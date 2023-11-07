Can't Get Right with Kurt Metzger

Powered by RND
GaS Digital Network
Every week, Kurt Metzger tries to find redemption in the awful things he's said the week before. Can Kurt ever get right? Chances are he won't, but you won't wa...
  Ep #133 - Race Wars: UFO Special! | SHERROD SMALL & BUDDY BOLTON
    It's a Race Wars Podcast reunion as Kurt Metzger & Sherrod Small reunite at GaS Digital Studios for ONE PURPOSE: to talk extraterrestrials! Buddy Bolton joins the boys to talk alien abductions, U.F.O. spacecrafts, the superior tall white aliens and so much more! Original Air Date: 01.21.22
    1:24:31
  Ep #132 - AARON DAY & STEVE POIKONEN
    Kurt Metzger is joined by Steve Poikonen & Aaron day and we watch a video about growing babies in a factory, Aaron explains why legal paperwork is written in Latin, Steve may be an "Info-terrorist" and so much more! Original Air Date: 12.17.22
    1:37:55
  Ep #131 - Are You Hot? with CRAIG "PASTA" JARDULA & STEVE POIKONEN
    Kurt Metzger is joined by Craig "Pasta" Jardula & Steve Poikonen to watch the oft-forgotten 2003 Lorenzo Lamas ABC reality show "Are You Hot?", and then use all they've learned to then themselves judge former FTX crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried by his face, body and overall sex appeal. Original Air Date: 11.26.22
    1:34:46
  Ep #130 - ANTHONY CUMIA & DICK MASTERSON | Brendan Fraser Masterclass
    Kurt Metzger is joined by Anthony Cumia & Dick Masterson to talk about Brendan Fraser method acting as a fat guy in "The Whale", Dr Phil teaches us a real and not ridiculous lesson, the courage an actor must have and so much more! Original Air Date: 10.08.22
    1:39:30
  Episode #129 - Things You Can't Say On Fallon (Sam Morril & Kevin Mac)
    On this weeks Can't Get Right, Comedian Kurt Metzger is joined by Sam Morill & Kevin Mac to talk about the Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian breakup, Anne Heche crashing her car after a podcast, Disney's Buzz Lightyear being banned in China and so much more on this ALL NEW episode of Can't Get Right Podcast. Original Air Date: 08.13.22
    1:18:38

About Can't Get Right with Kurt Metzger

Every week, Kurt Metzger tries to find redemption in the awful things he's said the week before. Can Kurt ever get right? Chances are he won't, but you won't want to miss a single episode.
