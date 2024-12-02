The Power of Gratitude: Richard Paul Evans and the Heroes of the Holiday Season

This Thanksgiving-themed episode of Breaking Battlegrounds celebrates the spirit of gratitude by spotlighting remarkable individuals and organizations making a difference. We’re joined by Julie Sullivan of Pay Away the Layaway, helping families in need during the holidays; Danielle Gletow of One Simple Wish, granting life-changing wishes to children in foster care; and Douglas McDermott of The Gift of Gratitude Foundation, honoring those who serve with courage and faith. We also welcome back bestselling author Richard Paul Evans, whose inspiring works, including The Christmas Box and the Michael Vey series, have touched millions of lives. He shares insights into his two newest releases, Christmas in Bethel and Michael Vey: The Colony, delivering messages of hope, love, and adventure. Tune in for inspiring conversations that remind us of the power of giving back and appreciating those around us.www.breakingbattlegrounds.voteTwitter: www.twitter.com/Breaking_BattleFacebook: www.facebook.com/breakingbattlegroundsInstagram: www.instagram.com/breakingbattlegroundsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/breakingbattlegroundsShow sponsors:Invest YrefyYrefy offers a secure, collateralized portfolio with a strong, fixed rate of return - up to a 10.25%. There is no attack on your principal if you ever need your money back. You can let your investment compound daily, or take your income whenever you choose. Make sure you tell them Sam and Chuck sent you!Learn more at investyrefy.com4Freedom MobileExperience true freedom with 4Freedom Mobile, the exclusive provider offering nationwide coverage on all three major US networks (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile) with just one SIM card. Our service not only connects you but also shields you from data collection by network operators, social media platforms, government agencies, and more.Use code ‘Battleground’ to get your first month for $9 and save $10 a month every month after.Learn more at: 4FreedomMobile.comDot VoteWith a .VOTE website, you ensure your political campaign stands out among the competition while simplifying how you reach voters.Learn more at: dotvote.voteAbout our guests:Julie Sullivan is the executive director of Pay Away. For over a decade, Pay Away has been paying off holiday and back-to-school layaway balances, bringing relief to unsuspecting families. Learn more here: https://payaway.org/-Danielle Gletow is the Founder and Executive Director of One Simple Wish. One Simple Wish grants wishes to kids who have faced abuse, neglect, and trauma, allowing them to experience the magic of childhood. Through their innovative platform, they’ve empowered thousands of donors to make meaningful connections and create brighter futures for foster children nationwide. Learn more here: https://www.onesimplewish.org/-Richard Paul Evans is the #1 bestselling author of The Christmas Box. He has since written 41 consecutive New York Times bestsellers and is one of the few authors in history to have hit both the fiction and non-fiction bestseller lists. There are more than thirty-five million copies of his books in print worldwide, translated into more than 22 languages. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the American Mothers Book Award, the Romantic Times Best Women’s Novel of the Year Award, the German Audience Gold Award for Romance, five Religion Communicators Council Wilbur Awards, The Washington Times Humanitarian of the Century Award, and the Volunteers of America National Empathy Award. Evans lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, with his wife, Keri, and their five children and two grandchildren.Find his books here: https://richardpaulevans.com/-Douglas McDermott is the founder of The Gift of Gratitude Foundation. The Gift of Gratitude Foundation recognizes veterans, peace officers, first responders and medical personnel who serve with honor and selflessness with works of art inspired by stories of faith, prayer, virtue and courage. Learn more here: https://www.giftofgratitudefoundation.com/ Get full access to Breaking Battlegrounds at breakingbattlegrounds.substack.com/subscribe