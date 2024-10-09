Episode 25 - Quantifying the Negative
In this episode in an interview with Chief Eric Saylors (El-Cerrito Fire), Chief Saylors discusses his Naval Post Graduate School Thesis, Quantifying the Negative. In this episode Chief Saylors shares how his thesis led to the creation of a method to quantify the value a fire agency brings to a community and how this aids I the fire service telling its story to the community and elected officials.
--------
1:07:50
S1E26 - The Fire Prevention Section and The Cal Chiefs Reorg.
Episode Notes
President Heine and Past President Tubbs discuss why the Fire Prevention Section decided to leave Cal Chiefs after the Cal Chiefs Reorg and where is Cal Chiefs is going next as it relates to a new Fire Marshall's Section.
--------
52:45
S1E24 - Episode 24 - Riverside vs Symons Ambulance
Episode 24 - Riverside vs Symons Ambulance
On this episode, your host Chris Tubbs interviews Fire Chief & CalChiefs President Mark Heine, and CalChiefs Attorney Andrew Schouten, ESQ of Wright L’Estrange & Ergastolo (WLE). We will be discussing the recent publication of the Riverside vs Symons case; the history of the litigation and various court decisions, and ultimately the publication of the Appellate Court’s Ruling and what that means.
--------
1:19:53
S1E23 - Episode 23 - Cal Fire Chiefs C&T Ambulance Business Academy
Episode Notes
In this Episode Retired Fire Chief Ray Gayk interviews Glenn Leland about the first training opportunity presented by Cal Fire Chiefs Consulting and Training, The Ambulance Business Academy (ABA). The ABA is a two week in person academy teaching the California Fire Service the Ambulance Business from a private and public perspective. Glenn Leland has over 40 years in the ambulance business experience at the highest levels of leaderships and has teamed up with Cal Fire Chiefs C&T to offer the most in depth look into how the ambulance business works, Information about the Ambulance Business Academy can be found on the Cal Fire Chiefs C&T website cafirechiefsconsulting.com
--------
54:04
S1E22 - Episode 22 - Operationalizing Your Strategic Plan
Episode Notes
In this episode we talk about the importance of Operationalizing your Strategic Plan with our friends at Envisio and how it can really change your agencies effectiveness.
This podcast series is part of a CalChiefs initiative to dive deeper into initiatives and issues of importance to CalChiefs and its members, and to provide another medium in which we connect and work together towards fulfilling our Vision of being the Voice of the California Fire Service.