Episode 150 - The Best & Worst Valentines Gifts Of All Time
Send us a textHappy Valentines Day from us to you! Tune in as we close out the season sharing the best and worst V day gifts of all time. As mentioned before, we'll be on a season break until April 1st. Check out all our socials (Youtube, IG, Tiktok) where we'll still be active and posting clips for you to enjoy!Support the show
--------
17:47
Episode 149 - We Tried A Period Simulator & Challenged OBGYN Doctors
Send us a textWe tested out a period simulator and things get crazy. Watch on Youtube for the full video version and all the reactions! Caz & Chris go head to head and even challenge the OBGYN doctors.Dr. Jila from Femcare OBGYN Miami perfectly explains to us what a period is and everything we're going to be feeling.Support the show
--------
18:38
Episode 148 - We're Going On A Break :(
Send us a textSupport the show
--------
3:56
Episode 147 - All The Things Women Never Understood About Men
Send us a textWe're sharing the male perspective on all the things women question about men but never understood. We give details on why some men think the way they do and explain "Guy Code."Support the show
--------
36:01
Episode 146 - All The Things Men Never Understood About Women
Send us a textWomen share their list of common things men struggle to understand. We reveal their answers and give the male perspective on why men think the way they do. We also try to decode women and explain popular “girl codes” for men to understand.Support the show