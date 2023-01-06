Join us for thought provoking conversations on surveillance, digital privacy, and cybersecurity law and policy in the information age. Each week, hosts Dave Bit...
The power of global networks.
Eric Wenger, Cisco's Senior Director, Technology Policy, Global Government Affairs, joins Dave to discuss the issue of global network resilience. Ben's story follows a Twitter thread that is looking at a new case involving cell phone searches at the border. Dave's got the story of the EU passing a draft law, intended to restrict and add transparency requirements to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the twenty-seven-member bloc.
While this show covers legal topics, and Ben is a lawyer, the views expressed do not constitute legal advice. For official legal advice on any of the topics we cover, please contact your attorney.
Links to stories:
Cell phone searchers
The world’s regulatory superpower is taking on a regulatory nightmare: artificial intelligence
6/22/2023
52:35
IT companies sweep in to aid Ukraine.
Dr. Bilyana Lilly sits down with Dave to discuss her co-authored paper for CyCon: "Business @ War: The IT Companies Helping to Defend Ukraine." This week, Ben's story follows the U.S. government declassifying a report on buying troves of data about United States citizens. Dave's story is on how and why deepfakes are entering into U.S. politics.
Links to stories:
DeSantis ushers in our fake-images-in-politics nightmare
The US Is Openly Stockpiling Dirt on All Its Citizens
15th International Conference on Cyber Conflict
6/15/2023
51:14
GDPR turns 5.
This week, our guest is Larry Whiteside Jr., CISO from RegScale, who sits down with Dave to discuss GDPR on the occasion of its 5th anniversary. Ben talks about an appeals court decision in a "zombie case" that could have major ramifications for cybersecurity firms. Dave's got the story of a Texas judge who is none-too-happy with ChatGPT in his courtroom, unless checked out by a human.
Links to stories:
This ‘zombie case’ could have big ramifications for cybersecurity firms
Federal judge: No AI in my courtroom unless a human verifies its accuracy
6/8/2023
52:12
What would it take to change a law?
Caleb Barlow of Cylete sits down to talk with Dave and Ben about what cyber laws should change, and what it would potentially take to change some of these laws. Ben's story is regarding a massive fine being levied against Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among other products and services, for violation of European Union privacy laws. Dave's got the story of New York taking a stand on AI when it comes to hiring.
Links to stories:
Meta Fined $1.3 Billion for Violating E.U. Data Privacy Rules
A Hiring Law Blazes a Path for A.I. Regulation
6/1/2023
59:49
It's a generations thing.
This week, our guest is Mathieu Gorge from Vigitrust joins to discuss generational attitudes toward privacy and how they will influence business in the future. Ben's got the story of the FBI misusing Section 702 authority to surveil Americans. Dave's got a recap of congressional testimony about AI security.
Links to stories:
FBI misused surveillance tool on Jan. 6 suspects, BLM arrestees and others
OpenAI CEO tells Senate that he fears AI’s potential to manipulate views
