Chambers, Changes & Conversations - the official podcast of Manatee County Government

Chambers, Changes, & Conversations: Commissioner Carol Felts, Episode 7

What happens when a rancher, small business owner, and fierce rural advocate takes a seat on the County Commission? You get Commissioner Carol Ann Felts – direct, principled, and deeply rooted in the land she represents here in Manatee County.In this episode of Chambers, Changes, and Conversations, hosts Casey Zempel and Stephanie Garrison sit down with Commissioner Felts of District 1 to talk about the real meaning of transparency, and why rural voices matter, and her own fight to preserve the character of East Manatee.From safer roads and responsible growth to the future of Florida’s Cracker Trail, Commissioner Felts shares what drives her, what she’s learned, and why listening might be the most radical thing a leader can do.💬 Tune in for her perspective representing Myakka City to Parrish, a lightning round of local favorites, and powerful reflections on service, culture, and legacy.🎧 Listen now and subscribe to hear more about how our leaders are shaping Manatee County's future.