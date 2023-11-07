Can't Get Right with Kurt Metzger

Ep #133 - Race Wars: UFO Special! | SHERROD SMALL & BUDDY BOLTON
It's a Race Wars Podcast reunion as Kurt Metzger & Sherrod Small reunite at GaS Digital Studios for ONE PURPOSE: to talk extraterrestrials! Buddy Bolton joins the boys to talk alien abductions, U.F.O. spacecrafts, the superior tall white aliens and so much more!Original Air Date: 01.21.22
1:24:31
Ep #132 - AARON DAY & STEVE POIKONEN
Kurt Metzger is joined by Steve Poikonen & Aaron day and we watch a video about growing babies in a factory, Aaron explains why legal paperwork is written in Latin, Steve may be an "Info-terrorist" and so much more!Original Air Date: 12.17.22
1:37:55
Ep #131 - Are You Hot? with CRAIG "PASTA" JARDULA & STEVE POIKONEN
Kurt Metzger is joined by Craig "Pasta" Jardula & Steve Poikonen to watch the oft-forgotten 2003 Lorenzo Lamas ABC reality show "Are You Hot?", and then use all they've learned to then themselves judge former FTX crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried by his face, body and overall sex appeal.Original Air Date: 11.26.22
1:34:46
Ep #130 - ANTHONY CUMIA & DICK MASTERSON | Brendan Fraser Masterclass
Kurt Metzger is joined by Anthony Cumia & Dick Masterson to talk about Brendan Fraser method acting as a fat guy in "The Whale", Dr Phil teaches us a real and not ridiculous lesson, the courage an actor must have and so much more!Original Air Date: 10.08.22
1:39:30
Episode #129 - Things You Can't Say On Fallon (Sam Morril & Kevin Mac)
On this weeks Can't Get Right, Comedian Kurt Metzger is joined by Sam Morill & Kevin Mac to talk about the Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian breakup, Anne Heche crashing her car after a podcast, Disney's Buzz Lightyear being banned in China and so much more on this ALL NEW episode of Can't Get Right Podcast.Original Air Date: 08.13.22