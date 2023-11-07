Can't Get Right with Kurt Metzger

Episode #129 - Things You Can't Say On Fallon (Sam Morril & Kevin Mac)

On this weeks Can't Get Right, Comedian Kurt Metzger is joined by Sam Morill & Kevin Mac to talk about the Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian breakup, Anne Heche crashing her car after a podcast, Disney's Buzz Lightyear being banned in China and so much more on this ALL NEW episode of Can't Get Right Podcast.Original Air Date: 08.13.22SUPPORT OUR SPONSORShttp://yokratom.com for a $60 Kilo of Kratom!https://RockAuto.com and tell them you heard about them on the "Can't Get Right" Podcasthttps://YoDelta.com and use promo code GAS for 25% OFFWatch & Subscribe on YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UClEVLwqZI1STFKP7-Ea5WuA?sub_confirmation=1Can't Get Right is LIVE every SATURDAY at 10PM ET ONLY on GaS Digital NetworkOr catch the YouTube Premiere the following TUESDAY at 11PMhttps://GaSDigitalNetwork.com/LIVESign up to GaS Digital Network with promo code KURT for a 7 Day FREE TRIAL to get access to the HD livestreams, the live chat, and all episodes On Demand in HD.https://GaSDigitalNetwork.com/high-octane-all-accessFOLLOW THE WHOLE SHOW!Kurt MetzgerInstagram: https://instagram.com/kurtmetzgercomedyTwitter: http://twitter.com/kurtmetzger​​​Sam Morril https://instagram.com/sammorrilhttps://twitter.com/sammorrilKavin Machttps://instagram.com/kevinmachttps://twitter.com/thekmacofficialGaS Digital NetworkInstagram: https://instagram.com/gasdigitalTwitter: https://twitter.com/gasdigital#Comedy #Podcast #SamMorril #KevinMac #KurtMetzgerSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.