S1E23 - Episode 23 - Cal Fire Chiefs C&T Ambulance Business Academy

Episode Notes In this Episode Retired Fire Chief Ray Gayk interviews Glenn Leland about the first training opportunity presented by Cal Fire Chiefs Consulting and Training, The Ambulance Business Academy (ABA). The ABA is a two week in person academy teaching the California Fire Service the Ambulance Business from a private and public perspective. Glenn Leland has over 40 years in the ambulance business experience at the highest levels of leaderships and has teamed up with Cal Fire Chiefs C&T to offer the most in depth look into how the ambulance business works, Information about the Ambulance Business Academy can be found on the Cal Fire Chiefs C&T website cafirechiefsconsulting.com