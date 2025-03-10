Episode 150 - The Best & Worst Valentines Gifts Of All Time

Send us a textHappy Valentines Day from us to you! Tune in as we close out the season sharing the best and worst V day gifts of all time. As mentioned before, we'll be on a season break until April 1st. Check out all our socials (Youtube, IG, Tiktok) where we'll still be active and posting clips for you to enjoy!Support the show