Chambers, Changes, & Conversations: Commissioner Carol Felts, Episode 7
What happens when a rancher, small business owner, and fierce rural advocate takes a seat on the County Commission? You get Commissioner Carol Ann Felts – direct, principled, and deeply rooted in the land she represents here in Manatee County.In this episode of Chambers, Changes, and Conversations, hosts Casey Zempel and Stephanie Garrison sit down with Commissioner Felts of District 1 to talk about the real meaning of transparency, and why rural voices matter, and her own fight to preserve the character of East Manatee.From safer roads and responsible growth to the future of Florida’s Cracker Trail, Commissioner Felts shares what drives her, what she’s learned, and why listening might be the most radical thing a leader can do.💬 Tune in for her perspective representing Myakka City to Parrish, a lightning round of local favorites, and powerful reflections on service, culture, and legacy.🎧 Listen now and subscribe to hear more about how our leaders are shaping Manatee County's future.
Chambers, Changes, & Conversations: Commissioner Tal Siddique, Episode 6
Manatee County Commissioner Tal Siddique on Transit, 311, and Smarter Local Government What does the future of Manatee County look like? Commissioner Tal Siddique shares how his tech background, passion for transit, and commitment to civic engagement are driving real change across District 3. From 311 services to sidewalks and smart infrastructure, he’s helping modernize local government for a new generation.In this episode of Chambers, Changes, and Conversations, hear how Siddique applies software engineering problem solving to public service, why he believes in accessible government, and what he’s learned in his first six months. Plus: how you can help shape Manatee County’s future.
About Chambers, Changes & Conversations - the official podcast of Manatee County Government
Chambers, Changes and Conversations is the official podcast of Manatee County Government on the West Coast of Florida. Our region includes the cities of Bradenton, Palmetto, Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach, Myakka, the town of Longboat Key and the communities of Lakewood Ranch, Parrish, Tallevast and Terra Ceia. It's your go-to source for updates on what's happening with our Board of County Commissioners, ways to get involved, public services, and the people shaping our community. Each episode features real conversations with county leaders, staff, and community members as we break down the decisions and initiatives impacting residents every day. Whether you’re a long-time local or new to the area, tune in to stay informed, engaged, and connected to your local government brought to you by Casey Zempel and Stephanie Garrison.