What to Know About the Energy Transition – And the Balance of Security and Sustainability

The energy industry is undergoing a huge transformation. Sustainability goals and the demand for a cleaner energy system are driving new investment across the entire sector. But recently, global challenges such as the pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine have shown that the need for secure energy resources also demands immediate attention. In this episode, we’ll explore how the global economy’s energy future depends on a balanced approach to both security and sustainability. We’ll speak to Ory Zik, C.E.O of Qnergy; Muqsit Ashraf, Chief Executive of Accenture Strategy; and Luis Cabra, Managing Director of Energy Transition Technology, Institutional Affairs and Deputy C.E.O. at Repsol.