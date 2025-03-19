347. How Patty Arvielo Built a Multi-Billion Dollar Empire Without a College Degree — And Why She’s Still Not Done

Feeling stuck in your career or wondering what's next in your entrepreneurial journey? Patty Arvielo's inspiring story is proof that reinvention, resilience, and purpose can lead to incredible success at any stage of life. In this episode, host Suneera Madhani sits down with Patty Arvielo, Co-Founder and CEO of New American Funding, to discuss her journey from an entry-level job at 16 to building one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States. Patty opens up about navigating imposter syndrome, building a business with her husband, and embracing her purpose in her 60s as she focuses on giving back and mentoring other women. In this episode, you'll learn: 💼 How Patty went from working at 16 to leading a multi-billion dollar mortgage company 🤝 The secret to successfully building a business with your spouse (and staying happily married!) 🌟 How Patty overcame self-doubt and imposter syndrome to own her success 💬 Why embracing "good enough" can be a game-changer for women entrepreneurs 🔥 The powerful mindset shift that fuels Patty's continued ambition and purpose This episode is your reminder that no matter where you are in your journey, you have the power to write your next chapter. If you're ready to embrace your ambitions, lean into growth, and build a life filled with purpose, this episode is for you. 💬 Your Turn: What's one goal you're setting for this next chapter in your career or business? Tag @ceoschool on Instagram and let us know! Follow Patty on Instagram: @pattyarvielo. 📢 Loved this episode? Share it with a fellow entrepreneur and leave a review to help us inspire more women to scale with confidence. (00:01:50) Empowering Female Entrepreneurs to Break Barriers (00:07:56) Respecting Individual Skills in Succession Planning (00:09:27) Supporting Individual Aspirations in Family Businesses (00:14:47) Embracing Growth Through Shared Reflections (00:16:45) Overcoming Imposter Syndrome Through Self-Acceptance (00:19:53) Empowering Self-Talk for Overcoming Challenges (00:26:50) Breaking Stereotypes: Women Succeeding in Leadership (00:29:16) Empowering Connections for Women's Success