Ep 357: It's Okay To Love Love And Money
The ladies start this episode by discussing relationships and loneliness and Tiffany explains that she misses the sureness of love. This leads to an interesting conversation about dating and Tiffany talks about the trauma that it's bringing up for her. This was a deep conversation about relationships and how both ladies feel about sharing their relationships on social media.
For this week's Brown Boost Brown Break, Mandi boosts for a chance to meet up with her Mandi Moneymakers! Tiffany boosts/break for submitting her final draft of her "Get Good With Money" workbook.
5/3/2023
42:50
BA QA: How To Avoid Fraud
Our financial besties are back with another BA Q&A. First, listener Ashley wants to know how to protect her identity from being stolen. Tiffany explains to use what "life lock" is and how to freeze your credit. Both ladies school us on how to avoid crazy scams. Then, listener Jalissa wants to know how to do a balance transfer to help with her debt, our financial big sisters give her excellent advice on the best way to go.
4/28/2023
25:29
Ep 356: Social Media Is Making People Broker
The ladies are back for a catch up. Tiffany starts by talking about her new makeup journey and Mandi clowns her old school makeup skills. Then, they discuss the Don Lemon firing and Mandi reminds the BA fam that no job is stable and any of us could be on the chopping block at anytime.The ladies also breakdown the mind tricks that social media plays on us and why it's important to log off sometimes.Then, Tiffany gives us an update on her new condo and all the renovations she's doing. For this week's boost or break, Tiffany boosts for Ramit's new Netflix show "How To Get Rich" and Mandi boosts for her potential new book deal. Plus, Are Mandi and Tiffany cousins? Listen in for more!
4/26/2023
44:05
BA QA Is An Indicator Of The Economy
First, a listener wants to know if she should sell her house or not because they live in a bad school district but the interest on her house is super low. Mandi is thinking about selling her house as well so this is a very timely question! Mandi and Tiffany gave her great advice on how to decide what's best for her.
Then, a frustrated listener is drowning in debt after some investing mistakes and desperately needs some advice. Tiffany's advice is for her to use her skill set to make more money and to forgive herself for her mistakes!
4/21/2023
30:42
Ep 355: Smart, Funny, and Black ft. Amanda Seales
In this episode, the ladies are joined by the brilliant Amanda Seales. They start by discussing janky politicians and Amanda explains how rest helps her deal with the stress. Amanda describes how her mom encouraged her to be bold as a child and how black tv stars gave her inspiration and hope. The ladies bond over the crazy entertainment industry and explain how managers want too much these days. Tiffany also brings up a time when she saw Amanda in Kenya and how Amanda affirmed her. Of course, the ladies talk "Insecure", and Amanda explains how her experience behind the scenes at Insecure might not have been the best.
