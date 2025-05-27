CarahCast: Podcasts on Technology in the Public Sector

A New Era of Efficiency: Leveraging AI, Data, and Modernization to Improve Public Services

Access the podcast to hear Greg Reeder, Senior Director of Public Sector Marketing at Datadog, and Martha Dorris, Founder of DCI Consulting, discuss how agencies increase agility and efficiency with innovative customer experience strategies, digital transformation and proactive application monitoring tools. Listen to practical use cases from the State Department, IRS and CBP showcasing how human-centric design increases engagement and public trust. Dive deeper into related resources like Datadog’s CX eBook, explore solutions tailored for public agencies at datadog.com/gov, and follow The CX Tipping Point® Podcast for ongoing insights into how private-sector CX practices are transforming government service delivery.