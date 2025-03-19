347. How Patty Arvielo Built a Multi-Billion Dollar Empire Without a College Degree — And Why She’s Still Not Done
Feeling stuck in your career or wondering what’s next in your entrepreneurial journey? Patty Arvielo’s inspiring story is proof that reinvention, resilience, and purpose can lead to incredible success at any stage of life.
In this episode, host Suneera Madhani sits down with Patty Arvielo, Co-Founder and CEO of New American Funding, to discuss her journey from an entry-level job at 16 to building one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States. Patty opens up about navigating imposter syndrome, building a business with her husband, and embracing her purpose in her 60s as she focuses on giving back and mentoring other women.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
💼 How Patty went from working at 16 to leading a multi-billion dollar mortgage company
🤝 The secret to successfully building a business with your spouse (and staying happily married!)
🌟 How Patty overcame self-doubt and imposter syndrome to own her success
💬 Why embracing "good enough" can be a game-changer for women entrepreneurs
🔥 The powerful mindset shift that fuels Patty’s continued ambition and purpose
This episode is your reminder that no matter where you are in your journey, you have the power to write your next chapter. If you’re ready to embrace your ambitions, lean into growth, and build a life filled with purpose, this episode is for you.
What's one goal you're setting for this next chapter in your career or business?
Loved this episode? Share it with a fellow entrepreneur and leave a review to help us inspire more women to scale with confidence.
(00:01:50) Empowering Female Entrepreneurs to Break Barriers
(00:07:56) Respecting Individual Skills in Succession Planning
(00:09:27) Supporting Individual Aspirations in Family Businesses
(00:14:47) Embracing Growth Through Shared Reflections
(00:16:45) Overcoming Imposter Syndrome Through Self-Acceptance
(00:19:53) Empowering Self-Talk for Overcoming Challenges
(00:26:50) Breaking Stereotypes: Women Succeeding in Leadership
(00:29:16) Empowering Connections for Women's Success
41:14
346. Success Isn’t Enough: Why Finding Your People Changes Everything
Feeling like success should feel better than this? After exiting her billion-dollar business, Suneera Madhani faced something unexpected — emptiness. Despite achieving her biggest goals, she realized what was missing: a circle of like-minded women who truly understood her journey.
In this episode, Suneera shares how finding her "business besties" transformed her life, reignited her passion, and inspired her to create the Millionaire Founders Club — a powerful sisterhood of ambitious women dedicated to supporting each other in both business and life.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
💬 Why success can feel lonely — and how to change it
🌟 How a casual girls' weekend turned into a powerful mastermind
🤝 Why connecting with peers (not just mentors) is essential for growth
💡 How authentic relationships with like-minded women can transform your business
🔥 Why building a support network is the key to thriving as a female entrepreneur
This episode is your reminder that success doesn’t have to be lonely — and finding your people can change everything. If you’re ready to unlock your next level of growth and connection, tune in now!
Join Millionaire Founders Club!
Join Founders Club!
What's one way you've found community in your entrepreneurial journey?
Loved this episode? Share it with a fellow entrepreneur and leave a review to help us inspire more women to scale with confidence.
(00:00:01) Empowering Female Entrepreneurs for Business Success
(00:05:37) Balancing Feminine Energy in Entrepreneurship Success
(00:10:55) Striking a Balance: Business Success and Wellness
(00:16:28) High-Achieving Women Entrepreneurs Building Wealth Together
(00:21:27) Millionaire Founders Club: Women Entrepreneurs Network
(00:24:06) Exclusive Founders Club Experience with Expert-Led Sessions
29:58
345. From Garage Workouts to Fitness Empire: How Ailsa Navarro Built a Multi-Studio Powerhouse
In this episode, host Suneera Madhani chats with powerhouse entrepreneur Ailsa Navarro, the inspiring founder of HILI Studios. Starting with just one reformer in her garage during COVID, Ailsa scaled her Pilates empire to eight thriving studios across Central Florida. In this episode, Ailsa shares the mindset shifts, smart strategies, and unwavering commitment that made her rapid growth possible.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
💪 How Ailsa turned her garage workouts into an award-winning Pilates empire
🌟 The power of building a strong community and loyal clientele
🙌 Why giving your team the confidence to lead can transform your business
🔥 The mindset shift that helped Ailsa balance motherhood with building a successful business
🚀 The importance of trusting your gut and embracing risk to scale confidently
This conversation is your reminder that success is built on grit, consistency, and believing in yourself—even when others doubt you. If you’re ready to unlock your next level of growth, you won’t want to miss this inspiring episode.
What's one bold move you're making in your business this year?
Loved this episode? Share it with a fellow entrepreneur and leave a review to help us inspire more women to scale with confidence.
(00:01:19) Ailsa Navarro's Inspiring Pilates Studio Expansion
(00:03:39) From Home Garage to Multiple Locations
(00:09:30) Pilates Empowerment: From Injury to Strength
(00:15:55) Empowering Mothers Through Pilates Practice
(00:24:33) Transforming Lives Through Women Entrepreneurship
(00:27:34) Collaborative Partnerships for Community Impact in Business
(00:34:32) Power of Supportive Networks in Success
(00:36:42) Platform Transition: Importance of Sticking with Success
(00:40:51) Embracing Growth Through Perseverance and Determination
45:58
344. 6 Things Holding You Back from Success—And What to Let Go of Now
Feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or like you're spinning your wheels? The secret to growth isn’t just about adding more to your plate—it’s about letting go of what’s holding you back.
In this solo episode, host Suneera Madhani shares 6 things you must quit to create space for success, wealth, and true fulfillment. Whether you're a CEO, entrepreneur, or ambitious woman ready to level up, this episode will challenge you to break free from bad habits, reframe your mindset, and step fully into your power.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
🚫 The #1 habit that’s keeping you stuck (and how to break it)
📌 Why saying “yes” too often is hurting your growth—and how to set boundaries
💡 How to ask for help without guilt (this one is a game-changer!)
⏳ The biggest time-waster in your business (and how to fix it today)
🔥 Why playing small with your goals is sabotaging your success
⚡ How to ditch fear and take bold action—even when it’s scary
This episode is your permission slip to stop settling and start thriving. If you’re ready to clear the clutter, focus on what truly matters, and build the business and life of your dreams, tune in now!
💬 Your Turn:
What's one thing you're quitting in 2025?
📢 Loved this episode?
Share it with a business bestie and leave a review to help more women scale with confidence.
(00:08:34) Fearless Growth: Celebrating Path to Success
(00:16:20) Delegate for Strategic Growth and Success
(00:22:44) Strategic Task Prioritization for Goal Achievement
(00:27:06) Significance of Select Validation Sources
(00:32:29) Empowering Ambitious Goal-Setting without External Validation
41:34
343. Stop Babysitting Your Employees! The Secret to a High-Performing Team
Struggling to get your team to take ownership? Feeling stuck in the weeds instead of leading like a CEO?
In this episode, host Suneera Madhani sits down with Lia Garvin, aka The Team Whisperer, to reveal how to manage like a CEO, delegate with confidence, and build a high-performing team that drives results. With experience leading teams at Google, Microsoft, and Apple, Lia shares the exact strategies that help business owners get out of the day-to-day and turn their employees into profit-generating machines.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
✅ The #1 leadership mistake keeping you stuck in the weeds (and how to fix it)
📌 How to delegate without micromanaging so your team takes ownership
⚡ The simple mindset shift that makes team accountability effortless
🚀 Why operational cadences (aka meetings) are the secret weapon of high-performing teams
💡 How to lead without burnout—so you can scale without doing everything yourself
🔥 FREEBIE ALERT! 🔥
Lia is giving away her Action Tracker—a simple tool to help you track, delegate, and keep your team accountable.Grab it here: freebie.liagarvin.com/actiontracker
(00:08:52) Strategic Task Prioritization for Optimal Efficiency
(00:12:46) Empowering Teams through Delegation Processes
(00:19:40) Enhancing Team Performance Through Unstoppable Framework
(00:24:17) Punctuality in One-on-One Meetings for Engagement
(00:27:48) Structured Meeting Framework for Accountability and Progress
(00:30:05) Operational Excellence for Scaling Business Growth
(00:39:51) Aligning Employee Roles with Company Goals
(00:41:29) Empowering Women Leaders Through Empathy
💬 Your Turn:
What's your biggest leadership challenge?
📢 Loved this episode?
Share it with a business bestie and leave a review to help more women scale with confidence.
