What would it take to change a law?

Caleb Barlow of Cylete sits down to talk with Dave and Ben about what cyber laws should change, and what it would potentially take to change some of these laws. Ben's story is regarding a massive fine being levied against Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among other products and services, for violation of European Union privacy laws. Dave's got the story of New York taking a stand on AI when it comes to hiring. While this show covers legal topics, and Ben is a lawyer, the views expressed do not constitute legal advice. For official legal advice on any of the topics we cover, please contact your attorney. Links to stories: Meta Fined $1.3 Billion for Violating E.U. Data Privacy Rules A Hiring Law Blazes a Path for A.I. Regulation Got a question you'd like us to answer on our show? You can send your audio file to [email protected] Hope to hear from you.