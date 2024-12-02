Richard Paul Evans on the Magic of the Holiday Season, Courage, and Storytelling
In this episode of Breaking Battlegrounds, hosts Chuck Warren and Sam Stone are joined by New York Times bestselling author Richard Paul Evans to explore the magic of his latest novel, Christmas in Bethel, and his beloved Michael Vey series. Christmas in Bethel is a heartwarming tale that highlights the power of hope and human connection during the holiday season. Evans shares the real-life moments that inspired his writing, offering heartfelt anecdotes and timeless lessons that extend far beyond the page. He also takes us behind the scenes of his Michael Vey series, uncovering the stories of resilience and courage that have captured readers’ hearts worldwide. With insights into his creative process and his passion for the art of storytelling, this episode is a celebration of dreaming big and making a difference. Tune in for an inspiring conversation that will leave you ready to embrace the magic of the season.www.breakingbattlegrounds.voteTwitter: www.twitter.com/Breaking_BattleFacebook: www.facebook.com/breakingbattlegroundsInstagram: www.instagram.com/breakingbattlegroundsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/breakingbattlegroundsShow sponsors:Invest YrefyYrefy offers a secure, collateralized portfolio with a strong, fixed rate of return - up to a 10.25%. There is no attack on your principal if you ever need your money back. You can let your investment compound daily, or take your income whenever you choose. Make sure you tell them Sam and Chuck sent you!Learn more at investyrefy.com4Freedom MobileExperience true freedom with 4Freedom Mobile, the exclusive provider offering nationwide coverage on all three major US networks (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile) with just one SIM card. Our service not only connects you but also shields you from data collection by network operators, social media platforms, government agencies, and more.Use code ‘Battleground’ to get your first month for $9 and save $10 a month every month after.Learn more at: 4FreedomMobile.comDot VoteWith a .VOTE website, you ensure your political campaign stands out among the competition while simplifying how you reach voters.Learn more at: dotvote.voteAbout our guests:Richard Paul Evans is the #1 bestselling author of The Christmas Box. He has since written 41 consecutive New York Times bestsellers and is one of the few authors in history to have hit both the fiction and non-fiction bestseller lists. There are more than thirty-five million copies of his books in print worldwide, translated into more than 22 languages. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the American Mothers Book Award, the Romantic Times Best Women’s Novel of the Year Award, the German Audience Gold Award for Romance, five Religion Communicators Council Wilbur Awards, The Washington Times Humanitarian of the Century Award, and the Volunteers of America National Empathy Award. Evans lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, with his wife, Keri, and their five children and two grandchildren.Find his books here: https://richardpaulevans.com/ Get full access to Breaking Battlegrounds at breakingbattlegrounds.substack.com/subscribe
--------
22:04
The Power of Gratitude: Richard Paul Evans and the Heroes of the Holiday Season
This Thanksgiving-themed episode of Breaking Battlegrounds celebrates the spirit of gratitude by spotlighting remarkable individuals and organizations making a difference. We’re joined by Julie Sullivan of Pay Away the Layaway, helping families in need during the holidays; Danielle Gletow of One Simple Wish, granting life-changing wishes to children in foster care; and Douglas McDermott of The Gift of Gratitude Foundation, honoring those who serve with courage and faith. We also welcome back bestselling author Richard Paul Evans, whose inspiring works, including The Christmas Box and the Michael Vey series, have touched millions of lives. He shares insights into his two newest releases, Christmas in Bethel and Michael Vey: The Colony, delivering messages of hope, love, and adventure. Tune in for inspiring conversations that remind us of the power of giving back and appreciating those around us.www.breakingbattlegrounds.voteTwitter: www.twitter.com/Breaking_BattleFacebook: www.facebook.com/breakingbattlegroundsInstagram: www.instagram.com/breakingbattlegroundsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/breakingbattlegroundsShow sponsors:Invest YrefyYrefy offers a secure, collateralized portfolio with a strong, fixed rate of return - up to a 10.25%. There is no attack on your principal if you ever need your money back. You can let your investment compound daily, or take your income whenever you choose. Make sure you tell them Sam and Chuck sent you!Learn more at investyrefy.com4Freedom MobileExperience true freedom with 4Freedom Mobile, the exclusive provider offering nationwide coverage on all three major US networks (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile) with just one SIM card. Our service not only connects you but also shields you from data collection by network operators, social media platforms, government agencies, and more.Use code ‘Battleground’ to get your first month for $9 and save $10 a month every month after.Learn more at: 4FreedomMobile.comDot VoteWith a .VOTE website, you ensure your political campaign stands out among the competition while simplifying how you reach voters.Learn more at: dotvote.voteAbout our guests:Julie Sullivan is the executive director of Pay Away. For over a decade, Pay Away has been paying off holiday and back-to-school layaway balances, bringing relief to unsuspecting families. Learn more here: https://payaway.org/-Danielle Gletow is the Founder and Executive Director of One Simple Wish. One Simple Wish grants wishes to kids who have faced abuse, neglect, and trauma, allowing them to experience the magic of childhood. Through their innovative platform, they’ve empowered thousands of donors to make meaningful connections and create brighter futures for foster children nationwide. Learn more here: https://www.onesimplewish.org/-Richard Paul Evans is the #1 bestselling author of The Christmas Box. He has since written 41 consecutive New York Times bestsellers and is one of the few authors in history to have hit both the fiction and non-fiction bestseller lists. There are more than thirty-five million copies of his books in print worldwide, translated into more than 22 languages. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the American Mothers Book Award, the Romantic Times Best Women’s Novel of the Year Award, the German Audience Gold Award for Romance, five Religion Communicators Council Wilbur Awards, The Washington Times Humanitarian of the Century Award, and the Volunteers of America National Empathy Award. Evans lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, with his wife, Keri, and their five children and two grandchildren.Find his books here: https://richardpaulevans.com/-Douglas McDermott is the founder of The Gift of Gratitude Foundation. The Gift of Gratitude Foundation recognizes veterans, peace officers, first responders and medical personnel who serve with honor and selflessness with works of art inspired by stories of faith, prayer, virtue and courage. Learn more here: https://www.giftofgratitudefoundation.com/ Get full access to Breaking Battlegrounds at breakingbattlegrounds.substack.com/subscribe
--------
1:13:14
Inside America’s Political Future with Kimberley Strassel, Mollie & Mark Hemingway, and Evan Barker
Today on Breaking Battlegrounds, Chuck Warren sits down with Kimberley Strassel, editorial writer and author of the Potomac Watch political column at the Wall Street Journal, as well as Mollie and Mark Hemingway in Phoenix, prior to the ASU Center for American Institutions (CAI) Dinner and Dialogue. They join us for a deep dive into the future of America and what we can expect from a second Trump administration. We discuss the first 100 days, potential quick wins, and how Trump might navigate the Ukraine/Russia war and address the growing threat from Mexican cartels. Finally, we’re joined by Evan Barker, who shares her personal journey from raising over $50 million for Democratic causes to casting her vote for Donald Trump. Evan opens up about her experience in Democratic politics and how the party’s abandonment of working-class Americans led to her decision to switch sides. Don’t miss this powerful conversation on the political shifts shaping the country.www.breakingbattlegrounds.voteTwitter: www.twitter.com/Breaking_BattleFacebook: www.facebook.com/breakingbattlegroundsInstagram: www.instagram.com/breakingbattlegroundsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/breakingbattlegroundsShow sponsors:Invest YrefyYrefy offers a secure, collateralized portfolio with a strong, fixed rate of return - up to a 10.25%. There is no attack on your principal if you ever need your money back. You can let your investment compound daily, or take your income whenever you choose. Make sure you tell them Sam and Chuck sent you!Learn more at investyrefy.com4Freedom MobileExperience true freedom with 4Freedom Mobile, the exclusive provider offering nationwide coverage on all three major US networks (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile) with just one SIM card. Our service not only connects you but also shields you from data collection by network operators, social media platforms, government agencies, and more.Use code ‘Battleground’ to get your first month for $9 and save $10 a month every month after.Learn more at: 4FreedomMobile.comDot VoteWith a .VOTE website, you ensure your political campaign stands out among the competition while simplifying how you reach voters.Learn more at: dotvote.voteAbout our guests:Kimberley Strassel is a member of the editorial board for The Wall Street Journal. She writes editorials, as well as the weekly Potomac Watch political column, from her base in Alaska.Ms. Strassel joined Dow Jones & Co. in 1994, working in the news department of The Wall Street Journal Europe in Brussels, and then in London. She moved to New York in 1999 and soon thereafter joined the Journal's editorial page, working as a features editor, and then as an editorial writer. She assumed her current position in 2005.Ms. Strassel, a 2014 Bradley Prize recipient, is a regular contributor to Sunday political shows, including CBS's "Face the Nation," Fox News Sunday, and NBC's "Meet the Press." She is the author of "The Intimidation Game: How the Left Is Silencing Free Speech," which chronicles recent attacks on conservative nonprofits, businesses and donors.An Oregon native, Ms. Strassel earned a bachelor's degree in Public Policy and International Affairs from Princeton University. She lives in Alaska with her three children.-Mollie Ziegler Hemingway is the Editor-in-Chief of The Federalist. She is Senior Journalism Fellow at Hillsdale College and a Fox News contributor. She is the co-author of Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court. She is the author of "Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections."-Mark Hemingway reports on the key institutions shaping public life, from lobbying groups to federal agencies to elections, for RealClearInvestigations. You can follow him on X @Heminator. -Evan Barker, a writer living in San Francisco, is a former Democratic campaign operative. Listen to her podcast, “Rolling in the Deep State,” and follow her on X @Evanwch. Get full access to Breaking Battlegrounds at breakingbattlegrounds.substack.com/subscribe
--------
1:23:42
Breaking Down the Political, Ethical, and Legal Landscapes Shaping Our World Today
This week on Breaking Battlegrounds, Chuck and Sam sit down with three guests to explore the critical issues shaping our day-to-day lives. Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks discusses Nevada’s political shift from Obama’s 12-point win to Trump’s victory, along with voter registration efforts and more. Alexander Raikin, Visiting Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, delves into Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, revealing troubling regulatory noncompliance, as Ontario’s euthanasia regulators have tracked 428 cases of possible criminal violations without referring a single case to law enforcement, according to leaked documents. Finally, Alex Swoyer, legal affairs reporter for The Washington Times, updates us on Trump’s potential attorney general picks and the latest Supreme Court dynamics, including pressure on Justice Sotomayor to retire. Don’t miss this engaging episode as our guests break down the stories shaping today’s political, ethical, and legal landscapes.www.breakingbattlegrounds.voteTwitter: www.twitter.com/Breaking_BattleFacebook: www.facebook.com/breakingbattlegroundsInstagram: www.instagram.com/breakingbattlegroundsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/breakingbattlegroundsShow sponsors:Invest YrefyYrefy offers a secure, collateralized portfolio with a strong, fixed rate of return - up to a 10.25%. There is no attack on your principal if you ever need your money back. You can let your investment compound daily, or take your income whenever you choose. Make sure you tell them Sam and Chuck sent you!Learn more at investyrefy.com4Freedom MobileExperience true freedom with 4Freedom Mobile, the exclusive provider offering nationwide coverage on all three major US networks (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile) with just one SIM card. Our service not only connects you but also shields you from data collection by network operators, social media platforms, government agencies, and more.Use code ‘Battleground’ to get your first month for $9 and save $10 a month every month after.Learn more at: 4FreedomMobile.comDot VoteWith a .VOTE website, you ensure your political campaign stands out among the competition while simplifying how you reach voters.Learn more at: dotvote.voteAbout our guests:Victor Joecks is a Review-Journal columnist who explores and explains policy issues three days a week in the Opinion section. Previously he served as the executive vice president of the Nevada Policy Research Institute. Victor is also a staff sergeant in Nevada National Guard. Originally from Washington state, Victor received his bachelor’s degree from Hillsdale College. You can follow him on X @VictorJoecks. -Alexander Raiken is a friend on the show. He is a Visiting Fellow in Bioethics and American Democracy Program at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. His research focuses on the dignity of human life and end-of-life issues, especially on its impact on the field of medicine and broader ethical questions of social belonging.You can follow him on X @AlexanderRaikin. -Alex Swoyer is a legal affairs reporter for The Washington Times. Originally from Texas, Alex left the Lone Star State to attend the Missouri School of Journalism where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism with an emphasis in broadcast. She has experience covering stories in the mid-Missouri, Houston and southwest Florida areas where she worked at local affiliate TV stations and received a First Place Mark of Excellence Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. After graduating from law school in Florida, she decided to leave the courtroom and return to the newsroom as a legal affairs reporter for The Washington Times. You can follow her on X @ASwoyer. Get full access to Breaking Battlegrounds at breakingbattlegrounds.substack.com/subscribe
--------
1:04:39
Trump’s Second Term: New Directions, Challenges, and America First Priorities with Noah Rothman and Ashley Hayek
Today on Breaking Battlegrounds, hosts Sam Stone and guest host Sean Noble bring you insights from National Review’s Noah Rothman and America First Works’ Ashley Hayek. Noah Rothman, author of The Rise of the New Puritans, discusses the aftermath of recent elections, exploring how the left’s anti-America narrative and media dynamics may have played a role in Kamala Harris’s struggles. He also examines the potential impacts of Trump’s second term on international relations, particularly in the Middle East. Later, Ashley Hayek, a political strategist and Executive Director of America First Works, shares her vision for America First priorities in Trump’s second term, focusing on policies aimed at addressing the challenges of everyday Americans. Stay tuned for Kiley's Corner, as they discuss justice for Peanut the squirrel and the 43 monkeys that recently escaped the Alpha Genesis lab in South Carolina. Don’t miss this episode’s deep dive into the future of America.www.breakingbattlegrounds.voteTwitter: www.twitter.com/Breaking_BattleFacebook: www.facebook.com/breakingbattlegroundsInstagram: www.instagram.com/breakingbattlegroundsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/breakingbattlegroundsShow sponsors:Invest YrefyYrefy offers a secure, collateralized portfolio with a strong, fixed rate of return - up to a 10.25%. There is no attack on your principal if you ever need your money back. You can let your investment compound daily, or take your income whenever you choose. Make sure you tell them Sam and Chuck sent you!Learn more at investyrefy.com4Freedom MobileExperience true freedom with 4Freedom Mobile, the exclusive provider offering nationwide coverage on all three major US networks (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile) with just one SIM card. Our service not only connects you but also shields you from data collection by network operators, social media platforms, government agencies, and more.Use code ‘Battleground’ to get your first month for $9 and save $10 a month every month after.Learn more at: 4FreedomMobile.comDot VoteWith a .VOTE website, you ensure your political campaign stands out among the competition while simplifying how you reach voters.Learn more at: dotvote.voteAbout our guests:Noah Rothman is a senior writer at National Review. He is the author of The Rise of the New Puritans: Fighting Back against Progressives’ War on Fun and Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America. You can follow him on X @NoahCRothman. -Ashley Hayek is originally from the small agricultural town of Clovis, California, and serves as AFPI’s Chief Engagement Officer. Hayek is a political strategist with over 15 years of experience in political, non-profit, and organization consulting, most recently serving on the Trump-Pence 2020 presidential campaign as the National Coalitions Director. At the age of 22, she started her first company in the loft of her townhouse in San Diego and within five years became the premier political and non-profit fundraising firm in Southern California. Hayek attended the University of California, San Diego, where she received a degree in Political Science, and is the proud wife of a United States Marine and mom of five. Despite her relentless commitment to work, she is devoted to her family, juggling it all in her best stilettos. Get full access to Breaking Battlegrounds at breakingbattlegrounds.substack.com/subscribe
Breaking Battlegrounds is a Politics Podcast show that interviews opinion leaders from across the world to discuss politics, culture, and policies that are shaping our day-to-day lives. breakingbattlegrounds.substack.com