Airways Cabin Crew & Heathrow Terminal 5 Automated Security Gate Check Current Operating model 2. What went wrong 3. Suggestions of improvements ( quick wins for BA) #Operating Model, #Britishairwars #heathrow #T5
    19:30
  • EP 025: Part 2: Successful And Effective Leaders Value Change Management | With real examples
    EP 025: Successful And Effective Leaders Value Change Management | With real examples Scope of Episode Sharing the names of the Effective and Successful Leaders that I have worked with, have been Change Sponsor, have embraced and made change management core to the change initiative at hand. They valued the success that Change Management through out the project lifecycle enabling ease of adoption to the change initiative but keeping ongoing support and buy-in from the impacted stakeholder. I share real examples of how these leaders collaborated with me as a change practitioner to implement the change initiative successfully with minimal change resistance from the impacted stakeholders. Credit to:   ·        James Lenton ·        Michael (Mike) Heap ·        Samuel Stephens ·        Matthias Grass ·        Andreas (Andy) Burkler ·        Valentin Alvarez ·        Salvatore (Sal) Spataro The podcast is also available on ·        Spotify : ⁠ https://open.spotify.com/show/7E4B8fDer36mcE8aWNLuWI?si=657730af5c894eab ·        Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ChangeManagementSimplified⁠ ·        Apple Podcasts: Change Management Simplified ·        AmazonMusic UK https://open.spotify.com/show/7E4B8fDer36mcE8aWNLuWI?si=657730af5c894eab    #Emotional Intelligence,#Leaders,#ChangeManagement,# ChangeManagementSimplified,#ProjectSponsor,#ChangeManager,#Sponsor,#Leadership,#SuccessfulLeadership,#EffectiveLeadership,#ChangeLeader,#ProjectManager,ChangeInitiativeSponsor,#CFO’s,#ProgramManager,#ProductManager,#COO,#Teacher #Leaders,#selfawareness,#selfmanagement,#socialawareness,#relationshipmanagement,#overstressing,#negativebehaviour,#positivebehaviour,#opportunity
About Change Management Simplified Podcast

Welcome to the Change Management Simplified (CMS) podcast. This podcast aims to provide clarity about what change management is about and how it plays a critical and pivotal role in your work (those project or change management professions) and personal life. The examples used and lessons learnt will be based on my experiences and knowledge gained over 15 years of working on projects or change initiatives to help the listeners avoid the same re-occurring pitfalls and failure. It will also in some cases touch upon how life throws curve balls at us in our personal lives that force us to change
