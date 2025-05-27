Powered by RND
CarahCast: Podcasts on Technology in the Public Sector
CarahCast: Podcasts on Technology in the Public Sector
CarahCast: Podcasts on Technology in the Public Sector

Carahsoft
CarahCast: Podcasts on Technology in the Public Sector
  • A New Era in Public Sector Data Intelligence
    In this podcast with Sujit Mohanty, General Manager of Field Engineering at Databricks, learn how the recent achievement of FedRAMP high for Databricks on AWS creates impactful opportunities for modernization within the Federal Government
    15:57
  • A New Era of Efficiency: Leveraging AI, Data, and Modernization to Improve Public Services
    Access the podcast to hear Greg Reeder, Senior Director of Public Sector Marketing at Datadog, and Martha Dorris, Founder of DCI Consulting, discuss how agencies increase agility and efficiency with innovative customer experience strategies, digital transformation and proactive application monitoring tools. Listen to practical use cases from the State Department, IRS and CBP showcasing how human-centric design increases engagement and public trust. Dive deeper into related resources like Datadog’s CX eBook, explore solutions tailored for public agencies at datadog.com/gov, and follow The CX Tipping Point® Podcast for ongoing insights into how private-sector CX practices are transforming government service delivery.
    21:14
  • How the City of Linden Maximizes Efficiency with Google Workspace
    Listen to the smart governance podcast to hear industry experts discuss how the City of Linden leverages Google Workspace to digitally transform essential State and Local Government workflows. Explore how Google Workspace’s cloud-based productivity suite empowers agencies to improve organizational efficiency and protect sensitive data with advanced threat detection.
    22:00
  • Why VMware Cloud Foundation
    Discover how Public Sector organizations leverage VMware by Broadcom to unify & secure cloud infrastructure at scale. Listen to the VMware renewals podcast now.
    14:39
  • Atlassian Supercharges Government Collaboration with Loom Video Messaging
    Listen to the Atlassian’s Loom podcast to hear Arjuna Rivera, Senior Solutions Engineer at Atlassian discuss the advantages of streamlining communication with functional and customizable video messages. Explore how Loom can enable you to record key information via camera, microphone and desktop screen, then quickly edit and share it across your organization.
    14:13

About CarahCast: Podcasts on Technology in the Public Sector

CarahCast is Carahsoft’s new podcast channel dedicated to bringing our listeners the latest in Government IT case studies, technology trends, recent legislation news, and Government IT best practices.
