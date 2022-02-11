Businesses today face challenges at a scale most leaders have never experienced — and never anticipated. Built for Change, hosted by broadcast journalist Elise ... More
What to Know About the Energy Transition – And the Balance of Security and Sustainability
The energy industry is undergoing a huge transformation. Sustainability goals and the demand for a cleaner energy system are driving new investment across the entire sector. But recently, global challenges such as the pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine have shown that the need for secure energy resources also demands immediate attention. In this episode, we’ll explore how the global economy’s energy future depends on a balanced approach to both security and sustainability. We’ll speak to Ory Zik, C.E.O of Qnergy; Muqsit Ashraf, Chief Executive of Accenture Strategy; and Luis Cabra, Managing Director of Energy Transition Technology, Institutional Affairs and Deputy C.E.O. at Repsol.
4/5/2023
25:04
Looking Ahead to the Future of Travel
Over the past several years, disruption has been the norm in the travel industry. But in 2022, customer demand for vacations, air travel and other forms of hospitality climbed back toward pre pandemic levels. In this episode, we’ll explore how the demands of the modern traveler are shifting – and how companies can reward their customers with new experiences, better service and seamless operations. We’ll speak to Claire Bennett, Global Chief Customer Officer at IHG Hotels and Resorts; Emily Weiss, Global Travel Industry Lead at Accenture; and Steven Zaat, Chief Financial Officer at Air France-KLM.
12/14/2022
25:52
From Gaming to Growing the ‘World’s Game’
Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and a multibillion-dollar commercial industry. But as recently as the 2000s, most professional soccer teams did not prioritize — or even consider — data and analytics when making critical business and personnel decisions. That’s not the case anymore. The demand for accurate data, predictive analytics and A.I. in the world of soccer has exploded on both the business and sporting sides. And that growth is thanks, in part, to a popular video game. In this episode, we’ll speak to Miles Jacobson, Studio Director at Sports Interactive; Andy Hickl, Global Lead for Advanced A.I. at Accenture; and Dee Kundra, Managing Director (Americas) at F.C. Bayern Munich.
11/16/2022
32:11
Why Businesses Need to Be Life-Centric
Between inflation, upheaval from the pandemic, climate change and other forces out of our control, it can sometimes feel as if we’re navigating a world that’s turned upside down. So, it’s no surprise that our purchasing decisions don’t always look orderly and consistent. Accenture research has shown that while most customers want to shop in a way that matches their values — like sustainability and social responsibility — they are also dealing with practical realities, which can lead to contradictory decisions. In this episode, we’ll discuss how a shift from a customer-centric approach to a life-centric approach can offer a path forward for businesses. Our guests this week are Anthony Marino, President at thredUP, and Baiju Shah, Chief Strategist at Accenture Song.
11/2/2022
26:04
The Art of A.I. Maturity and Why It Matters
According to Accenture research, only 12 percent of companies are applying Artificial Intelligence-related capabilities in the right combination to achieve high performance. Organizations that have achieved success – and reached A.I. maturity – have mastered a set of data and A.I.-related skills, applying them across strategy, processes and people. In this episode, we’ll speak with Katica Roy, C.E.O. and Founder of Pipeline; Sanjeev Vohra, Global Lead of Applied Intelligence Business at Accenture; and William Ruh, C.E.O. at Lendlease Digital.
