Kevin James Thornton
Comedian and author Kevin James Thornton responds to listener messages. To leave Kevin a message, go to kevinjamesthornton.com
  • Episode Two
    The premiere episode of the new Call Kevin. Each week listers record a message at kevinjamesthornton.com and Kevin responds. Topics include relationships, love and 90s nostalgia.
    51:06
  • Episode 1
    The premiere episode of the new Call Kevin. Each week listers record a message at kevinjamesthornton.com and Kevin responds. Topics include relationships, love and 90s nostalgia.
    51:41
  • Coming Soon
    The first episode of the new Call Kevin Podcast will be out soon! You can leave a message for Kevin at kevinjamesthornton.com
    1:16

